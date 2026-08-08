What is the share price of Prime Property Development Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Property Development Corporation is ₹29.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Prime Property Development Corporation? The Prime Property Development Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Property Development Corporation? The market cap of Prime Property Development Corporation is ₹49.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prime Property Development Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Property Development Corporation are ₹29.48 and ₹28.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Property Development Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Property Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Property Development Corporation is ₹36.59 and 52-week low of Prime Property Development Corporation is ₹15.35 as on .

How has the Prime Property Development Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Prime Property Development Corporation has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, 0.66% for the past month, 37.82% over 3 months, -15.05% over 1 year, 16.29% across 3 years, and 17.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prime Property Development Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Property Development Corporation are 2.00 and 0.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global