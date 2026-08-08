What is the share price of Prime Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Securities is ₹297.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Prime Securities? The Prime Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Securities? The market cap of Prime Securities is ₹1,008.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prime Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Securities are ₹299.50 and ₹280.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Securities is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of Prime Securities is ₹240.50 as on .

How has the Prime Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Prime Securities has shown returns of 4.45% over the past day, 6.47% for the past month, 4.85% over 3 months, 13.12% over 1 year, 29.39% across 3 years, and 24.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prime Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Securities are 119.70 and 3.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global