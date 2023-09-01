What is the Market Cap of Prashant India Ltd.? The market cap of Prashant India Ltd. is ₹3.76 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prashant India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Prashant India Ltd. is -13.98 and PB ratio of Prashant India Ltd. is -0.12 as on .

What is the share price of Prashant India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prashant India Ltd. is ₹8.88 as on .