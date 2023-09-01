What is the Market Cap of Precot Ltd.? The market cap of Precot Ltd. is ₹223.14 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Precot Ltd.? P/E ratio of Precot Ltd. is -5.18 and PB ratio of Precot Ltd. is 0.57 as on .

What is the share price of Precot Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precot Ltd. is ₹185.95 as on .