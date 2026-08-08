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Premier Capital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

PREMIER CAPITAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Premier Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.80 Closed
-3.33₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Premier Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.71₹6.00
₹5.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.65₹9.59
₹5.80
Open Price
₹6.00
Prev. Close
₹6.00
Volume
3,624

Source: Dion Global

Premier Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Premier Capital Services		-0.8511.32-10.77-29.53-36.5416.91-13.56
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Premier Capital Services has declined 36.54% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Premier Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Premier Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Premier Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.745.7
105.435.56
205.135.34
504.885.31
1006.165.66
2006.145.81

Source: Dion Global

Premier Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Premier Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Premier Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTPremier Cap. Serv. - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditors Of The Company For The Financial Year 2026-27.
Jul 20, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTPremier Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 20, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTPremier Cap. Serv. - Corporate Announcement/Information Under Regulation 44 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Regarding Pr
Jul 20, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTPremier Cap. Serv. - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 20, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTPremier Cap. Serv. - Corporate Announcement/Information Under Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Regarding Bo

Source: Dion Global

About Premier Capital Services

Premier Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1983PLC030629 and registration number is 030629. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kasliwal
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Sharda Manoj Kasliwal
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Goenka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aman Sanghvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Premier Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of Premier Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Premier Capital Services is ₹5.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Premier Capital Services?

The Premier Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Capital Services?

The market cap of Premier Capital Services is ₹21.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Premier Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Premier Capital Services are ₹6.00 and ₹5.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Premier Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Premier Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Premier Capital Services is ₹9.59 and 52-week low of Premier Capital Services is ₹3.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Premier Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Premier Capital Services has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, 11.32% for the past month, -10.77% over 3 months, -36.54% over 1 year, 16.91% across 3 years, and -13.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Premier Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Premier Capital Services are 32.12 and 3.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Premier Capital Services News

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