Here's the live share price of Prime Fresh along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prime Fresh
|-2.23
|-13.39
|-14.60
|-31.24
|16.83
|-6.83
|28.06
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prime Fresh has gained 16.83% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Prime Fresh has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|189.05
|186.67
|10
|192.97
|189.92
|20
|200.38
|195.83
|50
|211.38
|206.65
|100
|217.9
|217.11
|200
|240.02
|223.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prime Fresh remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.90%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Prime Fresh - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, 13Th August, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Prime Fresh - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Prime Fresh - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 28, 2026, 04:18 PM IST IST
|Prime Fresh - Intimation Regarding Letter To The Shareholders Regarding NoticeOf 19Th Annual General Meeting And Annual R
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Prime Fresh - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Prime Fresh Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2007PLC050404 and registration number is 050404. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Fresh is ₹186.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prime Fresh is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prime Fresh is ₹253.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Fresh are ₹191.00 and ₹181.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Fresh stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Fresh is ₹324.50 and 52-week low of Prime Fresh is ₹145.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prime Fresh has shown returns of -0.96% over the past day, -13.39% for the past month, -14.6% over 3 months, 16.83% over 1 year, -6.83% across 3 years, and 28.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Fresh are 19.21 and 2.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global