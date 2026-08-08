Here's the live share price of Prashant India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prashant India
|0
|-9.71
|-24.05
|-14.20
|-0.90
|23.24
|63.10
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prashant India has declined 0.90% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Prashant India has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.25
|16.16
|10
|17.26
|17.05
|20
|19.05
|17.61
|50
|16.43
|17.3
|100
|17.76
|16.82
|200
|15.37
|15.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prashant India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:55 AM IST IST
|Prashant India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Prashant India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Prashant India - Intimation Of Change In CIN Of The Company.
|Jun 04, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Prashant India - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|May 30, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Prashant India - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SBRI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Source: Dion Global
Prashant India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142GJ1983PLC006574 and registration number is 006574. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prashant India is ₹15.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prashant India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prashant India is ₹6.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prashant India are ₹15.35 and ₹15.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prashant India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prashant India is ₹28.33 and 52-week low of Prashant India is ₹10.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prashant India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.71% for the past month, -24.05% over 3 months, -0.9% over 1 year, 23.24% across 3 years, and 63.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prashant India are 1.02 and -0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global