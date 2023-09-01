Follow Us

PRIME PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.70 Closed
1.950.32
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.70₹16.70
₹16.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.16₹21.27
₹16.70
Open Price
₹16.70
Prev. Close
₹16.38
Volume
41

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.7
  • R216.7
  • R316.7
  • Pivot
    16.7
  • S116.7
  • S216.7
  • S316.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.3616.15
  • 1012.316.33
  • 2012.2416.89
  • 5012.1217.46
  • 10012.3616.71
  • 20013.7515.42

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.37-13.52-9.1433.9235.9976.35-36.50
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd.

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1992PLC070121 and registration number is 070121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Padamshi L Soni
    Chairman
  • Mr. Manish P Soni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishal P Soni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Alok Chowdhury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satendra Kumar Bhatnagar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meena Kapadi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹28.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. is 3.72 and PB ratio of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. is 0.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹16.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹21.27 and 52-week low of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹9.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

