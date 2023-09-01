What is the Market Cap of Prima Agro Ltd.? The market cap of Prima Agro Ltd. is ₹12.70 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prima Agro Ltd.? P/E ratio of Prima Agro Ltd. is 6.86 and PB ratio of Prima Agro Ltd. is 0.82 as on .

What is the share price of Prima Agro Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Agro Ltd. is ₹24.45 as on .