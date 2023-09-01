Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.83
|24.36
|18.06
|19.00
|126.91
|605.84
|708.50
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|04 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Prime Fresh Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2007PLC050404 and registration number is 050404. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prime Fresh Ltd. is ₹335.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prime Fresh Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Prime Fresh Ltd. is 11.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Fresh Ltd. is ₹267.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Fresh Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Fresh Ltd. is ₹289.80 and 52-week low of Prime Fresh Ltd. is ₹111.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.