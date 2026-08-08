Here's the live share price of Prime Property Development Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prime Property Development Corporation
|1.28
|0.66
|37.82
|14.16
|-15.05
|16.29
|17.02
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prime Property Development Corporation has declined 15.05% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Prime Property Development Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.84
|28.78
|10
|27.35
|28.25
|20
|27.52
|28.15
|50
|28.87
|27.72
|100
|24.66
|26.83
|200
|26.16
|27.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prime Property Development Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Prime Property Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Company Has Informed BSE That The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Prime Property Dev. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Prime Property Dev. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Prime Property Dev. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Appointment Of Independent Director
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Prime Property Dev. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1992PLC070121 and registration number is 070121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Property Development Corporation is ₹29.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prime Property Development Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prime Property Development Corporation is ₹49.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Property Development Corporation are ₹29.48 and ₹28.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Property Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Property Development Corporation is ₹36.59 and 52-week low of Prime Property Development Corporation is ₹15.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prime Property Development Corporation has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, 0.66% for the past month, 37.82% over 3 months, -15.05% over 1 year, 16.29% across 3 years, and 17.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Property Development Corporation are 2.00 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global