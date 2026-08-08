What is the share price of Premier? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier is ₹2.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Premier? The Premier is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Premier? The market cap of Premier is ₹8.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Premier? Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier are ₹2.92 and ₹2.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premier? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier is ₹3.92 and 52-week low of Premier is ₹2.71 as on .

How has the Premier performed historically in terms of returns? The Premier has shown returns of -2.4% over the past day, -1.72% for the past month, -4.68% over 3 months, -24.0% over 1 year, 11.61% across 3 years, and -7.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Premier? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier are -1.48 and -0.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global