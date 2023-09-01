Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Precision Metaliks Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRECISION METALIKS LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | NSE
₹40.40 Closed
-0.37-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Precision Metaliks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.25₹40.95
₹40.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.00₹46.75
₹40.40
Open Price
₹40.55
Prev. Close
₹40.55
Volume
14,000

Precision Metaliks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.82
  • R241.23
  • R341.52
  • Pivot
    40.53
  • S140.12
  • S239.83
  • S339.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.3839.42
  • 1033.7939.3
  • 2034.2739.34
  • 5033.5538.86
  • 10031.0937.72
  • 20032.7137.01

Precision Metaliks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.592.282.9322.052.28-43.30-43.30
0.889.0021.4635.9640.19101.03114.60
3.3216.7946.0697.4186.39352.15214.94
14.074.2353.2347.1246.15939.06454.17
9.7430.4139.0337.1557.49125.77125.77
0.320.4813.463.764.84142.2937.88
-1.1916.1548.8331.6074.63153.4762.61
1.73-1.5326.9962.2023.3014.4614.46
-0.41-2.1026.3328.0128.0128.0128.01
7.60-4.446.654.6616.53261.38-8.66

Precision Metaliks Ltd. Share Holdings

Precision Metaliks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Precision Metaliks Ltd.

Precision Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TG2012PLC082194 and registration number is 082194. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sevvana Venkata Raman Rao
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Jayanthi Roja Ramani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Percy Homi Italia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Revoor Ramachandra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Precision Metaliks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Metaliks Ltd.?

The market cap of Precision Metaliks Ltd. is ₹65.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Precision Metaliks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Precision Metaliks Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Precision Metaliks Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Precision Metaliks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Metaliks Ltd. is ₹40.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precision Metaliks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Metaliks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Metaliks Ltd. is ₹46.75 and 52-week low of Precision Metaliks Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data