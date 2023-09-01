Follow Us

Premier Synthetics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PREMIER SYNTHETICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.71 Closed
0.290.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Premier Synthetics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.25₹14.35
₹13.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.79₹28.90
₹13.71
Open Price
₹13.99
Prev. Close
₹13.67
Volume
2,042

Premier Synthetics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.29
  • R214.87
  • R315.39
  • Pivot
    13.77
  • S113.19
  • S212.67
  • S312.09

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.8313.69
  • 1025.7313.74
  • 2025.5513.98
  • 5025.7614.45
  • 10025.7515.43
  • 20026.4417.7

Premier Synthetics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.71-2.28-8.42-25.57-48.8479.22-95.31
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46

Premier Synthetics Ltd. Share Holdings

Premier Synthetics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Premier Synthetics Ltd.

Premier Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1970PLC100829 and registration number is 014826. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gautamchand Kewalchand Surana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjaykumar Vinodbhai Majethia
    Director
  • Mr. Sunny Sunil Singhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Kanwarlal Kansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Rajmal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anusha Maheshwary
    Independent Director

FAQs on Premier Synthetics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Synthetics Ltd.?

The market cap of Premier Synthetics Ltd. is ₹6.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Premier Synthetics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Premier Synthetics Ltd. is -12.4 and PB ratio of Premier Synthetics Ltd. is 0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Premier Synthetics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Synthetics Ltd. is ₹13.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premier Synthetics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Synthetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Synthetics Ltd. is ₹28.90 and 52-week low of Premier Synthetics Ltd. is ₹10.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

