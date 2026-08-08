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Prashant India Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRASHANT INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Prashant India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.35 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prashant India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.35₹15.35
₹15.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.34₹28.33
₹15.35
Open Price
₹15.35
Prev. Close
₹15.35
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Prashant India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prashant India		0-9.71-24.05-14.20-0.9023.2463.10
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prashant India has declined 0.90% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Prashant India has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Prashant India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prashant India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.2516.16
1017.2617.05
2019.0517.61
5016.4317.3
10017.7616.82
20015.3715.75

Source: Dion Global

Prashant India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prashant India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prashant India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 01:55 AM IST ISTPrashant India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 10, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTPrashant India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTPrashant India - Intimation Of Change In CIN Of The Company.
Jun 04, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTPrashant India - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
May 30, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTPrashant India - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SBRI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Source: Dion Global

About Prashant India

Prashant India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142GJ1983PLC006574 and registration number is 006574. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prabhudas Mohanbhai Gondalia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parth Mahendrakumar Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shobhaben Rajeshbhai Dudhat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hiren Hasmukh Shah
    Additional Director
  • Mrs. Nishtha Harivanshi Pamnani
    Additional Director

FAQs on Prashant India Share Price

What is the share price of Prashant India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prashant India is ₹15.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prashant India?

The Prashant India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prashant India?

The market cap of Prashant India is ₹6.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prashant India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prashant India are ₹15.35 and ₹15.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prashant India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prashant India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prashant India is ₹28.33 and 52-week low of Prashant India is ₹10.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prashant India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prashant India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.71% for the past month, -24.05% over 3 months, -0.9% over 1 year, 23.24% across 3 years, and 63.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prashant India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prashant India are 1.02 and -0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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