Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Premium Plast Share Price

NSE
BSE

PREMIUM PLAST

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of Premium Plast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.00 Closed
7.30₹ 2.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Premium Plast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.00₹36.00
₹36.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.05₹44.25
₹36.00
Open Price
₹34.55
Prev. Close
₹33.55
Volume
18,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Premium Plast has declined 5.94% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.91%.

Premium Plast’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Premium Plast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Premium Plast		4.50-5.1403.75-1.91-9.70-5.94
TVS Holdings		2.21-4.77-0.8320.4180.2446.7732.98
Belrise Industries		2.383.9012.4633.4592.6924.4414.02
Kross		-2.71-6.1816.28-3.7118.30-9.34-5.72
OBSC Perfection		-2.67-4.68-7.73-10.2495.3537.8421.24
Forge Auto International		-1.08-5.62-27.74-36.9923.10-7.20-4.38
Sellowrap Industries		0.98-4.21-17.20-36.35-28.94-10.76-6.61

Over the last one year, Premium Plast has declined 1.91% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (80.24%), Belrise Industries (92.69%), Kross (18.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Premium Plast has underperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (32.98%) and Belrise Industries (14.02%).

Premium Plast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Premium Plast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.4234.59
1035.7335.22
2036.2235.88
5037.1136.47
10036.5936.59
20035.5737.28

Premium Plast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Premium Plast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.30%, FII holding fell to 1.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Premium Plast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Premium Plast fact sheet for more information

About Premium Plast

Premium Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209MH1995PLC094431 and registration number is 094431. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Nagendra Dave
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Lopa Chetan Dave
    Director
  • Mr. Uday Devendra Sanghvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keyur Atul Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Unnati Vishnubhai Zala
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Amar Jugalkishor Parekh
    Director

FAQs on Premium Plast Share Price

What is the share price of Premium Plast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premium Plast is ₹36.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Premium Plast?

The Premium Plast is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Premium Plast?

The market cap of Premium Plast is ₹68.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Premium Plast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Premium Plast are ₹36.00 and ₹33.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premium Plast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premium Plast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premium Plast is ₹44.25 and 52-week low of Premium Plast is ₹26.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Premium Plast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Premium Plast has shown returns of 7.3% over the past day, -1.37% for the past month, -1.91% over 3 months, -1.91% over 1 year, -9.7% across 3 years, and -5.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Premium Plast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premium Plast are 0.00 and 2.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Premium Plast News

More Premium Plast News
icon
Market Pulse