Here's the live share price of Prima Agro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prima Agro
|7.09
|13.86
|-18.21
|-11.75
|-25.69
|-13.04
|-18.76
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prima Agro has declined 25.69% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Prima Agro has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.57
|14.97
|10
|14.12
|14.65
|20
|13.98
|14.53
|50
|15.14
|15.02
|100
|15.69
|15.87
|200
|17.96
|17.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prima Agro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Prima Agro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Prima Agro - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Prima Agro - Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Prima Agro - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting To Be Held On 31St July, 2026 To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Fin
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|Prima Agro - Clarification On Significant Price Movement - Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Source: Dion Global
Prima Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15331KL1987PLC004833 and registration number is 004833. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Agro is ₹15.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prima Agro is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prima Agro is ₹8.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prima Agro are ₹15.85 and ₹15.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Agro is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Prima Agro is ₹12.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prima Agro has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 13.86% for the past month, -18.21% over 3 months, -25.69% over 1 year, -13.04% across 3 years, and -18.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prima Agro are 18.85 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global