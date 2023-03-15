Primary market activity sees slowdown in January

Fund mobilisation by corporates in the primary market saw a dip in January amid the prevalent volatility, according to the Sebi Bulletin released on Tuesday.

Funds mobilised via equity issuances stood at Rs 1,951 crore, compared to Rs 15,340 crore in December 2022. The month saw 12 IPOs, mobilising a total of Rs 478 crore, of which 10 were SME/start-up listings that mopped up Rs 155 crore.

Further, close to Rs 644 crore was raised through nine rights issues, while preferential allotment amounted to Rs 829 crore during the month, compared to Rs 6,508 crore in December. Interestingly, there were no QIPs in January.

As regards debt, Rs 1,863 crore was mobilised via public issuance of debt, compared to Rs 249 crore in December. However, the amount raised via private placement of debt saw a dip, amounting to Rs 65,666 crore vis-à-vis ₹1.36 trillion in December.

Demat account additions

NSDL saw the addition of 400,000 demat accounts, while CDSL added 1.8 million demat accounts. At the end of January, 30.8 million demat accounts were registered with NSDL and 79.7 million with CDSL.