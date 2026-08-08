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Prime Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRIME SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Prime Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹297.10 Closed
4.45₹ 12.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prime Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹280.35₹299.50
₹297.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹240.50₹325.00
₹297.10
Open Price
₹285.00
Prev. Close
₹284.45
Volume
597

Source: Dion Global

Prime Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prime Securities		7.266.474.854.3613.1229.3924.16
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prime Securities has gained 13.12% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Prime Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Prime Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prime Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5275.85282.12
10275.75279.63
20276.54279.44
50283.32281.27
100281.26281.63
200284.22279.51

Source: Dion Global

Prime Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prime Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.08%, FII holding unchanged at 4.96%, and public shareholding moved down to 89.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Prime Securities Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,49,9420.1448.06

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Prime Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTPrime Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 24, 2026, 01:43 AM IST ISTPrime Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 24, 2026, 01:38 AM IST ISTPrime Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTPrime Securities - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTPrime Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Prime Securities

Prime Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1982PLC026724 and registration number is 026724. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Jayakumar
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Akshay Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kacker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujit Kumar Varma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Smeeta Bhatkal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayank Malik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Prime Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Prime Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Securities is ₹297.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prime Securities?

The Prime Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Securities?

The market cap of Prime Securities is ₹1,008.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prime Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Securities are ₹299.50 and ₹280.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Securities is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of Prime Securities is ₹240.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prime Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prime Securities has shown returns of 4.45% over the past day, 6.47% for the past month, 4.85% over 3 months, 13.12% over 1 year, 29.39% across 3 years, and 24.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prime Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Securities are 119.70 and 3.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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