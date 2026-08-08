What is the share price of Prism Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Finance is ₹27.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Prism Finance? The Prism Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prism Finance? The market cap of Prism Finance is ₹17.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prism Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prism Finance are ₹27.00 and ₹27.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prism Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prism Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prism Finance is ₹28.37 and 52-week low of Prism Finance is ₹26.96 as on .

How has the Prism Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Prism Finance has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -4.83% over 1 year, 14.37% across 3 years, and 6.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prism Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prism Finance are -4.95 and 0.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global