What is the share price of Prime Fresh? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Fresh is ₹186.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Prime Fresh? The Prime Fresh is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Fresh? The market cap of Prime Fresh is ₹253.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prime Fresh? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Fresh are ₹191.00 and ₹181.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Fresh? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Fresh stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Fresh is ₹324.50 and 52-week low of Prime Fresh is ₹145.00 as on .

How has the Prime Fresh performed historically in terms of returns? The Prime Fresh has shown returns of -0.96% over the past day, -13.39% for the past month, -14.6% over 3 months, 16.83% over 1 year, -6.83% across 3 years, and 28.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prime Fresh? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Fresh are 19.21 and 2.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global