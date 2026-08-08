Here's the live share price of Prima Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prima Industries
|2.59
|-4.96
|-5.73
|-9.92
|-5.22
|2.59
|-7.68
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prima Industries has declined 5.22% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Prima Industries has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.81
|17.56
|10
|17.76
|17.65
|20
|17.89
|17.7
|50
|17.39
|17.67
|100
|17.61
|18.16
|200
|20.96
|19.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prima Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Prima Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Prima Industries - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Prima Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quart
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Prima Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting To Be Held On 31St July, 2026 To Consider And Approve The Un-Audi
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:41 PM IST IST
|Prima Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Prima Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142KL1994PLC008368 and registration number is 008368. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Industries is ₹17.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prima Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prima Industries is ₹18.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prima Industries are ₹17.48 and ₹16.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Industries is ₹39.48 and 52-week low of Prima Industries is ₹14.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prima Industries has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -4.96% for the past month, -5.73% over 3 months, -5.22% over 1 year, 2.59% across 3 years, and -7.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prima Industries are 4.24 and 1.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global