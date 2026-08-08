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Premier Synthetics Share Price

NSE
BSE

PREMIER SYNTHETICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Premier Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.00 Closed
2.04₹ 0.32
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Premier Synthetics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.03₹16.00
₹16.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.50₹28.50
₹16.00
Open Price
₹15.10
Prev. Close
₹15.68
Volume
166

Source: Dion Global

Premier Synthetics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Premier Synthetics		3.231.593.23-8.57-21.842.20-13.94
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Premier Synthetics has declined 21.84% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Premier Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Premier Synthetics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Premier Synthetics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.7915.72
1016.0915.86
2016.0615.98
5015.8915.94
10015.3716.14
20017.717.01

Source: Dion Global

Premier Synthetics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Premier Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.43%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Premier Synthetics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTPremier Synth. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results Fo
Jul 17, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTPremier Synth. - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jul 17, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTPremier Synth. - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
Jul 13, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTPremier Synth. - Submission Of The Statement Of Deviation Pursuant To Regulation 32(1) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTPremier Synth. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Premier Synthetics

Premier Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1970PLC100829 and registration number is 014826. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautamchand Surana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjaykumar Vinodbhai Majethia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunny Singhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Kanwarlal Kansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anusha Maheshwary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Ram Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Premier Synthetics Share Price

What is the share price of Premier Synthetics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Synthetics is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Premier Synthetics?

The Premier Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Synthetics?

The market cap of Premier Synthetics is ₹7.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Premier Synthetics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier Synthetics are ₹16.00 and ₹15.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premier Synthetics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Synthetics is ₹28.50 and 52-week low of Premier Synthetics is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Premier Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Premier Synthetics has shown returns of 2.04% over the past day, 1.59% for the past month, 3.23% over 3 months, -21.84% over 1 year, 2.2% across 3 years, and -13.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Premier Synthetics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier Synthetics are -17.68 and 0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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