Here's the live share price of Premier Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Premier Capital Services
|-0.85
|11.32
|-10.77
|-29.53
|-36.54
|16.91
|-13.56
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Premier Capital Services has declined 36.54% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Premier Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.74
|5.7
|10
|5.43
|5.56
|20
|5.13
|5.34
|50
|4.88
|5.31
|100
|6.16
|5.66
|200
|6.14
|5.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Premier Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Premier Cap. Serv. - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditors Of The Company For The Financial Year 2026-27.
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Premier Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Premier Cap. Serv. - Corporate Announcement/Information Under Regulation 44 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Regarding Pr
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Premier Cap. Serv. - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Premier Cap. Serv. - Corporate Announcement/Information Under Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Regarding Bo
Source: Dion Global
Premier Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1983PLC030629 and registration number is 030629. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Capital Services is ₹5.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Premier Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Premier Capital Services is ₹21.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier Capital Services are ₹6.00 and ₹5.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Capital Services is ₹9.59 and 52-week low of Premier Capital Services is ₹3.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Premier Capital Services has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, 11.32% for the past month, -10.77% over 3 months, -36.54% over 1 year, 16.91% across 3 years, and -13.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier Capital Services are 32.12 and 3.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global