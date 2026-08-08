What is the share price of Premier Synthetics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Synthetics is ₹16.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Premier Synthetics? The Premier Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Synthetics? The market cap of Premier Synthetics is ₹7.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Premier Synthetics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier Synthetics are ₹16.00 and ₹15.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premier Synthetics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Synthetics is ₹28.50 and 52-week low of Premier Synthetics is ₹12.50 as on .

How has the Premier Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns? The Premier Synthetics has shown returns of 2.04% over the past day, 1.59% for the past month, 3.23% over 3 months, -21.84% over 1 year, 2.2% across 3 years, and -13.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Premier Synthetics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier Synthetics are -17.68 and 0.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global