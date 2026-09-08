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Prasol Chemicals Share Price

Sector
Textiles

Prasol Chemicals has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 8, 2026 and will close on Sep 10, 2026. The price band has been set at 643.00-676.00.

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Prasol Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Prasol Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Filatex India		-2.92-5.8647.7185.3638.6515.7811.71
Century Enka		10.9-0.9616.994519.7111.26.7
Paras Petrofils		-3.15-17.948.04-0.46-11.1615.377.47

Source: Dion Global

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About Prasol Chemicals

Prasol Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1992PLC065026 and registration number is 065026. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1232.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nishith Rajnikant Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Gaurang Natwarlal Parikh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Nalin Parikh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankil Nishith Dharia
    Whole-time Director - Strategy & Business Developm
  • Mr. Rakesh Shivaji Jadhav
    Whole-time Director - EHS, Governance & Business P
  • Mr. Lakshmi Kantam Mannepalli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Motilal Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Srinivasan Subramanian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. G Ramakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Pulukhool Nair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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