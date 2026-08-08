What is the share price of Prashant India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prashant India is ₹15.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Prashant India? The Prashant India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prashant India? The market cap of Prashant India is ₹6.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prashant India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prashant India are ₹15.35 and ₹15.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prashant India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prashant India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prashant India is ₹28.33 and 52-week low of Prashant India is ₹10.34 as on .

How has the Prashant India performed historically in terms of returns? The Prashant India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.71% for the past month, -24.05% over 3 months, -0.9% over 1 year, 23.24% across 3 years, and 63.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prashant India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prashant India are 1.02 and -0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global