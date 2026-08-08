Here's the live share price of Precot along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Precot
|0.46
|4.08
|29.77
|55.80
|59.43
|70.03
|24.56
|KPR Mill
|2.56
|-6.19
|10.09
|10.00
|5.93
|19.01
|22.91
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.58
|-5.94
|1.73
|19.66
|52.91
|21.56
|10.39
|Trident
|1.90
|-2.93
|-6.11
|-11.12
|-10.20
|-7.58
|3.70
|Indo Count Industries
|6.32
|-0.20
|46.55
|38.87
|76.79
|26.04
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.10
|6.64
|17.12
|63.06
|72.31
|32.51
|20.83
|Faze Three
|6.01
|-5.40
|24.52
|1.20
|4.26
|15.40
|13.18
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.85
|-4.22
|-4.27
|1.89
|21.31
|98.72
|59.13
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|11.25
|8.98
|15.04
|38.62
|31.29
|8.07
|4.17
|Rajapalayam Mills
|-1.22
|-0.55
|-1.34
|3.08
|3.08
|1.02
|0.61
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.78
|-6.82
|-12.06
|-5.25
|-23.18
|0.20
|-1.23
|AB Cotspin India
|-0.07
|-6.92
|-12.52
|-54.66
|-52.32
|65.17
|37.52
|Ginni Filaments
|-0.13
|-11.72
|-1.38
|8.99
|-13.08
|15.53
|5.54
|Ashima
|0.61
|17.89
|7.57
|3.23
|-24.08
|11.71
|-0.66
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.16
|-42.47
|-45.34
|-45.34
|-45.34
|-18.24
|-11.38
|Vardhman Polytex
|8.54
|-5.26
|-6.22
|-1.97
|-31.79
|7.27
|24.15
|DCM Nouvelle
|14.23
|5.88
|-0.63
|14.92
|-11.45
|2.49
|-8.01
|Le Merite Exports
|0.60
|0.64
|-73.55
|-74.97
|-63.42
|35.79
|8.25
|Axita Cotton
|-0.27
|-3.44
|-10.65
|-21.66
|-8.75
|-18.11
|-4.76
|Spunweb Nonwoven
|2.77
|-3.32
|-21.17
|-14.64
|-30.42
|-13.67
|-8.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Precot has gained 59.43% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.93%), Vardhman Textiles (52.91%), Trident (-10.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Precot has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.91%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|799.19
|813.7
|10
|817.97
|812.29
|20
|812
|804.48
|50
|768.55
|760.64
|100
|662.47
|688.51
|200
|543.62
|608.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Precot remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Precot fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Precot Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1962PLC001183 and registration number is 001183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 885.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precot is ₹813.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Precot is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Precot is ₹975.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Precot are ₹870.00 and ₹802.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precot stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precot is ₹876.75 and 52-week low of Precot is ₹300.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Precot has shown returns of -4.62% over the past day, 4.08% for the past month, 29.77% over 3 months, 59.43% over 1 year, 70.03% across 3 years, and 24.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Precot are 27.22 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global