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Prime Property Development Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRIME PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Prime Property Development Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.19 Closed
-1.02₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prime Property Development Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.02₹29.48
₹29.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.35₹36.59
₹29.19
Open Price
₹29.48
Prev. Close
₹29.49
Volume
1,675

Source: Dion Global

Prime Property Development Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prime Property Development Corporation		1.280.6637.8214.16-15.0516.2917.02
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prime Property Development Corporation has declined 15.05% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Prime Property Development Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Prime Property Development Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prime Property Development Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.8428.78
1027.3528.25
2027.5228.15
5028.8727.72
10024.6626.83
20026.1627.39

Source: Dion Global

Prime Property Development Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prime Property Development Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prime Property Development Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTPrime Property Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Company Has Informed BSE That The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The
Jul 25, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTPrime Property Dev. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 25, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTPrime Property Dev. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 25, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTPrime Property Dev. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Appointment Of Independent Director
Jul 13, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTPrime Property Dev. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Prime Property Development Corporation

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1992PLC070121 and registration number is 070121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Padamshi L Soni
    Chairman
  • Mr. Manish P Soni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishal P Soni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Alok Chowdhury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satendra Kumar Bhatnagar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meena Kapadi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prime Property Development Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Prime Property Development Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Property Development Corporation is ₹29.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prime Property Development Corporation?

The Prime Property Development Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Property Development Corporation?

The market cap of Prime Property Development Corporation is ₹49.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prime Property Development Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Property Development Corporation are ₹29.48 and ₹28.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Property Development Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Property Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Property Development Corporation is ₹36.59 and 52-week low of Prime Property Development Corporation is ₹15.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prime Property Development Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prime Property Development Corporation has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, 0.66% for the past month, 37.82% over 3 months, -15.05% over 1 year, 16.29% across 3 years, and 17.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prime Property Development Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Property Development Corporation are 2.00 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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