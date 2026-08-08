Here's the live share price of Prerna Infrabuild along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prerna Infrabuild
|6.27
|1.26
|16.11
|5.47
|20.96
|1.51
|15.95
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prerna Infrabuild has gained 20.96% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Prerna Infrabuild has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.09
|26.55
|10
|25.95
|26.35
|20
|26.1
|26.35
|50
|26.54
|26.19
|100
|24.97
|25.92
|200
|26.22
|26.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prerna Infrabuild saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Prerna Infrabuild - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 33 Of The SEBI Listing Regulati
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Prerna Infrabuild - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 08, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Prerna Infrabuild - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 8Th May 2026
|Apr 30, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Prerna Infrabuild - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting To Announce Result For The Quarter & Ended 31/
|Apr 13, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Prerna Infrabuild - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990GJ1988PLC010570 and registration number is 010570. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prerna Infrabuild is ₹26.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prerna Infrabuild is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prerna Infrabuild is ₹96.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prerna Infrabuild are ₹27.10 and ₹25.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prerna Infrabuild stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prerna Infrabuild is ₹36.98 and 52-week low of Prerna Infrabuild is ₹19.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prerna Infrabuild has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, 1.26% for the past month, 16.11% over 3 months, 20.96% over 1 year, 1.51% across 3 years, and 15.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prerna Infrabuild are 29.72 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global