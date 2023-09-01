Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|45,56,962
|0.43
|29.2
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119CH1975PLC003607 and registration number is 003607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 454.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Primo Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,539.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Primo Chemicals Ltd. is 18.46 and PB ratio of Primo Chemicals Ltd. is 3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Primo Chemicals Ltd. is ₹63.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Primo Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Primo Chemicals Ltd. is ₹91.00 and 52-week low of Primo Chemicals Ltd. is ₹53.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.