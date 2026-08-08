What is the share price of Premier Capital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Capital Services is ₹5.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Premier Capital Services? The Premier Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Capital Services? The market cap of Premier Capital Services is ₹21.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Premier Capital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier Capital Services are ₹6.00 and ₹5.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premier Capital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Capital Services is ₹9.59 and 52-week low of Premier Capital Services is ₹3.65 as on .

How has the Premier Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Premier Capital Services has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, 11.32% for the past month, -10.77% over 3 months, -36.54% over 1 year, 16.91% across 3 years, and -13.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Premier Capital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier Capital Services are 32.12 and 3.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global