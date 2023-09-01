What is the Market Cap of Prima Plastics Ltd.? The market cap of Prima Plastics Ltd. is ₹156.21 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prima Plastics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Prima Plastics Ltd. is 23.17 and PB ratio of Prima Plastics Ltd. is 2.19 as on .

What is the share price of Prima Plastics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Plastics Ltd. is ₹142.00 as on .