What is the share price of Prime Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Industries is ₹38.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Prime Industries? The Prime Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Industries? The market cap of Prime Industries is ₹80.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prime Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Industries are ₹39.89 and ₹37.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Industries is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Prime Industries is ₹22.10 as on .

How has the Prime Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Prime Industries has shown returns of -4.49% over the past day, -13.21% for the past month, -18.92% over 3 months, -36.37% over 1 year, -34.83% across 3 years, and 34.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prime Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Industries are 5.55 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global