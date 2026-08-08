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Prerna Infrabuild Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRERNA INFRABUILD

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Prerna Infrabuild along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.60 Closed
-1.30₹ -0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prerna Infrabuild Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.67₹27.10
₹26.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.03₹36.98
₹26.60
Open Price
₹27.10
Prev. Close
₹26.95
Volume
11,476

Source: Dion Global

Prerna Infrabuild Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prerna Infrabuild		6.271.2616.115.4720.961.5115.95
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prerna Infrabuild has gained 20.96% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Prerna Infrabuild has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

Prerna Infrabuild Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prerna Infrabuild Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.0926.55
1025.9526.35
2026.126.35
5026.5426.19
10024.9725.92
20026.2226.13

Source: Dion Global

Prerna Infrabuild Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prerna Infrabuild saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prerna Infrabuild Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTPrerna Infrabuild - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 33 Of The SEBI Listing Regulati
Jul 13, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTPrerna Infrabuild - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 08, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTPrerna Infrabuild - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 8Th May 2026
Apr 30, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTPrerna Infrabuild - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting To Announce Result For The Quarter & Ended 31/
Apr 13, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTPrerna Infrabuild - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Prerna Infrabuild

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990GJ1988PLC010570 and registration number is 010570. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay C Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanket V Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Nalini V Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ketan Kumar Chinubhai Limbachia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Sinh Bihola
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Mekhia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prerna Infrabuild Share Price

What is the share price of Prerna Infrabuild?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prerna Infrabuild is ₹26.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prerna Infrabuild?

The Prerna Infrabuild is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prerna Infrabuild?

The market cap of Prerna Infrabuild is ₹96.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prerna Infrabuild?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prerna Infrabuild are ₹27.10 and ₹25.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prerna Infrabuild?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prerna Infrabuild stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prerna Infrabuild is ₹36.98 and 52-week low of Prerna Infrabuild is ₹19.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prerna Infrabuild performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prerna Infrabuild has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, 1.26% for the past month, 16.11% over 3 months, 20.96% over 1 year, 1.51% across 3 years, and 15.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prerna Infrabuild?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prerna Infrabuild are 29.72 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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