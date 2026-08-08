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Primo Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

PRIMO CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
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BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Primo Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.70 Closed
-1.41₹ -0.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Primo Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.70₹24.24
₹23.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.21₹28.93
₹23.70
Open Price
₹23.95
Prev. Close
₹24.04
Volume
9,947

Source: Dion Global

Primo Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Primo Chemicals		-5.88-1.54-5.505.80-12.12-27.650.72
Tata Chemicals		-0.35-6.49-16.61-5.46-30.09-13.57-4.53
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		0.2213.03-14.7641.9517.420.195.82
GHCL		-0.482.16-17.40-16.43-21.79-7.123.20
TGV SRAAC		4.814.30-3.7919.09-1.553.1721.92
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers		1.14-1.506.4218.59-23.91-2.1337.74
Chemfab Alkalis		-3.30-1.26-12.42-7.87-45.174.8818.70
Lords Chloro Alkali		1.852.86-0.75-3.42-27.45-1.7621.15
Caprolactam Chemicals		2.34-1.51-7.88-32.6916.64-6.09-6.51
Jayshree Chemicals		-1.991.55-11.66-12.18-24.62-3.90-3.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Primo Chemicals has declined 12.12% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), GHCL (-21.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Primo Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).

Primo Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Primo Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.9324.22
1023.2523.92
2023.5123.75
5023.6723.62
10022.723.27
20022.5823.64

Source: Dion Global

Primo Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Primo Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.92%, FII holding rose to 0.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Primo Chemicals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
45,56,9620.0311.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Primo Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTPrimo Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTPrimo Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Qu
Jul 22, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTPrimo Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 06, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTPrimo Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 06, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTPrimo Chemicals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Primo Chemicals

Primo Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119CH1975PLC003607 and registration number is 003607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 561.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sukhbir Singh Dahiya
    Chairman
  • Mr. Naveen Chopra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jatin Dahiya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagbir Singh Ahlawat
    Director
  • Ms. Teesta Sandhu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tilak Raj Bajalia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuldip Singh Suhag
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Goyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Primo Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Primo Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Primo Chemicals is ₹23.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Primo Chemicals?

The Primo Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Primo Chemicals?

The market cap of Primo Chemicals is ₹574.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Primo Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Primo Chemicals are ₹24.24 and ₹23.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Primo Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Primo Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Primo Chemicals is ₹28.93 and 52-week low of Primo Chemicals is ₹16.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Primo Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Primo Chemicals has shown returns of -1.41% over the past day, -1.54% for the past month, -5.5% over 3 months, -12.12% over 1 year, -27.65% across 3 years, and 0.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Primo Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Primo Chemicals are 37.37 and 1.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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