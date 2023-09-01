What is the Market Cap of Premier Capital Services Ltd.? The market cap of Premier Capital Services Ltd. is ₹13.30 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Premier Capital Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of Premier Capital Services Ltd. is -116.94 and PB ratio of Premier Capital Services Ltd. is 0.69 as on .

What is the share price of Premier Capital Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Capital Services Ltd. is ₹3.59 as on .