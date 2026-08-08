Here's the live share price of Prime Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prime Securities
|7.26
|6.47
|4.85
|4.36
|13.12
|29.39
|24.16
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prime Securities has gained 13.12% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Prime Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|275.85
|282.12
|10
|275.75
|279.63
|20
|276.54
|279.44
|50
|283.32
|281.27
|100
|281.26
|281.63
|200
|284.22
|279.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prime Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.08%, FII holding unchanged at 4.96%, and public shareholding moved down to 89.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,49,942
|0.14
|48.06
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Prime Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:43 AM IST IST
|Prime Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:38 AM IST IST
|Prime Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Prime Securities - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Prime Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Prime Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1982PLC026724 and registration number is 026724. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Securities is ₹297.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prime Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prime Securities is ₹1,008.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Securities are ₹299.50 and ₹280.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Securities is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of Prime Securities is ₹240.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prime Securities has shown returns of 4.45% over the past day, 6.47% for the past month, 4.85% over 3 months, 13.12% over 1 year, 29.39% across 3 years, and 24.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Securities are 119.70 and 3.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global