Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Prima Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRIMA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Prima Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.44 Closed
1.40₹ 0.24
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Prima Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.01₹17.48
₹17.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.36₹39.48
₹17.44
Open Price
₹16.86
Prev. Close
₹17.20
Volume
288

Source: Dion Global

Prima Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prima Industries		2.59-4.96-5.73-9.92-5.222.59-7.68
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prima Industries has declined 5.22% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Prima Industries has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Prima Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prima Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.8117.56
1017.7617.65
2017.8917.7
5017.3917.67
10017.6118.16
20020.9619.4

Source: Dion Global

Prima Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prima Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Prima Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTPrima Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Jul 31, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTPrima Industries - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTPrima Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quart
Jul 22, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTPrima Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting To Be Held On 31St July, 2026 To Consider And Approve The Un-Audi
Jul 07, 2026, 04:41 PM IST ISTPrima Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Prima Industries

Prima Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142KL1994PLC008368 and registration number is 008368. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S K Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Swati Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kushagra Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Jindal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Mayuri Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neethu Subramoniyan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. G Hemalatha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Arya Surendran
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prima Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Prima Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Industries is ₹17.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prima Industries?

The Prima Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prima Industries?

The market cap of Prima Industries is ₹18.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prima Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prima Industries are ₹17.48 and ₹16.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prima Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Industries is ₹39.48 and 52-week low of Prima Industries is ₹14.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prima Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prima Industries has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -4.96% for the past month, -5.73% over 3 months, -5.22% over 1 year, 2.59% across 3 years, and -7.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prima Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prima Industries are 4.24 and 1.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Prima Industries News

More Prima Industries News
Market Pulse