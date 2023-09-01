Follow Us

Prism Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRISM FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.05 Closed
00
As on Aug 2, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prism Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.05₹18.05
₹18.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.05₹29.00
₹18.05
Open Price
₹18.05
Prev. Close
₹18.05
Volume
0

Prism Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.05
  • R218.05
  • R318.05
  • Pivot
    18.05
  • S118.05
  • S218.05
  • S318.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.4619.34
  • 1029.721.36
  • 2033.1324.29
  • 5029.9626.67
  • 10024.0724.85
  • 20014.430

Prism Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-5.00-9.75-37.76-13.22-9.07
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Prism Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Prism Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prism Finance Ltd.

Prism Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63910GJ1994PLC021915 and registration number is 021915. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Anal R Desai
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Kashyap R Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Hemendra C Shah
    Director

FAQs on Prism Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prism Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Prism Finance Ltd. is ₹11.73 Cr as on Aug 02, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prism Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prism Finance Ltd. is 1.94 and PB ratio of Prism Finance Ltd. is 0.65 as on Aug 02, 2023.

What is the share price of Prism Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Finance Ltd. is ₹18.05 as on Aug 02, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prism Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prism Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prism Finance Ltd. is ₹29.00 and 52-week low of Prism Finance Ltd. is ₹18.05 as on Aug 02, 2023.

