What is the share price of Prima Innovation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Innovation is ₹37.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Prima Innovation? The Prima Innovation is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prima Innovation? The market cap of Prima Innovation is ₹0.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prima Innovation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prima Innovation are ₹40.95 and ₹37.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prima Innovation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Innovation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Innovation is ₹40.95 and 52-week low of Prima Innovation is ₹37.05 as on .

How has the Prima Innovation performed historically in terms of returns? The Prima Innovation has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prima Innovation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prima Innovation are and on . While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global