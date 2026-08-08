Here's the live share price of Premier along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Premier
|-1.72
|-1.72
|-4.68
|-5.63
|-24.00
|11.61
|-7.55
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Premier has declined 24.00% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Premier has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.89
|2.91
|10
|2.89
|2.91
|20
|2.94
|2.92
|50
|2.96
|2.95
|100
|2.97
|2.98
|200
|3.09
|3.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Premier remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.74%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|PremierLtd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026, At 02:30 P.M
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|PremierLtd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|PremierLtd. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 27, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|PremierLtd. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On We
|May 21, 2026, 07:16 PM IST IST
|PremierLtd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, May 27, 2026, At 02:30 P.M.
Source: Dion Global
Premier Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103PN1944PLC020842 and registration number is 020842. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier is ₹2.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Premier is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Premier is ₹8.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier are ₹2.92 and ₹2.78.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier is ₹3.92 and 52-week low of Premier is ₹2.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Premier has shown returns of -2.4% over the past day, -1.72% for the past month, -4.68% over 3 months, -24.0% over 1 year, 11.61% across 3 years, and -7.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier are -1.48 and -0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global