Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Pratham EPC Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRATHAM EPC PROJECTS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Pratham EPC Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹135.00 Closed
-4.59₹ -6.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Pratham EPC Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.00₹135.00
₹135.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.90₹216.80
₹135.00
Open Price
₹135.00
Prev. Close
₹141.50
Volume
400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Pratham EPC Projects has gained 2.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.18%.

Pratham EPC Projects’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Pratham EPC Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pratham EPC Projects		3.851.47-11.18-3.23-25.824.312.56
Larsen & Toubro		-4.520.691.9712.9427.1923.6322.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.90-7.76-3.91-10.51-7.4665.7256.35
NBCC (India)		-5.48-11.02-21.07-13.4921.2855.5721.61
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.55-4.04-7.05-7.12-7.0110.8228.67
Afcons Infrastructure		-7.69-15.92-29.42-34.53-30.06-15.68-9.73
Cemindia Projects		-3.76-15.75-31.39-21.518.3174.7446.06
NCC		0.25-2.29-11.59-29.83-15.4318.2910.03
Welspun Enterprises		-6.150.34-9.63-3.1912.1855.4237.38
Keystone Realtors		-0.77-14.61-19.29-29.06-16.96-3.16-4.87
PNC Infratech		-4.47-9.88-15.87-33.46-20.15-10.39-4.95
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-6.98-14.78-25.38-22.0413.2316.6821.18
Hindustan Construction Company		-8.04-14.70-24.83-29.41-14.9111.4218.10
Man Infraconstruction		-5.45-7.34-23.91-37.08-29.129.3932.24
AGI Infra		3.5017.8912.3029.5386.7050.9528.02
Ashoka Buildcon		-8.33-15.63-22.77-32.95-22.3919.132.77
KNR Constructions		-5.18-18.23-14.88-34.77-40.45-21.74-9.25
HG Infra Engineering		-6.87-18.89-36.91-46.80-46.27-10.3512.91
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.00-6.14-21.78-21.985.7718.0537.93
Hubtown		2.64-2.44-30.95-38.536.4776.2263.46

Over the last one year, Pratham EPC Projects has declined 25.82% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Pratham EPC Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).

Pratham EPC Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Pratham EPC Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5132.37135.45
10133.24134.69
20134.08135.05
50139.45138.76
100147.38143.51
200148.07154.85

Pratham EPC Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pratham EPC Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Pratham EPC Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pratham EPC Projects fact sheet for more information

About Pratham EPC Projects

Pratham EPC Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45200GJ2014PLC081119. and registration number is 081119.. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pratikkumar Maganlal Vekariya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nayankumar Manubhai Pansuriya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mehul Nanjibhai Thummar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhaya Pada Sarangi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Garima Rajput
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pratham EPC Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Pratham EPC Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pratham EPC Projects is ₹135.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pratham EPC Projects?

The Pratham EPC Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pratham EPC Projects?

The market cap of Pratham EPC Projects is ₹245.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pratham EPC Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pratham EPC Projects are ₹135.00 and ₹135.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pratham EPC Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pratham EPC Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pratham EPC Projects is ₹216.80 and 52-week low of Pratham EPC Projects is ₹121.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Pratham EPC Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pratham EPC Projects has shown returns of -4.59% over the past day, -2.91% for the past month, -13.41% over 3 months, -27.18% over 1 year, 4.31% across 3 years, and 2.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pratham EPC Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pratham EPC Projects are 0.00 and 2.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Pratham EPC Projects News

More Pratham EPC Projects News
icon
Market Pulse