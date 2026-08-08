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Prima Agro Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRIMA AGRO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Prima Agro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.85 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prima Agro Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.01₹15.85
₹15.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.35₹25.00
₹15.85
Open Price
₹15.01
Prev. Close
₹15.85
Volume
1,076

Source: Dion Global

Prima Agro Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prima Agro		7.0913.86-18.21-11.75-25.69-13.04-18.76
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prima Agro has declined 25.69% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Prima Agro has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Prima Agro Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prima Agro Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.5714.97
1014.1214.65
2013.9814.53
5015.1415.02
10015.6915.87
20017.9617.49

Source: Dion Global

Prima Agro Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prima Agro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prima Agro Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTPrima Agro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Jul 31, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTPrima Agro - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTPrima Agro - Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
Jul 22, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTPrima Agro - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting To Be Held On 31St July, 2026 To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Fin
Jul 10, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTPrima Agro - Clarification On Significant Price Movement - Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Source: Dion Global

About Prima Agro

Prima Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15331KL1987PLC004833 and registration number is 004833. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S K Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Swati Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kushagra Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Jindal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayuri Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neethu Subramoniyan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Arya Surendran
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hemalatha. G
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prima Agro Share Price

What is the share price of Prima Agro?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prima Agro is ₹15.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prima Agro?

The Prima Agro is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prima Agro?

The market cap of Prima Agro is ₹8.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prima Agro?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prima Agro are ₹15.85 and ₹15.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prima Agro?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prima Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prima Agro is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Prima Agro is ₹12.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prima Agro performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prima Agro has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 13.86% for the past month, -18.21% over 3 months, -25.69% over 1 year, -13.04% across 3 years, and -18.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prima Agro?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prima Agro are 18.85 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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