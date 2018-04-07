Price Support Scheme: Govt to buy 40 per cent mustard, 20 per cent masur output in MP

The Centre has agreed to buy 40% of mustard and 20% of masur output in Madhya Pradesh under a price support sceheme (PSS) that ensures farmers get the minimum support price (MSP) when market prices plunge.

The Centre has agreed to buy 40% of mustard and 20% of masur output in Madhya Pradesh under a price support scheme (PSS) that ensures farmers get the minimum support price (MSP) when market prices plunge. However, no decision has been taken by it on the state’s demand to procure chana. Last month, Madhya Pradesh had sought procurement of 50% of the state’s production of masur (lentil), mustard and chana (gram) crops saying, both the pulses’ prices in mandis are 25% below their MSPs while farmers are selling the oilseed crop 15% lower than its MSP. Under PSS, agriculture cooperative Nafed undertakes the procurement of pulses and oilseeds crops on behalf of the Centre on the request of the state concerned and the procurement is capped at 40% of the production. Nafed will start procuring masur and mustard at MSPs of Rs 4,250/quintal and Rs 4,000/quintal, respectively, starting from April 10 in Madhya Pradesh. The procurement in the state will continue until June 9. Earlier, the state government had announced Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY) for rabi crops such as onion, garlic, wheat, gram, lentil and mustard. It was expecting the Centre to announce the price-deficiency payment scheme (PDPS), which is modelled on BBY. Under BBY, farmers are paid the difference between MSP and sale price at mandis, when market rates dip below the benchmark. In the 2018-19 budget, the state government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for BBY, so it could not implement the scheme without the Centre’s support as it required about Rs 3,500 crore to transfer to the bank accounts of farmers. The state has estimated production of gram at 53.85 lakh tonne, lentil at 6.79 lakh tonne and mustard at 9.76 lakh tonne in rabi season of 2017-18 crop year (July-June).