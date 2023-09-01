Follow Us

PRIME INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹136.85 Closed
1.371.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prime Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹129.00₹140.00
₹136.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.80₹146.20
₹136.85
Open Price
₹140.00
Prev. Close
₹135.00
Volume
11,189

Prime Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1141.57
  • R2146.28
  • R3152.57
  • Pivot
    135.28
  • S1130.57
  • S2124.28
  • S3119.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.02134.72
  • 106.1134.84
  • 206.26133.61
  • 506.04116.78
  • 1005.8988.07
  • 2006.9357.98

Prime Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54
-8.75-16.23-15.6711.82-17.391,224.61237.33

Prime Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Prime Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
03 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prime Industries Ltd.

Prime Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15490PB1992PLC012662 and registration number is 012662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Singhania
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harjeet Singh Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Parveen Singhania
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kalra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Prime Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Prime Industries Ltd. is ₹214.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prime Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prime Industries Ltd. is 16.67 and PB ratio of Prime Industries Ltd. is 10.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prime Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Industries Ltd. is ₹136.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Industries Ltd. is ₹146.20 and 52-week low of Prime Industries Ltd. is ₹4.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

