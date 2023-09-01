What is the Market Cap of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd.? The market cap of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹88.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd.? P/E ratio of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is 8.88 and PB ratio of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is 0.98 as on .

What is the share price of Prerna Infrabuild Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prerna Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹24.51 as on .