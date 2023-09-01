What is the Market Cap of Primo Chemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Primo Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,539.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Primo Chemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Primo Chemicals Ltd. is 18.46 and PB ratio of Primo Chemicals Ltd. is 3.79 as on .

What is the share price of Primo Chemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Primo Chemicals Ltd. is ₹63.54 as on .