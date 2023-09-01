Follow Us

PRIMO CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash | Smallcap | BSE
₹63.54 Closed
2.451.52
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Primo Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.20₹64.20
₹63.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.19₹91.00
₹63.54
Open Price
₹62.95
Prev. Close
₹62.02
Volume
4,84,668

Primo Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R164.81
  • R265.51
  • R366.81
  • Pivot
    63.51
  • S162.81
  • S261.51
  • S360.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 579.7761.11
  • 1076.4760.55
  • 2074.9560.85
  • 5075.8162.75
  • 10075.3865.59
  • 20076.9668.46

Primo Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.040.58-4.47-13.12-14.68504.91365.31
6.00-0.0810.577.65-5.89245.5639.81
16.4211.3825.2616.551.45272.83135.92
11.908.8612.2814.82-19.05109.5627.75
8.245.823.06-2.51-21.5290.1351.73
18.976.356.03-2.36-27.20308.14204.34
18.693.4010.7631.1729.87840.681,537.88
6.6110.9312.0437.1512.71146.74124.80
4.6018.1519.234.30-32.55291.66104.12
1.572.39-9.59-17.565.27142.4146.48
0.699.8310.76-1.7018.63264.09533.65
22.1834.1142.7441.8028.1552.83-29.45

Primo Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Primo Chemicals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund45,56,9620.4329.2

Primo Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Primo Chemicals Ltd.

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119CH1975PLC003607 and registration number is 003607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 454.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sukhbir Singh Dahiya
    Chairman
  • Mr. Naveen Chopra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jatin Dahiya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagbir Singh Ahlawat
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Teesta Sandhu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tilak Raj Bajalia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuldip Singh Suhag
    Independent Director

FAQs on Primo Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Primo Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Primo Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,539.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Primo Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Primo Chemicals Ltd. is 18.46 and PB ratio of Primo Chemicals Ltd. is 3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Primo Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Primo Chemicals Ltd. is ₹63.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Primo Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Primo Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Primo Chemicals Ltd. is ₹91.00 and 52-week low of Primo Chemicals Ltd. is ₹53.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

