What is the share price of Precot? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precot is ₹813.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Precot? The Precot is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Precot? The market cap of Precot is ₹975.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Precot? Today’s highest and lowest price of Precot are ₹870.00 and ₹802.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precot? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precot stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precot is ₹876.75 and 52-week low of Precot is ₹300.05 as on .

How has the Precot performed historically in terms of returns? The Precot has shown returns of -4.62% over the past day, 4.08% for the past month, 29.77% over 3 months, 59.43% over 1 year, 70.03% across 3 years, and 24.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Precot? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Precot are 27.22 and 2.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global