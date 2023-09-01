Follow Us

Prime Fresh Ltd. Share Price

PRIME FRESH LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹267.75 Closed
-0.09-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Prime Fresh Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹267.75₹275.00
₹267.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.00₹289.80
₹267.75
Open Price
₹275.00
Prev. Close
₹268.00
Volume
2,250

Prime Fresh Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1272.58
  • R2277.42
  • R3279.83
  • Pivot
    270.17
  • S1265.33
  • S2262.92
  • S3258.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5239.25267.07
  • 10247.44260.43
  • 20221.83249.06
  • 50167.25234.29
  • 100125.4225.46
  • 20095.58205.31

Prime Fresh Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.8324.3618.0619.00126.91605.84708.50
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Prime Fresh Ltd. Share Holdings

Prime Fresh Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
04 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Prime Fresh Ltd.

Prime Fresh Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2007PLC050404 and registration number is 050404. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jinen Ghelani
    Chairman & M.D & CFO
  • Mr. Hiren Ghelani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neha Ghelani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mayur Thakkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Menon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brijesh Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umesh Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav R Meena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Mennon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurmeetsingh Bhamrah
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Prime Fresh Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Fresh Ltd.?

The market cap of Prime Fresh Ltd. is ₹335.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prime Fresh Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prime Fresh Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Prime Fresh Ltd. is 11.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prime Fresh Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Fresh Ltd. is ₹267.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Fresh Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Fresh Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Fresh Ltd. is ₹289.80 and 52-week low of Prime Fresh Ltd. is ₹111.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

