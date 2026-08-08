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Premier Share Price

NSE
BSE

PREMIER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Premier along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.85 Closed
-2.40₹ -0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Premier Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.78₹2.92
₹2.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.71₹3.92
₹2.85
Open Price
₹2.92
Prev. Close
₹2.92
Volume
820

Source: Dion Global

Premier Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Premier		-1.72-1.72-4.68-5.63-24.0011.61-7.55
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Premier has declined 24.00% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Premier has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Premier Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Premier Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.892.91
102.892.91
202.942.92
502.962.95
1002.972.98
2003.093.08

Source: Dion Global

Premier Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Premier remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.74%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Premier Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTPremierLtd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026, At 02:30 P.M
Jul 15, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTPremierLtd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTPremierLtd. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 27, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTPremierLtd. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On We
May 21, 2026, 07:16 PM IST ISTPremierLtd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, May 27, 2026, At 02:30 P.M.

Source: Dion Global

About Premier

Premier Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103PN1944PLC020842 and registration number is 020842. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Maitreya Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rohita Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Padmanabhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip J Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Udo Weigel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Adige
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Premier Share Price

What is the share price of Premier?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier is ₹2.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Premier?

The Premier is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Premier?

The market cap of Premier is ₹8.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Premier?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier are ₹2.92 and ₹2.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premier?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier is ₹3.92 and 52-week low of Premier is ₹2.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Premier performed historically in terms of returns?

The Premier has shown returns of -2.4% over the past day, -1.72% for the past month, -4.68% over 3 months, -24.0% over 1 year, 11.61% across 3 years, and -7.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Premier?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier are -1.48 and -0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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