Here's the live share price of Precision Metaliks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Precision Metaliks
|14.86
|19.72
|6.25
|-12.37
|-66.40
|-39.24
|-34.64
|AIA Engineering
|4.03
|0.41
|19.24
|17.33
|51.62
|10.49
|19.45
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.37
|5.90
|-19.63
|19.20
|75.24
|47.56
|31.83
|Electrosteel Castings
|1.88
|-6.98
|-21.20
|-2.44
|-29.55
|5.19
|14.14
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.60
|-6.54
|12.03
|15.03
|-9.63
|1.18
|20.21
|Steel Cast
|6.98
|6.16
|13.06
|40.85
|61.63
|46.45
|40.74
|Rhetan TMT
|8.77
|22.38
|24.43
|30.41
|56.69
|16.15
|9.40
|Alicon Castalloy
|10.47
|14.09
|1.34
|-6.04
|-13.76
|-4.62
|-2.86
|Investment & Precision Castings
|3.26
|40.10
|81.07
|68.64
|68.64
|19.03
|11.02
|Nelcast
|3.49
|-10.44
|-12.98
|5.43
|-27.77
|0.62
|7.06
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.13
|3.98
|7.40
|9.66
|16.74
|45.82
|29.24
|ANB Metal Cast
|1.01
|1.75
|-23.15
|27.83
|129.38
|31.88
|18.06
|Thaai Casting
|-0.42
|-5.55
|22.79
|33.62
|10.57
|-15.38
|-9.53
|De Neers Tools
|-1.60
|3.96
|-9.27
|25.95
|-37.69
|-9.36
|0.38
|DCM
|-6.31
|-16.23
|-1.02
|-5.92
|-17.21
|0.53
|7.54
|Abha Power and Steel
|6.12
|-2.07
|-18.75
|-21.21
|-42.03
|-30.60
|-19.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Precision Metaliks has declined 66.40% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.62%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.24%), Electrosteel Castings (-29.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Precision Metaliks has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.45%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (31.83%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.71
|7.66
|10
|7.67
|7.59
|20
|7.19
|7.45
|50
|7.45
|7.53
|100
|7.95
|8.51
|200
|11.39
|12.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Precision Metaliks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Precision Metaliks fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Precision Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TG2012PLC082194 and registration number is 082194. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Metaliks is ₹8.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Precision Metaliks is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Precision Metaliks is ₹19.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Precision Metaliks are ₹8.50 and ₹8.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Metaliks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Metaliks is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Precision Metaliks is ₹6.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Precision Metaliks has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, 19.72% for the past month, 6.25% over 3 months, -66.4% over 1 year, -39.24% across 3 years, and -34.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Precision Metaliks are -2.10 and 0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global