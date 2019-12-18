Prince Pipes IPO subscribed 5% in first hour of trade; should you invest?

Sebi’s observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues like IPO, follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.

Prince Pipes and Fittings IPO to raise up to Rs 500 crore got off to a robust start and was subscribed about 6% in the first hour of trade. The public offer has received bids for 10 lakh shares as against the issue size of 1.97 lakh crore and was subscribed about 5%, showed data from the exchanges. With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Price Pipes is one of the leading polymer pipes and fittings manufacturers in India with 5% market share. It is an end-to-end polymer piping systems solution provider, operating under two strong brands – Prince Piping Systems and Trubore.

Prince Pipes IPO consists off a fresh issue worth Rs 250 crore and and offer for sale of Rs 250 crore. Price Piples IPO has a price band of Rs 177-178 per share. The minimum bid lot has been fixed at 84 shares and in multiples of 84 shares thereafter. The OFS would result in promoters’ stake reducing from 90% to 65.8% post-IPO. Promoter Jayant Shamji Chheda is selling about Rs 20 crore; while Rs 140 crore worth of shares by are being sold by Tarla Jayant Chheda; Rs 50 crore worth of shares by Parag Jayant Chheda; and Rs 40 crore worth of shares by Vipul Jayant Chheda. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale.

The proceeds from fresh issue as well as pre-placement IPO will be used for for repayment of certain outstanding loans (Rs 50 crore), financing the project cost towards establishment of a new manufacturing facility either set up directly or indirectly (Rs 180 crore), upgradation of equipment at manufacturing facilities (Rs 80 crore); and general corporate purposes.

While investors maybe mulling whether to invest in the issue, leading brokerages say that Price Pipes could be a good bet. “The issue is priced at 23.5x FY19 EPS (fully diluted). While there are concerns on Promoter’s pledge and related party transactions, valuations seems reasonable vis-à-vis peers, given its financials and return ratios. Hence, investors can Subscribe the IPO from a listing gains perspective,” Motilal Oswal said in its IPO report. “Post issue on the expanded shareholding, the valuation works to 23.41X to 23.54X the earning per share. On FY21 basis, the stock is trading at 16X price earning multiple. We recommend a subscribe for listing gains,” said Ventura Securities.