MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Precision Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TG2012PLC082194 and registration number is 082194. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Precision Metaliks Ltd. is ₹65.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Precision Metaliks Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Precision Metaliks Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Metaliks Ltd. is ₹40.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Metaliks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Metaliks Ltd. is ₹46.75 and 52-week low of Precision Metaliks Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.