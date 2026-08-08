What is the share price of Prima Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Industries is ₹17.44 as on .

What kind of stock is Prima Industries? The Prima Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prima Industries? The market cap of Prima Industries is ₹18.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prima Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prima Industries are ₹17.48 and ₹16.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prima Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Industries is ₹39.48 and 52-week low of Prima Industries is ₹14.36 as on .

How has the Prima Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Prima Industries has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -4.96% for the past month, -5.73% over 3 months, -5.22% over 1 year, 2.59% across 3 years, and -7.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prima Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prima Industries are 4.24 and 1.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global