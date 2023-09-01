Follow Us

PRIME SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹148.05 Closed
-0.8-1.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prime Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹148.00₹149.95
₹148.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.60₹151.60
₹148.05
Open Price
₹149.95
Prev. Close
₹149.25
Volume
21,692

Prime Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1149.33
  • R2150.62
  • R3151.28
  • Pivot
    148.67
  • S1147.38
  • S2146.72
  • S3145.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5101.04149.23
  • 10101.34147.96
  • 20100.58145.06
  • 50106.35137.67
  • 100104.79128.98
  • 200104.72119.6

Prime Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.077.6325.7247.0029.40214.10272.58
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Prime Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Prime Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prime Securities Ltd.

Prime Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1982PLC026724 and registration number is 026724. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Dubhashi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. N Jayakumar
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Ashok Kacker
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Akshay Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sujit Kumar Varma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Smita Affinwalla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Namrata Kaul
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prime Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Prime Securities Ltd. is ₹483.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prime Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prime Securities Ltd. is 78.56 and PB ratio of Prime Securities Ltd. is 4.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prime Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Securities Ltd. is ₹148.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Securities Ltd. is ₹151.60 and 52-week low of Prime Securities Ltd. is ₹85.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

