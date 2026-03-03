Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Presstonic Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRESSTONIC ENGINEERING

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Presstonic Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹51.55 Closed
-0.87₹ -0.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Presstonic Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.40₹52.40
₹51.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.25₹89.00
₹51.55
Open Price
₹49.40
Prev. Close
₹52.00
Volume
28,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Presstonic Engineering has declined 16.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.55%.

Presstonic Engineering’s current P/E of 14.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Presstonic Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Presstonic Engineering		2.5934.77-8.73-29.83-27.40-25.54-16.21
Thermax		-1.475.157.34-4.85-3.1211.8417.56
PTC Industries		0.630.81-2.0031.4075.0680.3542.45
Craftsman Automation		-2.65-0.588.7011.1670.8932.0539.81
Sansera Engineering		-4.9320.4032.6171.19106.4644.2522.19
Tega Industries		-1.290.11-8.99-11.4838.0437.0219.36
Ircon International		-7.98-11.95-12.21-20.84-3.0937.1924.49
Engineers India		-1.5222.767.095.2244.6941.1819.02
Azad Engineering		-3.749.001.484.3736.7235.2719.87
Inox India		-2.21-0.41-2.36-4.3021.626.323.75
Aequs		-1.872.45-7.50-7.50-7.50-2.57-1.55
Balu Forge Industries		2.6912.36-25.07-29.756.5219.6811.38
Ion Exchange (India)		-5.680.423.75-15.25-26.161.0313.65
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-7.10-1.55-16.36-30.33-20.63-14.25-4.50
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		5.08-10.2313.8886.84110.5715.989.30
Skipper		-4.83-7.84-23.09-35.10-5.8050.5342.06
Pitti Engineering		-0.422.058.98-2.530.6444.1469.99
Interarch Building Solutions		-4.10-18.33-23.82-13.7232.3715.128.82
Jash Engineering		1.37-2.30-11.98-22.64-23.2432.4147.56
BGR Energy Systems		-6.42-7.25-25.5662.66316.9280.7346.24

Over the last one year, Presstonic Engineering has declined 27.40% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Presstonic Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).

Presstonic Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Presstonic Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.9351.53
1052.7751.91
2051.3151.46
5049.4551.57
10054.5555.76
20067.964.9

Presstonic Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Presstonic Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Presstonic Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Presstonic Engineering fact sheet for more information

About Presstonic Engineering

Presstonic Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28995KA2021PLC145718 and registration number is 145718. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nagendra D Rao
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Herga Poornachandra Kedilaya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yermal Giridhar Rao
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Jyotsna Rajsekar Belliappa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vidyalakshmi Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Manjula Tadipatri
    Addnl.Non Executive Director

FAQs on Presstonic Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Presstonic Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Presstonic Engineering is ₹51.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Presstonic Engineering?

The Presstonic Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Presstonic Engineering?

The market cap of Presstonic Engineering is ₹79.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Presstonic Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Presstonic Engineering are ₹52.40 and ₹49.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Presstonic Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Presstonic Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Presstonic Engineering is ₹89.00 and 52-week low of Presstonic Engineering is ₹36.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Presstonic Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Presstonic Engineering has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, 21.15% for the past month, -12.03% over 3 months, -30.55% over 1 year, -25.54% across 3 years, and -16.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Presstonic Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Presstonic Engineering are 14.14 and 1.50 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Presstonic Engineering News

More Presstonic Engineering News
icon
Market Pulse