What is the share price of Precision Metaliks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Metaliks is ₹8.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Precision Metaliks? The Precision Metaliks is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Metaliks? The market cap of Precision Metaliks is ₹19.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Precision Metaliks? Today’s highest and lowest price of Precision Metaliks are ₹8.50 and ₹8.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precision Metaliks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Metaliks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Metaliks is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Precision Metaliks is ₹6.20 as on .

How has the Precision Metaliks performed historically in terms of returns? The Precision Metaliks has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, 19.72% for the past month, 6.25% over 3 months, -66.4% over 1 year, -39.24% across 3 years, and -34.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Precision Metaliks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Precision Metaliks are -2.10 and 0.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global