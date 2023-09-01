Follow Us

PRECOT LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹185.95 Closed
-2.31-4.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Precot Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹184.00₹193.90
₹185.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹128.10₹287.65
₹185.95
Open Price
₹187.60
Prev. Close
₹190.35
Volume
5,558

Precot Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1191.68
  • R2196.72
  • R3199.53
  • Pivot
    188.87
  • S1183.83
  • S2181.02
  • S3175.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5223.12193.08
  • 10227.12190.24
  • 20233.31183.73
  • 50245.64178.42
  • 100238.35178.3
  • 200279.54186.53

Precot Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Precot Ltd. Share Holdings

Precot Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Precot Ltd.

Precot Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1962PLC001183 and registration number is 001183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 993.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashwin Chandran
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashanth Chandran
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Sumanth Ramamurthi
    Director
  • Mr. Jairam Varadaraj
    Director
  • Mr. C N Srivatsan
    Director
  • Mrs. R Bhuvaneshwari
    Director
  • Mr. P Vijay Raghunath
    Director
  • Mr. T Kumar
    Executive Director

FAQs on Precot Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Precot Ltd.?

The market cap of Precot Ltd. is ₹223.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Precot Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Precot Ltd. is -5.18 and PB ratio of Precot Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Precot Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precot Ltd. is ₹185.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precot Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precot Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precot Ltd. is ₹287.65 and 52-week low of Precot Ltd. is ₹128.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

