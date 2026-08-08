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Prism Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRISM FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Prism Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.00 Closed
0.15₹ 0.04
As on Jul 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prism Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.00₹27.00
₹27.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.96₹28.37
₹27.00
Open Price
₹27.00
Prev. Close
₹26.96
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Prism Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prism Finance		0000-4.8314.376.51
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prism Finance has declined 4.83% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Prism Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Prism Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prism Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.8127.71
1028.2629.19
2033.9831.83
5034.8633.8
10032.1432.45
20027.170

Source: Dion Global

Prism Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prism Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prism Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTPrism Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th J
Jul 29, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTPrism Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTPrism Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 29, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTPrism Finance - Shareholder Meeting - 32Nd Annual General Meeting On 29Th September, 2026 At 12:00 Noon.
Jul 29, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTPrism Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome - Intimation Of Date Of Annual General Meeting, E-Voting & O

Source: Dion Global

About Prism Finance

Prism Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63910GJ1994PLC021915 and registration number is 021915. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hemendra C Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajkumari R Udhwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parth B Thakkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prism Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Prism Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Finance is ₹27.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prism Finance?

The Prism Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prism Finance?

The market cap of Prism Finance is ₹17.55 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prism Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prism Finance are ₹27.00 and ₹27.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prism Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prism Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prism Finance is ₹28.37 and 52-week low of Prism Finance is ₹26.96 as on Jul 30, 2026.

How has the Prism Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prism Finance has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -4.83% over 1 year, 14.37% across 3 years, and 6.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prism Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prism Finance are -4.95 and 0.94 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Prism Finance News

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