Priority Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52393MH2007PLC174977 and registration number is 174977. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 537.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.