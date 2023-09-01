Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1991PLC015507 and registration number is 015507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of prepared pigments and other colouring matter of a kind used in the manufacture of paints or by artists or other painters. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is ₹11.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is 96.83 and PB ratio of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is 3.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is ₹21.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is ₹40.45 and 52-week low of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is ₹20.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.