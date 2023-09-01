Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Precision Containeurs Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRECISION CONTAINEURS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.67 Closed
1.210.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Precision Containeurs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.67₹1.68
₹1.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.45₹3.78
₹1.67
Open Price
₹1.68
Prev. Close
₹1.65
Volume
48,204

Precision Containeurs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.68
  • R21.68
  • R31.69
  • Pivot
    1.67
  • S11.67
  • S21.66
  • S31.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.791.56
  • 100.721.54
  • 200.611.7
  • 500.521.94
  • 1000.441.8
  • 2000.341.44

Precision Containeurs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.44-30.99-32.3912.84271.11778.95595.83
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Precision Containeurs Ltd. Share Holdings

Precision Containeurs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Dec, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Precision Containeurs Ltd.

Precision Containeurs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1981PLC023972 and registration number is 023972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Patil
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shivram T Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Nitin Kanadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Precision Containeurs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Containeurs Ltd.?

The market cap of Precision Containeurs Ltd. is ₹3.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Precision Containeurs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Precision Containeurs Ltd. is -11.6 and PB ratio of Precision Containeurs Ltd. is -0.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Precision Containeurs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Containeurs Ltd. is ₹1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precision Containeurs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Containeurs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Containeurs Ltd. is ₹3.78 and 52-week low of Precision Containeurs Ltd. is ₹.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data