MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pressman Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1983PLC036495 and registration number is 036495. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pressman Advertising Ltd. is ₹272.75 Cr as on Jun 06, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pressman Advertising Ltd. is 50.65 and PB ratio of Pressman Advertising Ltd. is 5.8 as on Jun 06, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pressman Advertising Ltd. is ₹116.15 as on Jun 06, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pressman Advertising Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pressman Advertising Ltd. is ₹234.85 and 52-week low of Pressman Advertising Ltd. is ₹37.85 as on Jun 06, 2023.