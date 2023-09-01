Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|-5.00
|-9.75
|-37.76
|-13.22
|-9.07
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prism Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63910GJ1994PLC021915 and registration number is 021915. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prism Finance Ltd. is ₹11.73 Cr as on Aug 02, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prism Finance Ltd. is 1.94 and PB ratio of Prism Finance Ltd. is 0.65 as on Aug 02, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Finance Ltd. is ₹18.05 as on Aug 02, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prism Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prism Finance Ltd. is ₹29.00 and 52-week low of Prism Finance Ltd. is ₹18.05 as on Aug 02, 2023.