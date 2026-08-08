Here's the live share price of Prime Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prime Industries
|-12.21
|-13.21
|-18.92
|-11.42
|-36.37
|-34.83
|34.24
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prime Industries has declined 36.37% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Prime Industries has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|43.49
|41.47
|10
|43.87
|42.42
|20
|43.96
|43.17
|50
|44.82
|43.71
|100
|42.35
|43.51
|200
|41.62
|47.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prime Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.97%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Prime Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 10Th Day Of August, 2026.
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Prime Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Prime Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Prime Industries - Revised Financial Results
|May 29, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Prime Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 29Th Day Of May, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Prime Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15490PB1992PLC012662 and registration number is 012662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Industries is ₹38.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prime Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prime Industries is ₹80.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Industries are ₹39.89 and ₹37.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Industries is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Prime Industries is ₹22.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prime Industries has shown returns of -4.49% over the past day, -13.21% for the past month, -18.92% over 3 months, -36.37% over 1 year, -34.83% across 3 years, and 34.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Industries are 5.55 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global