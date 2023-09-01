Follow Us

PRIMA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.80 Closed
50.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Prima Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.00₹16.80
₹16.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.60₹26.50
₹16.80
Open Price
₹16.80
Prev. Close
₹16.00
Volume
1,736

Prima Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.07
  • R217.33
  • R317.87
  • Pivot
    16.53
  • S116.27
  • S215.73
  • S315.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.615.53
  • 1020.8215.5
  • 2020.9215.54
  • 5021.4915.71
  • 10024.7816.38
  • 20027.4118.13

Prima Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.4113.44-1.18-11.11-15.7954.13100.24
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Prima Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Prima Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prima Industries Ltd.

Prima Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142KL1994PLC008368 and registration number is 008368. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ladhu Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Swati Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vedika Agarwala
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vanshika Agarwala
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sruti Jindal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prima Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prima Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Prima Industries Ltd. is ₹18.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prima Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prima Industries Ltd. is 27.72 and PB ratio of Prima Industries Ltd. is 1.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prima Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Industries Ltd. is ₹16.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prima Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Industries Ltd. is ₹26.50 and 52-week low of Prima Industries Ltd. is ₹13.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

