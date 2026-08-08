What is the share price of Prima Agro? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Agro is ₹15.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Prima Agro? The Prima Agro is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prima Agro? The market cap of Prima Agro is ₹8.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prima Agro? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prima Agro are ₹15.85 and ₹15.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prima Agro? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Agro is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Prima Agro is ₹12.35 as on .

How has the Prima Agro performed historically in terms of returns? The Prima Agro has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 13.86% for the past month, -18.21% over 3 months, -25.69% over 1 year, -13.04% across 3 years, and -18.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prima Agro? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prima Agro are 18.85 and 0.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global