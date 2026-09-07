Pranav Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70101MH2003PLC141547 and registration number is 141547. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 636.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.