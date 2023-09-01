Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.41
|-0.20
|8.23
|4.22
|-5.60
|63.55
|22.25
|3.33
|7.31
|14.56
|19.56
|-5.27
|-14.48
|4.64
|-1.23
|-2.23
|-4.07
|-4.59
|-16.58
|-1.01
|-31.08
|-1.93
|0.25
|-1.98
|-11.93
|-23.15
|-23.15
|-23.15
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prima Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15331KL1987PLC004833 and registration number is 004833. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Animal/Shrimp Feed. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prima Agro Ltd. is ₹12.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prima Agro Ltd. is 6.86 and PB ratio of Prima Agro Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Agro Ltd. is ₹24.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Agro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Agro Ltd. is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Prima Agro Ltd. is ₹20.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.