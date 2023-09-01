Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.07
|-19.30
|2.68
|38.36
|72.23
|165.67
|6.45
|-1.96
|23.94
|58.30
|61.65
|124.32
|228.33
|273.25
|4.42
|25.59
|58.33
|99.23
|73.05
|124.13
|176.79
|4.24
|-10.30
|6.76
|33.78
|15.66
|92.95
|26.08
|-0.87
|-5.84
|0.39
|2.38
|2.82
|239.60
|205.86
|-2.35
|6.74
|20.16
|71.85
|69.19
|417.85
|178.55
|1.82
|6.80
|19.47
|14.73
|15.16
|108.66
|42.54
|-2.03
|13.99
|52.51
|166.69
|341.77
|456.83
|456.83
|2.88
|33.63
|34.44
|61.23
|-10.31
|204.22
|50.73
|2.62
|-6.99
|8.76
|17.41
|2.92
|370.73
|138.40
|1.69
|11.43
|28.63
|46.92
|51.42
|47.79
|-43.07
|3.80
|8.89
|36.49
|56.18
|7.63
|35.57
|-4.72
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|8.11
|-1.50
|-5.44
|83.57
|342.18
|589.90
|173.26
|2.66
|25.55
|51.65
|94.83
|203.45
|716.62
|716.62
|0.62
|-3.23
|-8.42
|30.43
|21.43
|239.15
|25.08
|5.61
|-5.61
|10.11
|26.07
|32.58
|61.89
|-56.18
|22.65
|39.42
|46.23
|80.98
|67.53
|882.34
|307.48
|23.63
|25.17
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|-2.17
|-0.92
|-3.35
|44.38
|296.48
|354.95
|75.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prima Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206DD1993PLC001470 and registration number is 001470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prima Plastics Ltd. is ₹156.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prima Plastics Ltd. is 23.17 and PB ratio of Prima Plastics Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Plastics Ltd. is ₹142.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Plastics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Plastics Ltd. is ₹177.30 and 52-week low of Prima Plastics Ltd. is ₹79.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.