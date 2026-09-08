Prasol Chemicals has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 8, 2026 and will close on Sep 10, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹643.00-676.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Filatex India
|-2.92
|-5.86
|47.71
|85.36
|38.65
|15.78
|11.71
|Century Enka
|10.9
|-0.96
|16.99
|45
|19.71
|11.2
|6.7
|Paras Petrofils
|-3.15
|-17.94
|8.04
|-0.46
|-11.16
|15.37
|7.47
Source: Dion Global
Prasol Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1992PLC065026 and registration number is 065026. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1232.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global