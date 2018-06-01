Small-cap investment idea: Buy this share to gain 51%; stock available at price below Rs 100

Photo for representational purposes only. (Image: PTI)

India’s share market has seen heightened volatility in the current year due to over a week-long global sell-off in February, trade war between world’s largest economies — US and China, one after another banking frauds after unwinding of PNB’s mega scam. In the last five-month period of 2018, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have risen 2-4% only while blue-chip shares such as D-Mart, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank have grown more than 30%.

We take a look at a small-cap entertainment stock price below Rs 100 that has fallen around 20% in the last one year. According to a domestic research firm, the stock can return up to 51%.

Shares of Prime Focus have declined nearly 20% to Rs 87.4 from a share price level of Rs 109.05 as on 1 June 2017. The research and brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities has given a ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 130 which implies an upside of 51% from the current market price.

Shares of Prime Focus are categorised in the ‘B’ group on BSE and are a part of S&P BSE Small Cap and Nifty Media indices, respectively. Prime Focus commands a market capitalisation of Rs 2,577 crore on the basis of a share price of Rs 86.15 on BSE.

Earlier yesterday, the board of Prime Focus approved the issue of secured/unsecured non-convertible debentures and/or other debt securities, in one or more tranches, within the overall borrowing limit of the company, on a private placement basis, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, for an amount of up to Rs 500 crore.

Disclaimer: Views and recommendations given in this section are the brokerage firms’ own and do not represent those of www.financialexpress.com. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the stock/s mentioned.