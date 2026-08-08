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Precot Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRECOT

L G Balakrishnan Group | Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Precot along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹813.25 Closed
-4.62₹ -39.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Precot Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹802.00₹870.00
₹813.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹300.05₹876.75
₹813.25
Open Price
₹870.00
Prev. Close
₹852.65
Volume
11,322

Source: Dion Global

Precot Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Precot		0.464.0829.7755.8059.4370.0324.56
KPR Mill		2.56-6.1910.0910.005.9319.0122.91
Vardhman Textiles		3.58-5.941.7319.6652.9121.5610.39
Trident		1.90-2.93-6.11-11.12-10.20-7.583.70
Indo Count Industries		6.32-0.2046.5538.8776.7926.049.72
Nitin Spinners		6.106.6417.1263.0672.3132.5120.83
Faze Three		6.01-5.4024.521.204.2615.4013.18
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.85-4.22-4.271.8921.3198.7259.13
Ambika Cotton Mills		11.258.9815.0438.6231.298.074.17
Rajapalayam Mills		-1.22-0.55-1.343.083.081.020.61
Nahar Poly Films		-11.78-6.82-12.06-5.25-23.180.20-1.23
AB Cotspin India		-0.07-6.92-12.52-54.66-52.3265.1737.52
Ginni Filaments		-0.13-11.72-1.388.99-13.0815.535.54
Ashima		0.6117.897.573.23-24.0811.71-0.66
Aastha Spintex		-2.16-42.47-45.34-45.34-45.34-18.24-11.38
Vardhman Polytex		8.54-5.26-6.22-1.97-31.797.2724.15
DCM Nouvelle		14.235.88-0.6314.92-11.452.49-8.01
Le Merite Exports		0.600.64-73.55-74.97-63.4235.798.25
Axita Cotton		-0.27-3.44-10.65-21.66-8.75-18.11-4.76
Spunweb Nonwoven		2.77-3.32-21.17-14.64-30.42-13.67-8.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Precot has gained 59.43% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.93%), Vardhman Textiles (52.91%), Trident (-10.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Precot has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.91%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.39%).

Precot Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Precot Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5799.19813.7
10817.97812.29
20812804.48
50768.55760.64
100662.47688.51
200543.62608.2

Source: Dion Global

Precot Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Precot remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Precot Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Precot fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Precot

Precot Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1962PLC001183 and registration number is 001183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 885.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashwin Chandran
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashanth Chandran
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. T Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. P Vijay Raghunath
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Selvaraj
    Director
  • Mr. Vinay Balaji Naidu
    Director
  • Mr. Suguna Ravichandran
    Director
  • Mr. V Prakash
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Abburu
    Director - Technical

FAQs on Precot Share Price

What is the share price of Precot?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precot is ₹813.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Precot?

The Precot is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Precot?

The market cap of Precot is ₹975.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Precot?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Precot are ₹870.00 and ₹802.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precot?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precot stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precot is ₹876.75 and 52-week low of Precot is ₹300.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Precot performed historically in terms of returns?

The Precot has shown returns of -4.62% over the past day, 4.08% for the past month, 29.77% over 3 months, 59.43% over 1 year, 70.03% across 3 years, and 24.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Precot?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Precot are 27.22 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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