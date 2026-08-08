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Prime Fresh Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRIME FRESH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Prime Fresh along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹186.00 Closed
-0.96₹ -1.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prime Fresh Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹181.65₹191.00
₹186.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹145.00₹324.50
₹186.00
Open Price
₹189.05
Prev. Close
₹187.80
Volume
2,392

Source: Dion Global

Prime Fresh Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prime Fresh		-2.23-13.39-14.60-31.2416.83-6.8328.06
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prime Fresh has gained 16.83% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Prime Fresh has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Prime Fresh Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prime Fresh Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5189.05186.67
10192.97189.92
20200.38195.83
50211.38206.65
100217.9217.11
200240.02223.89

Source: Dion Global

Prime Fresh Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prime Fresh remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.90%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prime Fresh Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTPrime Fresh - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, 13Th August, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTPrime Fresh - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 29, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTPrime Fresh - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 28, 2026, 04:18 PM IST ISTPrime Fresh - Intimation Regarding Letter To The Shareholders Regarding NoticeOf 19Th Annual General Meeting And Annual R
Jul 27, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTPrime Fresh - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Prime Fresh

Prime Fresh Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2007PLC050404 and registration number is 050404. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jinen Ghelani
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hiren Ghelani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Meena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayur Thakkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurmeetsingh Bhamrah
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Khyati Bhavya Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Popat Nishit Bharatbhai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prime Fresh Share Price

What is the share price of Prime Fresh?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Fresh is ₹186.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prime Fresh?

The Prime Fresh is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Fresh?

The market cap of Prime Fresh is ₹253.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prime Fresh?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Fresh are ₹191.00 and ₹181.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Fresh?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Fresh stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Fresh is ₹324.50 and 52-week low of Prime Fresh is ₹145.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prime Fresh performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prime Fresh has shown returns of -0.96% over the past day, -13.39% for the past month, -14.6% over 3 months, 16.83% over 1 year, -6.83% across 3 years, and 28.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prime Fresh?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Fresh are 19.21 and 2.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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