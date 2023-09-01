Follow Us

Premier Capital Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PREMIER CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.59 Closed
3.160.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Premier Capital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.48₹3.66
₹3.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.00₹8.71
₹3.59
Open Price
₹3.55
Prev. Close
₹3.48
Volume
13,318

Premier Capital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.67
  • R23.76
  • R33.85
  • Pivot
    3.58
  • S13.49
  • S23.4
  • S33.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.723.57
  • 104.723.59
  • 204.713.6
  • 505.283.65
  • 1005.643.89
  • 2006.965.24

Premier Capital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.75-1.103.46-32.14-38.00-94.60-94.60
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Premier Capital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Premier Capital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
14 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Premier Capital Services Ltd.

Premier Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1983PLC030629 and registration number is 030629. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Soumil Ekadi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kasliwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sharda Manoj Kasliwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Ahuja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Premier Capital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Capital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Premier Capital Services Ltd. is ₹13.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Premier Capital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Premier Capital Services Ltd. is -116.94 and PB ratio of Premier Capital Services Ltd. is 0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Premier Capital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Capital Services Ltd. is ₹3.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premier Capital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Capital Services Ltd. is ₹8.71 and 52-week low of Premier Capital Services Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

