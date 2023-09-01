Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.89
|2.13
|45.77
|2,388.18
|2,506.67
|16,000.00
|22,900.00
|-5.67
|-14.70
|-20.26
|-7.12
|-48.43
|32.90
|32.90
|-1.52
|-7.54
|19.58
|31.41
|2.95
|104.28
|12,959.94
|2.65
|-1.56
|2.81
|12.17
|-4.31
|174.46
|142.47
|6.27
|15.94
|30.58
|108.46
|60.17
|179.50
|929.74
|-0.77
|-6.69
|3.05
|-5.02
|6.36
|15.89
|23.99
|1.51
|-5.32
|11.66
|-2.10
|24.70
|663.13
|728.13
|6.81
|4.09
|6.80
|18.08
|38.00
|920.70
|339.59
|-1.10
|4.25
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|-7.83
|21.29
|12.02
|16.66
|-15.17
|1,534.62
|622.79
|1.27
|-0.01
|78.11
|82.74
|65.35
|117.41
|127.33
|1.95
|-0.55
|2.56
|-4.61
|-0.77
|90.19
|144.52
|-0.76
|3.84
|3.25
|13.80
|9.28
|298.31
|176.63
|2.59
|1.23
|4.19
|30.98
|-33.98
|190.00
|200.00
|50.94
|49.25
|36.52
|2.59
|19.80
|375.06
|375.06
|0.04
|-2.92
|-0.92
|-12.18
|-51.96
|256.29
|265.99
|1.57
|-0.11
|5.24
|0.78
|10.12
|-7.57
|250.00
|-8.51
|3.11
|2.07
|4.31
|-20.29
|9,737.40
|10,154.24
|-1.58
|10.97
|23.30
|8.73
|-14.19
|64.97
|17.54
|-8.75
|-16.23
|-15.67
|11.82
|-17.39
|1,224.61
|237.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|03 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prime Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15490PB1992PLC012662 and registration number is 012662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prime Industries Ltd. is ₹214.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prime Industries Ltd. is 16.67 and PB ratio of Prime Industries Ltd. is 10.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Industries Ltd. is ₹136.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Industries Ltd. is ₹146.20 and 52-week low of Prime Industries Ltd. is ₹4.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.