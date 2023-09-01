Follow Us

PRIMA AGRO LTD.

Sector : Animal/Shrimp Feed | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.45 Closed
-3.32-0.84
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prima Agro Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.30₹25.00
₹24.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.76₹30.00
₹24.45
Open Price
₹24.30
Prev. Close
₹25.29
Volume
477

Prima Agro Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.87
  • R225.28
  • R325.57
  • Pivot
    24.58
  • S124.17
  • S223.88
  • S323.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.4824.85
  • 1028.4624.77
  • 2027.5624.59
  • 5026.3424.29
  • 10026.2124.2
  • 20028.8524.69

Prima Agro Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.41-0.208.234.22-5.6063.5522.25
3.337.3114.5619.56-5.27-14.484.64
-1.23-2.23-4.07-4.59-16.58-1.01-31.08
-1.930.25-1.98-11.93-23.15-23.15-23.15

Prima Agro Ltd. Share Holdings

Prima Agro Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prima Agro Ltd.

Prima Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15331KL1987PLC004833 and registration number is 004833. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Animal/Shrimp Feed. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Swati Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ladhu Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vanshika Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vedika Agarwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prima Agro Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prima Agro Ltd.?

The market cap of Prima Agro Ltd. is ₹12.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prima Agro Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prima Agro Ltd. is 6.86 and PB ratio of Prima Agro Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prima Agro Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Agro Ltd. is ₹24.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prima Agro Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Agro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Agro Ltd. is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Prima Agro Ltd. is ₹20.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

