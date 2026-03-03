Here's the live share price of Presstonic Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Presstonic Engineering has declined 16.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.55%.
Presstonic Engineering’s current P/E of 14.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Presstonic Engineering
|2.59
|34.77
|-8.73
|-29.83
|-27.40
|-25.54
|-16.21
|Thermax
|-1.47
|5.15
|7.34
|-4.85
|-3.12
|11.84
|17.56
|PTC Industries
|0.63
|0.81
|-2.00
|31.40
|75.06
|80.35
|42.45
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.65
|-0.58
|8.70
|11.16
|70.89
|32.05
|39.81
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.93
|20.40
|32.61
|71.19
|106.46
|44.25
|22.19
|Tega Industries
|-1.29
|0.11
|-8.99
|-11.48
|38.04
|37.02
|19.36
|Ircon International
|-7.98
|-11.95
|-12.21
|-20.84
|-3.09
|37.19
|24.49
|Engineers India
|-1.52
|22.76
|7.09
|5.22
|44.69
|41.18
|19.02
|Azad Engineering
|-3.74
|9.00
|1.48
|4.37
|36.72
|35.27
|19.87
|Inox India
|-2.21
|-0.41
|-2.36
|-4.30
|21.62
|6.32
|3.75
|Aequs
|-1.87
|2.45
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-2.57
|-1.55
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.69
|12.36
|-25.07
|-29.75
|6.52
|19.68
|11.38
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-5.68
|0.42
|3.75
|-15.25
|-26.16
|1.03
|13.65
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-7.10
|-1.55
|-16.36
|-30.33
|-20.63
|-14.25
|-4.50
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|5.08
|-10.23
|13.88
|86.84
|110.57
|15.98
|9.30
|Skipper
|-4.83
|-7.84
|-23.09
|-35.10
|-5.80
|50.53
|42.06
|Pitti Engineering
|-0.42
|2.05
|8.98
|-2.53
|0.64
|44.14
|69.99
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-4.10
|-18.33
|-23.82
|-13.72
|32.37
|15.12
|8.82
|Jash Engineering
|1.37
|-2.30
|-11.98
|-22.64
|-23.24
|32.41
|47.56
|BGR Energy Systems
|-6.42
|-7.25
|-25.56
|62.66
|316.92
|80.73
|46.24
Over the last one year, Presstonic Engineering has declined 27.40% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Presstonic Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.93
|51.53
|10
|52.77
|51.91
|20
|51.31
|51.46
|50
|49.45
|51.57
|100
|54.55
|55.76
|200
|67.9
|64.9
In the latest quarter, Presstonic Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Presstonic Engineering fact sheet for more information
Presstonic Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28995KA2021PLC145718 and registration number is 145718. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Presstonic Engineering is ₹51.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Presstonic Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Presstonic Engineering is ₹79.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Presstonic Engineering are ₹52.40 and ₹49.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Presstonic Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Presstonic Engineering is ₹89.00 and 52-week low of Presstonic Engineering is ₹36.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Presstonic Engineering has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, 21.15% for the past month, -12.03% over 3 months, -30.55% over 1 year, -25.54% across 3 years, and -16.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Presstonic Engineering are 14.14 and 1.50 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.