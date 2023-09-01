Follow Us

PRESSMAN ADVERTISING LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹116.15 Closed
00
As on Jun 6, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pressman Advertising Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹116.15₹122.95
₹116.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.85₹234.85
₹116.15
Open Price
₹121.00
Prev. Close
₹116.15
Volume
0

Pressman Advertising Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1120.68
  • R2125.22
  • R3127.48
  • Pivot
    118.42
  • S1113.88
  • S2111.62
  • S3107.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.51216.29
  • 1051.44216.59
  • 2046.07208.68
  • 5043.62175.48
  • 10041.69139.46
  • 20041.19104.92

Pressman Advertising Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-48.53-42.4410.2574.40182.60500.26144.78
-1.2610.6936.5631.697.2130.03-47.48
2.4516.0136.6340.9223.4332.76-20.45
3.0913.6525.6215.88-4.0826.8431.04
-1.19-5.3712.405.44-17.89103.17516.78
3.1621.6133.2052.9714.3755.644.93
1.69-5.3824.3318.02-5.58684.90549.92
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.065.4619.9844.2013.05-4.89-4.89
3.0314.3560.83122.47112.261,667.474,068.55
-3.461.1128.2719.0226.4872.04-74.40
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.443.7536.0949.1533.841,147.2557.42
-1.99-20.69-9.5015.4521.38125.327.20
2.224.9235.0344.3917.29-42.24-15.21
2.8014.8042.7635.80-11.6268.0193.00
-2.33-5.87-10.587.94-56.47531.96491.22
6.477.3216.196.19-21.89-3.48-50.80
6.266.8731.1527.37-10.44-4.79-77.36

Pressman Advertising Ltd. Share Holdings

Pressman Advertising Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pressman Advertising Ltd.

Pressman Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1983PLC036495 and registration number is 036495. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Niren Suchanti
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Navin Suchanti
    Director
  • Mr. Ajit Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Mor
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Suchanti
    Director
  • Mr. Kalyan Bose
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pressman Advertising Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pressman Advertising Ltd.?

The market cap of Pressman Advertising Ltd. is ₹272.75 Cr as on Jun 06, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pressman Advertising Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pressman Advertising Ltd. is 50.65 and PB ratio of Pressman Advertising Ltd. is 5.8 as on Jun 06, 2023.

What is the share price of Pressman Advertising Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pressman Advertising Ltd. is ₹116.15 as on Jun 06, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pressman Advertising Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pressman Advertising Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pressman Advertising Ltd. is ₹234.85 and 52-week low of Pressman Advertising Ltd. is ₹37.85 as on Jun 06, 2023.

