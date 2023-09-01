Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1992PLC070121 and registration number is 070121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.