Here's the live share price of Premium Plast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Premium Plast has declined 5.94% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.91%.
Premium Plast’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Premium Plast
|4.50
|-5.14
|0
|3.75
|-1.91
|-9.70
|-5.94
|TVS Holdings
|2.21
|-4.77
|-0.83
|20.41
|80.24
|46.77
|32.98
|Belrise Industries
|2.38
|3.90
|12.46
|33.45
|92.69
|24.44
|14.02
|Kross
|-2.71
|-6.18
|16.28
|-3.71
|18.30
|-9.34
|-5.72
|OBSC Perfection
|-2.67
|-4.68
|-7.73
|-10.24
|95.35
|37.84
|21.24
|Forge Auto International
|-1.08
|-5.62
|-27.74
|-36.99
|23.10
|-7.20
|-4.38
|Sellowrap Industries
|0.98
|-4.21
|-17.20
|-36.35
|-28.94
|-10.76
|-6.61
Over the last one year, Premium Plast has declined 1.91% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (80.24%), Belrise Industries (92.69%), Kross (18.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Premium Plast has underperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (32.98%) and Belrise Industries (14.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.42
|34.59
|10
|35.73
|35.22
|20
|36.22
|35.88
|50
|37.11
|36.47
|100
|36.59
|36.59
|200
|35.57
|37.28
In the latest quarter, Premium Plast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.30%, FII holding fell to 1.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Premium Plast fact sheet for more information
Premium Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209MH1995PLC094431 and registration number is 094431. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premium Plast is ₹36.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Premium Plast is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Premium Plast is ₹68.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Premium Plast are ₹36.00 and ₹33.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premium Plast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premium Plast is ₹44.25 and 52-week low of Premium Plast is ₹26.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Premium Plast has shown returns of 7.3% over the past day, -1.37% for the past month, -1.91% over 3 months, -1.91% over 1 year, -9.7% across 3 years, and -5.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premium Plast are 0.00 and 2.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.