What is the share price of Prima Plastics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Plastics is ₹121.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Prima Plastics? The Prima Plastics is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prima Plastics? The market cap of Prima Plastics is ₹133.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prima Plastics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prima Plastics are ₹122.70 and ₹119.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prima Plastics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Plastics is ₹153.40 and 52-week low of Prima Plastics is ₹88.00 as on .

How has the Prima Plastics performed historically in terms of returns? The Prima Plastics has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, 5.86% for the past month, 13.51% over 3 months, -15.12% over 1 year, -10.02% across 3 years, and -1.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prima Plastics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prima Plastics are 6.49 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global