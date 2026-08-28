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Priority Jewels Share Price

Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Priority Jewels has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 28, 2026 and will close on Sep 1, 2026. The price band has been set at 190.00-200.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Priority Jewels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Priority Jewels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titan Company		1.418.4224.218.7641.2819.0223.04
Kalyan Jewellers India		5.5911.4677.3953.4523.3641.8258.5
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.82-24.7340.2238.97145.564.7266.1
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart		-0.89-0.89-0.89-0.89-0.89-0.3-0.18
Sky Gold and Diamonds		8.2825.5273.24133.31185.05208.62106.43
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		-2.56-2.4770.3682.9953.1813.67.95
PC Jeweller		14.5717.7519.6710.99-16.0259.8636.66
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-2.44-13.71117.714.93-9.17-5.6
Senco Gold		7.87-13.216.6414.34-3.3720.612.35
Goldiam International		-2.86-0.8414.1733.7331.0955.6628.18
D P Abhushan		4.077.7158.9728.24-5.852.7649.51
Rajesh Exports		-4.32-13.57-37.39-46.83-56.53-46.71-33.53
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-2.06-0.373.01-6.3218.665.873.48
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		23.019.24121.96108.1563.9440.4233.27
Shanti Gold International		-3.1513.511.5618.3710.542.381.42
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		-1.7431.142.2931.8731.879.665.69
Motisons Jewellers		-1.9316.5539.34.9-14.4116.269.46
Renaissance Global		2.5313.3626.2812.9222.7611.55-1.36
Shankesh Jewellers		-5.41-5.41-5.41-5.41-5.41-1.84-1.11

Source: Dion Global

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About Priority Jewels

Priority Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52393MH2007PLC174977 and registration number is 174977. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 537.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh Sangani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Tushar Anantrai Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Aditi Karan Motla
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Nirupa Kiran Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagarajan Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Ratilal Bhansali
    Independent Director

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