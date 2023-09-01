What is the Market Cap of Premier Ltd.? The market cap of Premier Ltd. is ₹6.38 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Premier Ltd.? P/E ratio of Premier Ltd. is -0.49 and PB ratio of Premier Ltd. is -0.02 as on .

What is the share price of Premier Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Ltd. is ₹2.10 as on .