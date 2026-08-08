What is the share price of Primo Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Primo Chemicals is ₹23.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Primo Chemicals? The Primo Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Primo Chemicals? The market cap of Primo Chemicals is ₹574.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Primo Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Primo Chemicals are ₹24.24 and ₹23.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Primo Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Primo Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Primo Chemicals is ₹28.93 and 52-week low of Primo Chemicals is ₹16.21 as on .

How has the Primo Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Primo Chemicals has shown returns of -1.41% over the past day, -1.54% for the past month, -5.5% over 3 months, -12.12% over 1 year, -27.65% across 3 years, and 0.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Primo Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Primo Chemicals are 37.37 and 1.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global