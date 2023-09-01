Follow Us

PRATIKSHA CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.40 Closed
0.990.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.52₹21.50
₹21.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.25₹40.45
₹21.40
Open Price
₹21.50
Prev. Close
₹21.19
Volume
5,057

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.76
  • R222.12
  • R322.74
  • Pivot
    21.14
  • S120.78
  • S220.16
  • S319.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.1121.23
  • 1032.321.32
  • 2034.5121.5
  • 5030.2421.97
  • 10026.7222.77
  • 20027.3223.97

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.29-0.23-5.27-10.42-4.46242.95137.78
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
7.527.5548.4649.678.3623.92-12.57
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd.

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1991PLC015507 and registration number is 015507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of prepared pigments and other colouring matter of a kind used in the manufacture of paints or by artists or other painters. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harishbhai Bhatt
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Patel
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Upendra Adhavryu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Somabhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Monika Chauhan
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is ₹11.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is 96.83 and PB ratio of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is 3.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is ₹21.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is ₹40.45 and 52-week low of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is ₹20.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

