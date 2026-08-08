Here's the live share price of Prism Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prism Finance
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4.83
|14.37
|6.51
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prism Finance has declined 4.83% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Prism Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.81
|27.71
|10
|28.26
|29.19
|20
|33.98
|31.83
|50
|34.86
|33.8
|100
|32.14
|32.45
|200
|27.17
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prism Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Prism Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th J
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Prism Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Prism Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Prism Finance - Shareholder Meeting - 32Nd Annual General Meeting On 29Th September, 2026 At 12:00 Noon.
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Prism Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome - Intimation Of Date Of Annual General Meeting, E-Voting & O
Source: Dion Global
Prism Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63910GJ1994PLC021915 and registration number is 021915. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Finance is ₹27.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Prism Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prism Finance is ₹17.55 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prism Finance are ₹27.00 and ₹27.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prism Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prism Finance is ₹28.37 and 52-week low of Prism Finance is ₹26.96 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Prism Finance has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -4.83% over 1 year, 14.37% across 3 years, and 6.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prism Finance are -4.95 and 0.94 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global