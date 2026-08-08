What is the share price of Prerna Infrabuild? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prerna Infrabuild is ₹26.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Prerna Infrabuild? The Prerna Infrabuild is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prerna Infrabuild? The market cap of Prerna Infrabuild is ₹96.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prerna Infrabuild? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prerna Infrabuild are ₹27.10 and ₹25.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prerna Infrabuild? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prerna Infrabuild stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prerna Infrabuild is ₹36.98 and 52-week low of Prerna Infrabuild is ₹19.03 as on .

How has the Prerna Infrabuild performed historically in terms of returns? The Prerna Infrabuild has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, 1.26% for the past month, 16.11% over 3 months, 20.96% over 1 year, 1.51% across 3 years, and 15.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prerna Infrabuild? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prerna Infrabuild are 29.72 and 0.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global