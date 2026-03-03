Here's the live share price of Pratham EPC Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Pratham EPC Projects has gained 2.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.18%.
Pratham EPC Projects’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pratham EPC Projects
|3.85
|1.47
|-11.18
|-3.23
|-25.82
|4.31
|2.56
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.52
|0.69
|1.97
|12.94
|27.19
|23.63
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.90
|-7.76
|-3.91
|-10.51
|-7.46
|65.72
|56.35
|NBCC (India)
|-5.48
|-11.02
|-21.07
|-13.49
|21.28
|55.57
|21.61
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.55
|-4.04
|-7.05
|-7.12
|-7.01
|10.82
|28.67
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-7.69
|-15.92
|-29.42
|-34.53
|-30.06
|-15.68
|-9.73
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.76
|-15.75
|-31.39
|-21.51
|8.31
|74.74
|46.06
|NCC
|0.25
|-2.29
|-11.59
|-29.83
|-15.43
|18.29
|10.03
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.15
|0.34
|-9.63
|-3.19
|12.18
|55.42
|37.38
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.77
|-14.61
|-19.29
|-29.06
|-16.96
|-3.16
|-4.87
|PNC Infratech
|-4.47
|-9.88
|-15.87
|-33.46
|-20.15
|-10.39
|-4.95
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-6.98
|-14.78
|-25.38
|-22.04
|13.23
|16.68
|21.18
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-8.04
|-14.70
|-24.83
|-29.41
|-14.91
|11.42
|18.10
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.45
|-7.34
|-23.91
|-37.08
|-29.12
|9.39
|32.24
|AGI Infra
|3.50
|17.89
|12.30
|29.53
|86.70
|50.95
|28.02
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-8.33
|-15.63
|-22.77
|-32.95
|-22.39
|19.13
|2.77
|KNR Constructions
|-5.18
|-18.23
|-14.88
|-34.77
|-40.45
|-21.74
|-9.25
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.87
|-18.89
|-36.91
|-46.80
|-46.27
|-10.35
|12.91
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.00
|-6.14
|-21.78
|-21.98
|5.77
|18.05
|37.93
|Hubtown
|2.64
|-2.44
|-30.95
|-38.53
|6.47
|76.22
|63.46
Over the last one year, Pratham EPC Projects has declined 25.82% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Pratham EPC Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|132.37
|135.45
|10
|133.24
|134.69
|20
|134.08
|135.05
|50
|139.45
|138.76
|100
|147.38
|143.51
|200
|148.07
|154.85
In the latest quarter, Pratham EPC Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pratham EPC Projects fact sheet for more information
Pratham EPC Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45200GJ2014PLC081119. and registration number is 081119.. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pratham EPC Projects is ₹135.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Pratham EPC Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Pratham EPC Projects is ₹245.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pratham EPC Projects are ₹135.00 and ₹135.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pratham EPC Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pratham EPC Projects is ₹216.80 and 52-week low of Pratham EPC Projects is ₹121.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Pratham EPC Projects has shown returns of -4.59% over the past day, -2.91% for the past month, -13.41% over 3 months, -27.18% over 1 year, 4.31% across 3 years, and 2.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pratham EPC Projects are 0.00 and 2.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.