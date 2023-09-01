Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|18.44
|-30.99
|-32.39
|12.84
|271.11
|778.95
|595.83
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Precision Containeurs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1981PLC023972 and registration number is 023972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Precision Containeurs Ltd. is ₹3.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Precision Containeurs Ltd. is -11.6 and PB ratio of Precision Containeurs Ltd. is -0.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Containeurs Ltd. is ₹1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Containeurs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Containeurs Ltd. is ₹3.78 and 52-week low of Precision Containeurs Ltd. is ₹.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.