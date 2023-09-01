Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.62
|-4.74
|-15.95
|-0.40
|-21.89
|160.16
|84.99
|7.96
|4.67
|14.61
|6.07
|-8.99
|-3.74
|-37.19
|1.32
|22.49
|54.20
|64.47
|63.96
|166.22
|210.91
|1.16
|-1.17
|1.71
|26.17
|-4.99
|-26.35
|-26.35
|9.50
|50.12
|61.62
|57.87
|17.90
|587.53
|1,253.76
|7.27
|0.92
|44.69
|63.65
|31.50
|-13.33
|-60.62
|4.30
|10.69
|59.41
|61.47
|41.54
|272.71
|62.80
|9.12
|10.42
|34.09
|52.92
|22.20
|-62.05
|-77.05
|10.09
|3.95
|14.39
|2.87
|-0.28
|81.55
|81.55
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.00
|-31.49
|-32.08
|-76.64
|0
|11.57
|69.78
|72.60
|72.60
|73.17
|73.17
|-1.10
|2.48
|-1.90
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|1.80
|-16.07
|-20.09
|0.95
|7.40
|3,522.35
|6,360.48
|-4.88
|4.56
|7.73
|1.04
|-44.05
|-76.65
|-96.85
|1.01
|2.19
|1.45
|-0.99
|-1.96
|112.77
|-24.24
|2.23
|9.09
|38.75
|62.94
|65.98
|210.49
|76.89
|11.82
|-0.26
|41.44
|42.64
|59.72
|12.82
|70.94
|-4.55
|-12.63
|-21.24
|17.08
|132.04
|573.80
|268.42
|-0.21
|10.11
|27.73
|-26.59
|-37.03
|260.15
|260.15
|1.40
|7.76
|9.26
|0.36
|-21.37
|182.05
|12.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|10 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990GJ1988PLC010570 and registration number is 010570. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of Buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹88.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is 8.88 and PB ratio of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹24.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹31.74 and 52-week low of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹20.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.