Premier Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PREMIER LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.10 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Premier Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.00₹2.20
₹2.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.80₹4.90
₹2.10
Open Price
₹2.10
Prev. Close
₹2.10
Volume
14,870

Premier Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.27
  • R22.33
  • R32.47
  • Pivot
    2.13
  • S12.07
  • S21.93
  • S31.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.672.16
  • 103.672.14
  • 203.832.16
  • 504.12.26
  • 1004.282.46
  • 2005.32.96

Premier Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.33-2.222.33-12.00-44.30-36.23-85.76
2.426.8114.1118.6622.70189.87152.99
4.0411.3318.3327.6015.68264.46175.96
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.3120.6243.50122.17184.43165.07185.94
0.025.2732.4248.2085.21240.74240.74
-0.221.5143.63117.42132.30140.9916.24
20.248.5047.5967.84182.88204.40204.40
0.7135.9093.8093.8093.8093.8093.80
0.42-3.9332.0028.3525.5449.34-47.88
3.25-0.2918.0539.6811.46268.63199.20
-0.43-0.6415.8526.9630.9015.2615.26
2.79-8.437.8156.9684.69167.6828.35
24.2731.61112.61141.82302.02439.8087.84
15.7823.2986.08121.16106.331,823.72738.48
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2574.0499.34791.491,165.47
2.466.0723.3226.6468.32579.62260.07
12.403.8130.7578.84138.24299.26196.10
-1.0536.9110.6548.26320.33845.49662.12

Premier Ltd. Share Holdings

Premier Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Premier Ltd.

Premier Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103PN1944PLC020842 and registration number is 020842. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Maitreya Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rohita Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Padmanabhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip J Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Udo Weigel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Adige
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Premier Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Ltd.?

The market cap of Premier Ltd. is ₹6.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Premier Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Premier Ltd. is -0.49 and PB ratio of Premier Ltd. is -0.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Premier Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Ltd. is ₹2.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premier Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Ltd. is ₹4.90 and 52-week low of Premier Ltd. is ₹1.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

