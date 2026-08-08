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Prima Innovation Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRIMA INNOVATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Prima Innovation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.05 Closed
641.00₹ 32.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prima Innovation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.05₹40.95
₹37.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.05₹40.95
₹37.05
Open Price
₹39.00
Prev. Close
₹5.00
Volume
59,716

Source: Dion Global

Prima Innovation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.29-7.79-17.5-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1913.0717.9941.8397.38127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.410.92.6623.8558.6931.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.055.7116.17-5.751.1215.5350.1
Nilkamal		-3.0835.433.618.436.6-11.3-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.292.5915.4324.78-13.46-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-7.84-17.42-10.7-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9916.0135.6478.445.0530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7811.623.950.81-22.4-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.440.319.889.580.30.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-3.1115.7318.882.8420.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6929.9431.8321.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7715.5510.6124.82.72-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.8-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.630.6420.886.84-3.997.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-0.48-9.75-20.17-31.17-14.6-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-15.11-28.49-43.19-44.91-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.879.91-10.0528.2344.82-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.121.76-6.06-3.56-39.43-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Supreme Industries has declined 17.50% compared to peers like Shaily Engineering Plastics (97.38%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (58.69%), Ddev Plastiks Industries (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Supreme Industries has underperformed peers relative to Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%) and Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (34.85%).

Prima Innovation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prima Innovation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Source: Dion Global

Prima Innovation Share Holding Pattern

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Prima Innovation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTPrima Innovation - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For
Aug 08, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTPrima Innovation - Results-Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTPrima Innovation - Information Pursuant To Regulation 8 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider
Aug 07, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTPrima Innovation - Information Pursuant To Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Reg
Aug 07, 2026, 01:38 PM IST ISTPrima Innovation - Listing of Equity Shares of Prima Innovation Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Prima Innovation

Prima Innovation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22207DD2024PLC010039 and registration number is 010039. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pratik Bhaskar Parekh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Manharlal Parekh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Manharlal Parekh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Snehal Natvarlal Muzoomdar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Daxa Jawahar Baxi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shaileshkumar Sanmukhlal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Omprakash Bajaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Prima Innovation Share Price

What is the share price of Prima Innovation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Innovation is ₹37.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prima Innovation?

The Prima Innovation is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prima Innovation?

The market cap of Prima Innovation is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prima Innovation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prima Innovation are ₹40.95 and ₹37.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prima Innovation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Innovation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Innovation is ₹40.95 and 52-week low of Prima Innovation is ₹37.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prima Innovation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prima Innovation has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prima Innovation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prima Innovation are and on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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