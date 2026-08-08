Here's the live share price of Premier Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Premier Synthetics
|3.23
|1.59
|3.23
|-8.57
|-21.84
|2.20
|-13.94
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Premier Synthetics has declined 21.84% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Premier Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.79
|15.72
|10
|16.09
|15.86
|20
|16.06
|15.98
|50
|15.89
|15.94
|100
|15.37
|16.14
|200
|17.7
|17.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Premier Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.43%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Premier Synth. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results Fo
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Premier Synth. - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Premier Synth. - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Premier Synth. - Submission Of The Statement Of Deviation Pursuant To Regulation 32(1) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Premier Synth. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Premier Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1970PLC100829 and registration number is 014826. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Synthetics is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Premier Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Premier Synthetics is ₹7.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier Synthetics are ₹16.00 and ₹15.03.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Synthetics is ₹28.50 and 52-week low of Premier Synthetics is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Premier Synthetics has shown returns of 2.04% over the past day, 1.59% for the past month, 3.23% over 3 months, -21.84% over 1 year, 2.2% across 3 years, and -13.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier Synthetics are -17.68 and 0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global