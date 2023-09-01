Follow Us

PRASHANT INDIA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.88 Closed
-4.93-0.46
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prashant India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.88₹8.89
₹8.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.10₹10.43
₹8.88
Open Price
₹8.89
Prev. Close
₹9.34
Volume
1,773

Prashant India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.89
  • R28.89
  • R38.9
  • Pivot
    8.88
  • S18.88
  • S28.87
  • S38.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.988.96
  • 1010.038.76
  • 209.848.62
  • 509.798.77
  • 1007.718.54
  • 2004.860

Prashant India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.222.902.070.68-4.52737.74604.76
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.84-14.62-11.20-19.61-37.86-5.36-44.24
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-0.601.79-9.2647.1954.50975.683,880.00
0.23-0.078.6214.244.63164.25103.78
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Prashant India Ltd. Share Holdings

Prashant India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prashant India Ltd.

Prashant India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142GJ1983PLC006574 and registration number is 006574. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P M Gondalia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. H M Gondalia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. H B Malavia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shobhaben Rajeshbhai Dudhat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prashant India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prashant India Ltd.?

The market cap of Prashant India Ltd. is ₹3.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prashant India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prashant India Ltd. is -13.98 and PB ratio of Prashant India Ltd. is -0.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prashant India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prashant India Ltd. is ₹8.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prashant India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prashant India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prashant India Ltd. is ₹10.43 and 52-week low of Prashant India Ltd. is ₹7.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

