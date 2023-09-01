What is the Market Cap of Prima Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Prima Industries Ltd. is ₹18.13 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prima Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Prima Industries Ltd. is 27.72 and PB ratio of Prima Industries Ltd. is 1.77 as on .

What is the share price of Prima Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Industries Ltd. is ₹16.80 as on .