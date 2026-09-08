Prasol Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1992PLC065026 and registration number is 065026. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1232.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.