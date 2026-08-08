Here's the live share price of Prima Plastics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prima Plastics
|-2.42
|2.11
|16.68
|2.67
|-13.39
|-10.02
|-1.7
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.29
|-7.79
|-17.5
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|13.07
|17.99
|41.83
|97.38
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.4
|10.9
|2.66
|23.85
|58.69
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|5.71
|16.17
|-5.75
|1.12
|15.53
|50.1
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|35.4
|33.6
|18.43
|6.6
|-11.3
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|2.59
|15.43
|24.78
|-13.46
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-7.84
|-17.42
|-10.7
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|16.01
|35.64
|78.44
|5.05
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|11.62
|3.95
|0.81
|-22.4
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.44
|0.31
|9.88
|9.58
|0.3
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-3.11
|15.73
|18.88
|2.84
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|29.94
|31.83
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|15.55
|10.61
|24.8
|2.72
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.8
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|0.64
|20.88
|6.84
|-3.99
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-0.48
|-9.75
|-20.17
|-31.17
|-14.6
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-15.11
|-28.49
|-43.19
|-44.91
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|9.91
|-10.05
|28.23
|44.82
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|1.76
|-6.06
|-3.56
|-39.43
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prima Plastics has declined 13.39% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.50%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (97.38%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (58.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Prima Plastics has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|124.09
|123.77
|10
|124.88
|123.73
|20
|121.83
|123.4
|50
|123.9
|121.8
|100
|116
|120.07
|200
|119.13
|122.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prima Plastics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Prima Plastics - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Ind-AS
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Prima Plastics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 18, 2026, 03:59 PM IST IST
|Prima Plastics - Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 18, 2026, 03:47 PM IST IST
|Prima Plastics - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:54 PM IST IST
|Prima Plastics - Newspaper Advertisement Regarding Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Share Transfer Requests Of Physical Sha
Source: Dion Global
Prima Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206DD1993PLC001470 and registration number is 001470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Plastics is ₹121.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prima Plastics is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prima Plastics is ₹133.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prima Plastics are ₹122.70 and ₹119.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Plastics is ₹153.40 and 52-week low of Prima Plastics is ₹88.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prima Plastics has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, 5.86% for the past month, 13.51% over 3 months, -15.12% over 1 year, -10.02% across 3 years, and -1.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prima Plastics are 6.49 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global