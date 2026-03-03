Here's the live share price of Pranik Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Pranik Logistics has declined 10.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.43%.
Pranik Logistics’s current P/E of 7.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pranik Logistics
|0
|-8.57
|-31.43
|-38.85
|-31.43
|-16.67
|-10.36
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.24
|-9.26
|-5.43
|-12.72
|-4.76
|-0.35
|0.70
|Delhivery
|-2.03
|-3.46
|6.46
|-10.48
|68.68
|7.86
|-4.42
|Aegis Logistics
|-3.10
|-3.30
|-11.89
|-3.40
|-11.12
|22.53
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-5.07
|-8.35
|-13.89
|-2.84
|40.14
|30.10
|17.10
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.67
|8.56
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|3.12
|1.86
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-2.78
|12.48
|5.36
|-16.32
|-18.46
|-17.55
|-10.93
|VRL Logistics
|-3.90
|-2.59
|0.94
|-0.11
|22.46
|-0.29
|16.63
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.49
|10.44
|25.89
|24.96
|78.78
|6.44
|-1.82
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.91
|8.93
|3.35
|-3.73
|76.69
|0.53
|0.32
|Gateway Distriparks
|-4.25
|-5.59
|-0.66
|-12.35
|-3.71
|-2.88
|-4.72
|TCI Express
|-4.75
|-3.29
|-9.97
|-27.58
|-23.22
|-30.65
|-10.60
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.63
|-9.21
|-9.16
|-24.94
|-6.57
|18.77
|16.16
|Western Carriers (India)
|-3.64
|-4.26
|-8.90
|-15.00
|27.74
|-11.86
|-7.29
|JITF Infralogistics
|-6.18
|36.41
|20.75
|11.86
|-1.05
|57.40
|108.98
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.62
|-38.55
|-74.92
|-73.20
|-55.70
|-25.01
|Tejas Cargo India
|-5.72
|-2.78
|0.52
|-6.67
|66.67
|18.56
|10.76
|Snowman Logistics
|-1.32
|0.73
|-5.94
|-29.16
|-13.71
|4.42
|-5.60
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.72
|-13.13
|-20.61
|-29.43
|40.28
|62.48
|51.55
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.16
|-12.45
|-19.86
|-23.91
|-18.73
|12.92
|12.39
Over the last one year, Pranik Logistics has declined 31.43% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Pranik Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.44
|48.68
|10
|50.83
|49.86
|20
|51.47
|51.67
|50
|57.55
|57.52
|100
|68.48
|64
|200
|70.39
|70.18
In the latest quarter, Pranik Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.09%, FII holding fell to 0.57%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pranik Logistics fact sheet for more information
Pranik Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2015 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60231WB2015PLC205412 and registration number is 205412. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pranik Logistics is ₹48.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Pranik Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Pranik Logistics is ₹52.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pranik Logistics are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pranik Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pranik Logistics is ₹92.90 and 52-week low of Pranik Logistics is ₹47.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Pranik Logistics has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.57% for the past month, -31.43% over 3 months, -31.43% over 1 year, -16.67% across 3 years, and -10.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pranik Logistics are 7.52 and 1.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.