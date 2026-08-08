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Prima Plastics Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRIMA PLASTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Prima Plastics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹121.00 Closed
-1.39₹ -1.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prima Plastics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.05₹122.70
₹121.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹88.00₹153.40
₹121.00
Open Price
₹122.70
Prev. Close
₹122.70
Volume
2,265

Source: Dion Global

Prima Plastics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prima Plastics		-2.422.1116.682.67-13.39-10.02-1.7
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.29-7.79-17.5-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1913.0717.9941.8397.38127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.410.92.6623.8558.6931.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.055.7116.17-5.751.1215.5350.1
Nilkamal		-3.0835.433.618.436.6-11.3-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.292.5915.4324.78-13.46-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-7.84-17.42-10.7-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9916.0135.6478.445.0530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7811.623.950.81-22.4-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.440.319.889.580.30.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-3.1115.7318.882.8420.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6929.9431.8321.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7715.5510.6124.82.72-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.8-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.630.6420.886.84-3.997.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-0.48-9.75-20.17-31.17-14.6-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-15.11-28.49-43.19-44.91-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.879.91-10.0528.2344.82-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.121.76-6.06-3.56-39.43-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prima Plastics has declined 13.39% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.50%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (97.38%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (58.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Prima Plastics has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Prima Plastics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prima Plastics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5124.09123.77
10124.88123.73
20121.83123.4
50123.9121.8
100116120.07
200119.13122.78

Source: Dion Global

Prima Plastics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prima Plastics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prima Plastics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTPrima Plastics - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Ind-AS
Jul 29, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTPrima Plastics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 18, 2026, 03:59 PM IST ISTPrima Plastics - Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 18, 2026, 03:47 PM IST ISTPrima Plastics - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 14, 2026, 04:54 PM IST ISTPrima Plastics - Newspaper Advertisement Regarding Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Share Transfer Requests Of Physical Sha

Source: Dion Global

About Prima Plastics

Prima Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206DD1993PLC001470 and registration number is 001470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhaskar M Parekh
    Exe.Chairman & W T D
  • Mr. Dilip M Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Hina V Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Snehal Natvarlal Muzoomdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Daxa J Baxi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prima Plastics Share Price

What is the share price of Prima Plastics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Plastics is ₹121.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prima Plastics?

The Prima Plastics is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prima Plastics?

The market cap of Prima Plastics is ₹133.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prima Plastics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prima Plastics are ₹122.70 and ₹119.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prima Plastics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Plastics is ₹153.40 and 52-week low of Prima Plastics is ₹88.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prima Plastics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prima Plastics has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, 5.86% for the past month, 13.51% over 3 months, -15.12% over 1 year, -10.02% across 3 years, and -1.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prima Plastics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prima Plastics are 6.49 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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