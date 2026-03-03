Here's the live share price of Premier Roadlines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Premier Roadlines has declined 9.49% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.78%.
Premier Roadlines’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Premier Roadlines
|-9.68
|-13.28
|-30.63
|-32.81
|-40.10
|-15.30
|-9.49
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.24
|-9.26
|-5.43
|-12.72
|-4.76
|-0.35
|0.70
|Delhivery
|-2.03
|-3.46
|6.46
|-10.48
|68.68
|7.86
|-4.42
|Aegis Logistics
|-3.10
|-3.30
|-11.89
|-3.40
|-11.12
|22.53
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-5.07
|-8.35
|-13.89
|-2.84
|40.14
|30.10
|17.10
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.67
|8.56
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|3.12
|1.86
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-2.78
|12.48
|5.36
|-16.32
|-18.46
|-17.55
|-10.93
|VRL Logistics
|-3.90
|-2.59
|0.94
|-0.11
|22.46
|-0.29
|16.63
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.49
|10.44
|25.89
|24.96
|78.78
|6.44
|-1.82
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.91
|8.93
|3.35
|-3.73
|76.69
|0.53
|0.32
|Gateway Distriparks
|-4.25
|-5.59
|-0.66
|-12.35
|-3.71
|-2.88
|-4.72
|TCI Express
|-4.75
|-3.29
|-9.97
|-27.58
|-23.22
|-30.65
|-10.60
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.63
|-9.21
|-9.16
|-24.94
|-6.57
|18.77
|16.16
|Western Carriers (India)
|-3.64
|-4.26
|-8.90
|-15.00
|27.74
|-11.86
|-7.29
|JITF Infralogistics
|-6.18
|36.41
|20.75
|11.86
|-1.05
|57.40
|108.98
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.62
|-38.55
|-74.92
|-73.20
|-55.70
|-25.01
|Tejas Cargo India
|-5.72
|-2.78
|0.52
|-6.67
|66.67
|18.56
|10.76
|Snowman Logistics
|-1.32
|0.73
|-5.94
|-29.16
|-13.71
|4.42
|-5.60
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.72
|-13.13
|-20.61
|-29.43
|40.28
|62.48
|51.55
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.16
|-12.45
|-19.86
|-23.91
|-18.73
|12.92
|12.39
Over the last one year, Premier Roadlines has declined 40.10% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Premier Roadlines has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60
|59.56
|10
|59.98
|60.05
|20
|61.24
|61.59
|50
|68.65
|67.05
|100
|75.87
|73.31
|200
|83.55
|82.01
In the latest quarter, Premier Roadlines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Premier Roadlines fact sheet for more information
Premier Roadlines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51103DL2008PLC175563 and registration number is 175563. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 288.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Roadlines is ₹55.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Premier Roadlines is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Premier Roadlines is ₹126.89 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier Roadlines are ₹58.65 and ₹55.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Roadlines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Roadlines is ₹114.00 and 52-week low of Premier Roadlines is ₹52.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Premier Roadlines has shown returns of -6.09% over the past day, -5.13% for the past month, -31.14% over 3 months, -42.78% over 1 year, -15.3% across 3 years, and -9.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier Roadlines are 0.00 and 1.31 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.