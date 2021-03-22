  • MORE MARKET STATS

Prestige Estates Projects rating: Add; ICICI Securities says firm to be net cash positive by Q1FY22

By: |
March 22, 2021 3:15 AM

Annuity business to see a fresh capex cycle; ‘Add’ retained with TP of Rs 311

PEPL had consolidated net debt of Rs 84.6 bn as of Dec’20 which will now reduce to ~Rs 9 bn (net D/E of 0.3x) post completion of Phase 1 of the transaction.PEPL had consolidated net debt of Rs 84.6 bn as of Dec’20 which will now reduce to ~Rs 9 bn (net D/E of 0.3x) post completion of Phase 1 of the transaction.

Prestige Estates Projects’ (PEPL’s) management held an investor call to update on the way forward post completion of Phase 1 of the proposed transaction with the Blackstone Group wherein the company has initially received Rs 74.7 bn in Phase 1 and expects to receive the pending Rs 16.8 bn by the end of Q1FY22 (June’22). PEPL had consolidated net debt of Rs 84.6 bn as of Dec’20 which will now reduce to ~Rs 9 bn (net D/E of 0.3x) post completion of Phase 1 of the transaction.

PEPL will be left with Rs 2.6 bn of annuity income stream post this transaction and as per mgmt, it is targeting to grow annual rental income to Rs 28-30 bn by FY26e through incremental capex of Rs 120 bn over FY22-26e. We retain Add with a SOTP based TP of Rs 311/share. Key risks to our call are a slowdown in residential demand and continued weakness in office leasing.

Related News

Completion of deal to significantly bring down debt levels: As per company’s management, the Phase 1 proceeds of Rs 74.6 bn have been utilised to reduce the gross debt in these annuity assets by Rs 45.9 bn. Post completion of Phase 2 of the transaction, PEPL will receive an additional Rs 17 bn which will enable it to become net cash positive by Q1FY22.

What is the way forward? While the company’s estimated net cash position post this deal leaves it with adequate headroom to re-lever its balance sheet over the medium term to fund the incremental capex, we await further clarity on phasing of capex in ongoing/upcoming projects especially in Mumbai before incorporating these projects in our estimates. An additional risk is prolonged weakness in office leasing over the medium term which may result in subsequent phases of ongoing/ upcoming projects being delayed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Prestige Estates Projects rating Add ICICI Securities says firm to be net cash positive by Q1FY22
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vedanta Rating: Hold; Edelweiss says concerns persist for the company
2Grape export falls 18% this season amid delay in harvest
3Zerodha users lose Rs 10 cr in lapsed Rights Entitlements since RIL issue; brokerage issues warning