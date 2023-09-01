Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Prima Plastics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRIMA PLASTICS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹142.00 Closed
-0.46-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prima Plastics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.00₹146.00
₹142.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.15₹177.30
₹142.00
Open Price
₹146.00
Prev. Close
₹142.65
Volume
24,215

Prima Plastics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1145.33
  • R2148.67
  • R3151.33
  • Pivot
    142.67
  • S1139.33
  • S2136.67
  • S3133.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 585.22144.15
  • 1085.08146.53
  • 2084.33150.8
  • 5084.07152.24
  • 10084143.59
  • 20088.34128.39

Prima Plastics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.07-19.302.6838.3672.23165.676.45
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Prima Plastics Ltd. Share Holdings

Prima Plastics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prima Plastics Ltd.

Prima Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206DD1993PLC001470 and registration number is 001470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhaskar M Parekh
    Exe.Chairman & W T D
  • Mr. Dilip M Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Hina V Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnakant V Chitalia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rasiklal M Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Snehal Natvarlal Muzoomdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Daxa J Baxi
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Prima Plastics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prima Plastics Ltd.?

The market cap of Prima Plastics Ltd. is ₹156.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prima Plastics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prima Plastics Ltd. is 23.17 and PB ratio of Prima Plastics Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prima Plastics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Plastics Ltd. is ₹142.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prima Plastics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Plastics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Plastics Ltd. is ₹177.30 and 52-week low of Prima Plastics Ltd. is ₹79.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data