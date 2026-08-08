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Precision Metaliks Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRECISION METALIKS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Precision Metaliks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.50 Closed
4.94₹ 0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Precision Metaliks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.45₹8.50
₹8.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.20₹26.00
₹8.50
Open Price
₹8.50
Prev. Close
₹8.10
Volume
14,000

Source: Dion Global

Precision Metaliks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Precision Metaliks		14.8619.726.25-12.37-66.40-39.24-34.64
AIA Engineering		4.030.4119.2417.3351.6210.4919.45
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.375.90-19.6319.2075.2447.5631.83
Electrosteel Castings		1.88-6.98-21.20-2.44-29.555.1914.14
Kirloskar Industries		-4.60-6.5412.0315.03-9.631.1820.21
Steel Cast		6.986.1613.0640.8561.6346.4540.74
Rhetan TMT		8.7722.3824.4330.4156.6916.159.40
Alicon Castalloy		10.4714.091.34-6.04-13.76-4.62-2.86
Investment & Precision Castings		3.2640.1081.0768.6468.6419.0311.02
Nelcast		3.49-10.44-12.985.43-27.770.627.06
Synergy Green Industries		0.133.987.409.6616.7445.8229.24
ANB Metal Cast		1.011.75-23.1527.83129.3831.8818.06
Thaai Casting		-0.42-5.5522.7933.6210.57-15.38-9.53
De Neers Tools		-1.603.96-9.2725.95-37.69-9.360.38
DCM		-6.31-16.23-1.02-5.92-17.210.537.54
Abha Power and Steel		6.12-2.07-18.75-21.21-42.03-30.60-19.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Precision Metaliks has declined 66.40% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.62%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.24%), Electrosteel Castings (-29.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Precision Metaliks has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.45%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (31.83%).

Precision Metaliks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Precision Metaliks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.717.66
107.677.59
207.197.45
507.457.53
1007.958.51
20011.3912.11

Source: Dion Global

Precision Metaliks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Precision Metaliks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Precision Metaliks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Precision Metaliks fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Precision Metaliks

Precision Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TG2012PLC082194 and registration number is 082194. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D Ramesh Babu
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Jayanthi Roja Ramani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Revoor Ramachandra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Precision Metaliks Share Price

What is the share price of Precision Metaliks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Metaliks is ₹8.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Precision Metaliks?

The Precision Metaliks is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Metaliks?

The market cap of Precision Metaliks is ₹19.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Precision Metaliks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Precision Metaliks are ₹8.50 and ₹8.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precision Metaliks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Metaliks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Metaliks is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Precision Metaliks is ₹6.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Precision Metaliks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Precision Metaliks has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, 19.72% for the past month, 6.25% over 3 months, -66.4% over 1 year, -39.24% across 3 years, and -34.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Precision Metaliks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Precision Metaliks are -2.10 and 0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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