Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prashant India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142GJ1983PLC006574 and registration number is 006574. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prashant India Ltd. is ₹3.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prashant India Ltd. is -13.98 and PB ratio of Prashant India Ltd. is -0.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prashant India Ltd. is ₹8.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prashant India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prashant India Ltd. is ₹10.43 and 52-week low of Prashant India Ltd. is ₹7.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.