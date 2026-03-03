Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Pranik Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRANIK LOGISTICS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Pranik Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Pranik Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹48.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.10₹92.90
₹48.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹48.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Pranik Logistics has declined 10.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.43%.

Pranik Logistics’s current P/E of 7.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Pranik Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pranik Logistics		0-8.57-31.43-38.85-31.43-16.67-10.36
Container Corporation of India		-5.24-9.26-5.43-12.72-4.76-0.350.70
Delhivery		-2.03-3.466.46-10.4868.687.86-4.42
Aegis Logistics		-3.10-3.30-11.89-3.40-11.1222.5315.77
BlackBuck		-5.07-8.35-13.89-2.8440.1430.1017.10
Shadowfax Technologies		3.678.569.659.659.653.121.86
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-2.7812.485.36-16.32-18.46-17.55-10.93
VRL Logistics		-3.90-2.590.94-0.1122.46-0.2916.63
Mahindra Logistics		-1.4910.4425.8924.9678.786.44-1.82
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.918.933.35-3.7376.690.530.32
Gateway Distriparks		-4.25-5.59-0.66-12.35-3.71-2.88-4.72
TCI Express		-4.75-3.29-9.97-27.58-23.22-30.65-10.60
Navkar Corporation		-5.63-9.21-9.16-24.94-6.5718.7716.16
Western Carriers (India)		-3.64-4.26-8.90-15.0027.74-11.86-7.29
JITF Infralogistics		-6.1836.4120.7511.86-1.0557.40108.98
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.62-38.55-74.92-73.20-55.70-25.01
Tejas Cargo India		-5.72-2.780.52-6.6766.6718.5610.76
Snowman Logistics		-1.320.73-5.94-29.16-13.714.42-5.60
Shree Vasu Logistics		-0.72-13.13-20.61-29.4340.2862.4851.55
Ritco Logistics		-4.16-12.45-19.86-23.91-18.7312.9212.39

Over the last one year, Pranik Logistics has declined 31.43% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Pranik Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).

Pranik Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Pranik Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.4448.68
1050.8349.86
2051.4751.67
5057.5557.52
10068.4864
20070.3970.18

Pranik Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pranik Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.09%, FII holding fell to 0.57%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Pranik Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pranik Logistics fact sheet for more information

About Pranik Logistics

Pranik Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2015 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60231WB2015PLC205412 and registration number is 205412. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pranav Kumar Sonthalia
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shradha Kumari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Minal Sonthalia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Sonthalia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. K G Raghuraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Roshan Kumar Bajaj
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pranik Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Pranik Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pranik Logistics is ₹48.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pranik Logistics?

The Pranik Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pranik Logistics?

The market cap of Pranik Logistics is ₹52.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pranik Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pranik Logistics are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pranik Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pranik Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pranik Logistics is ₹92.90 and 52-week low of Pranik Logistics is ₹47.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Pranik Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pranik Logistics has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.57% for the past month, -31.43% over 3 months, -31.43% over 1 year, -16.67% across 3 years, and -10.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pranik Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pranik Logistics are 7.52 and 1.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Pranik Logistics News

More Pranik Logistics News
icon
Market Pulse