What is the Market Cap of Precision Containeurs Ltd.? The market cap of Precision Containeurs Ltd. is ₹3.74 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Precision Containeurs Ltd.? P/E ratio of Precision Containeurs Ltd. is -11.6 and PB ratio of Precision Containeurs Ltd. is -0.19 as on .

What is the share price of Precision Containeurs Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Containeurs Ltd. is ₹1.67 as on .