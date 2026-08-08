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Prime Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRIME INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Prime Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.10 Closed
-4.49₹ -1.79
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prime Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.22₹39.89
₹38.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.10₹66.00
₹38.10
Open Price
₹39.89
Prev. Close
₹39.89
Volume
169

Source: Dion Global

Prime Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prime Industries		-12.21-13.21-18.92-11.42-36.37-34.8334.24
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prime Industries has declined 36.37% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Prime Industries has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Prime Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prime Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
543.4941.47
1043.8742.42
2043.9643.17
5044.8243.71
10042.3543.51
20041.6247.85

Source: Dion Global

Prime Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prime Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.97%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prime Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTPrime Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 10Th Day Of August, 2026.
Jul 03, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTPrime Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTPrime Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTPrime Industries - Revised Financial Results
May 29, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTPrime Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 29Th Day Of May, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Prime Industries

Prime Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15490PB1992PLC012662 and registration number is 012662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Singhania
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harjeet Singh Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kalra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saket Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Sarin
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Deepak Chauhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Prime Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Prime Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Industries is ₹38.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prime Industries?

The Prime Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Industries?

The market cap of Prime Industries is ₹80.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prime Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Industries are ₹39.89 and ₹37.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Industries is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Prime Industries is ₹22.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prime Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prime Industries has shown returns of -4.49% over the past day, -13.21% for the past month, -18.92% over 3 months, -36.37% over 1 year, -34.83% across 3 years, and 34.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prime Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Industries are 5.55 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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