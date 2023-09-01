Follow Us

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRERNA INFRABUILD LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.51 Closed
-0.97-0.24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.35₹24.95
₹24.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.63₹31.74
₹24.51
Open Price
₹24.95
Prev. Close
₹24.75
Volume
1,42,786

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.95
  • R225.25
  • R325.55
  • Pivot
    24.65
  • S124.35
  • S224.05
  • S323.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.1824.6
  • 1046.5324.68
  • 2044.0124.96
  • 5041.925.27
  • 10039.825.37
  • 20037.0325.63

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.62-4.74-15.95-0.40-21.89160.1684.99
7.964.6714.616.07-8.99-3.74-37.19
1.3222.4954.2064.4763.96166.22210.91
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5050.1261.6257.8717.90587.531,253.76
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
1.80-16.07-20.090.957.403,522.356,360.48
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
1.407.769.260.36-21.37182.0512.70

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. Share Holdings

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Apr, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
10 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prerna Infrabuild Ltd.

Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990GJ1988PLC010570 and registration number is 010570. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of Buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay C Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanket V Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Nalini V Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Krupali R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra K Gosaliya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kiran Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prerna Infrabuild Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd.?

The market cap of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹88.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is 8.88 and PB ratio of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹24.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹31.74 and 52-week low of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹20.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

icon
Market Data