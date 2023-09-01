Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1991PLC015507 and registration number is 015507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of prepared pigments and other colouring matter of a kind used in the manufacture of paints or by artists or other painters. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.