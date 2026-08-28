Priority Jewels has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 28, 2026 and will close on Sep 1, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹190.00-200.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Titan Company
|1.41
|8.42
|24.2
|18.76
|41.28
|19.02
|23.04
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|5.59
|11.46
|77.39
|53.45
|23.36
|41.82
|58.5
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.82
|-24.73
|40.22
|38.97
|145.5
|64.72
|66.1
|Lalithaa Jewellery Mart
|-0.89
|-0.89
|-0.89
|-0.89
|-0.89
|-0.3
|-0.18
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|8.28
|25.52
|73.24
|133.31
|185.05
|208.62
|106.43
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|-2.56
|-2.47
|70.36
|82.99
|53.18
|13.6
|7.95
|PC Jeweller
|14.57
|17.75
|19.67
|10.99
|-16.02
|59.86
|36.66
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-2.44
|-13.71
|11
|7.71
|4.93
|-9.17
|-5.6
|Senco Gold
|7.87
|-13.21
|6.64
|14.34
|-3.37
|20.6
|12.35
|Goldiam International
|-2.86
|-0.84
|14.17
|33.73
|31.09
|55.66
|28.18
|D P Abhushan
|4.07
|7.71
|58.97
|28.24
|-5.8
|52.76
|49.51
|Rajesh Exports
|-4.32
|-13.57
|-37.39
|-46.83
|-56.53
|-46.71
|-33.53
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-2.06
|-0.37
|3.01
|-6.32
|18.66
|5.87
|3.48
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|23.01
|9.24
|121.96
|108.15
|63.94
|40.42
|33.27
|Shanti Gold International
|-3.15
|13.5
|11.56
|18.37
|10.54
|2.38
|1.42
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|-1.74
|31.1
|42.29
|31.87
|31.87
|9.66
|5.69
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.93
|16.55
|39.3
|4.9
|-14.41
|16.26
|9.46
|Renaissance Global
|2.53
|13.36
|26.28
|12.92
|22.76
|11.55
|-1.36
|Shankesh Jewellers
|-5.41
|-5.41
|-5.41
|-5.41
|-5.41
|-1.84
|-1.11
Source: Dion Global
Priority Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52393MH2007PLC174977 and registration number is 174977. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 537.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global