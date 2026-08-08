Here's the live share price of Primo Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Primo Chemicals
|-5.88
|-1.54
|-5.50
|5.80
|-12.12
|-27.65
|0.72
|Tata Chemicals
|-0.35
|-6.49
|-16.61
|-5.46
|-30.09
|-13.57
|-4.53
|Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
|0.22
|13.03
|-14.76
|41.95
|17.42
|0.19
|5.82
|GHCL
|-0.48
|2.16
|-17.40
|-16.43
|-21.79
|-7.12
|3.20
|TGV SRAAC
|4.81
|4.30
|-3.79
|19.09
|-1.55
|3.17
|21.92
|Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers
|1.14
|-1.50
|6.42
|18.59
|-23.91
|-2.13
|37.74
|Chemfab Alkalis
|-3.30
|-1.26
|-12.42
|-7.87
|-45.17
|4.88
|18.70
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|1.85
|2.86
|-0.75
|-3.42
|-27.45
|-1.76
|21.15
|Caprolactam Chemicals
|2.34
|-1.51
|-7.88
|-32.69
|16.64
|-6.09
|-6.51
|Jayshree Chemicals
|-1.99
|1.55
|-11.66
|-12.18
|-24.62
|-3.90
|-3.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Primo Chemicals has declined 12.12% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), GHCL (-21.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Primo Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.93
|24.22
|10
|23.25
|23.92
|20
|23.51
|23.75
|50
|23.67
|23.62
|100
|22.7
|23.27
|200
|22.58
|23.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Primo Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.92%, FII holding rose to 0.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|45,56,962
|0.03
|11.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Primo Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Primo Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Qu
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Primo Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Primo Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Primo Chemicals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Primo Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119CH1975PLC003607 and registration number is 003607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 561.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Primo Chemicals is ₹23.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Primo Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Primo Chemicals is ₹574.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Primo Chemicals are ₹24.24 and ₹23.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Primo Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Primo Chemicals is ₹28.93 and 52-week low of Primo Chemicals is ₹16.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Primo Chemicals has shown returns of -1.41% over the past day, -1.54% for the past month, -5.5% over 3 months, -12.12% over 1 year, -27.65% across 3 years, and 0.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Primo Chemicals are 37.37 and 1.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global