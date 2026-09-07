Pranav Constructions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 7, 2026 and will close on Sep 9, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹118.00-124.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Larsen & Toubro
|-2.02
|-2.29
|0.28
|-1.85
|11.55
|13.5
|18.53
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-0.81
|-7.21
|-9.81
|-23.91
|-35.49
|11.23
|48.58
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|3.04
|-2.19
|-7.18
|-2.63
|-7.14
|7.88
|16.84
|NBCC (India)
|-1.03
|-9.79
|-18.58
|-0.29
|-15.33
|32.38
|23.92
|Cemindia Projects
|2.31
|-0.06
|16.59
|129.61
|79.16
|74.08
|75.92
|Welspun Enterprises
|21.38
|39.29
|50.28
|76.56
|66.36
|42.59
|53.14
|Afcons Infrastructure
|2.15
|4.24
|-8.39
|2.83
|-33.3
|-14.85
|-9.19
|NCC
|0.88
|4.27
|2.34
|4.69
|-27.52
|-3.28
|13.64
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-6.74
|4.88
|-4.33
|41.24
|-5.31
|-0.76
|23.87
|Man Infraconstruction
|1.62
|9.99
|9.38
|24.14
|-22.19
|-6.67
|21.57
|Keystone Realtors
|-1.67
|-3.7
|-4.16
|-6.49
|-39.27
|-15.15
|-7.65
|PNC Infratech
|-6.2
|-28.07
|-12.77
|-7.11
|-41.51
|-18.6
|-12.67
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-6.56
|-28.31
|-24.45
|-20.83
|-35.87
|-5.82
|8.79
|KNR Constructions
|0.09
|-6.24
|-4.34
|0.56
|-37.35
|-23.22
|-17.19
|PSP Projects
|-1.52
|-7.33
|0.23
|23.33
|23.97
|2.74
|14.47
|AGI Infra
|-1.87
|-6.06
|-24.79
|-8.88
|20.48
|47.43
|26.23
|Ashoka Buildcon
|2.57
|-3.62
|-5.57
|-5.57
|-37.76
|4.09
|2.6
|HG Infra Engineering
|-2.92
|-11.22
|-12.15
|-3.67
|-51.73
|-19.99
|-3.84
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|3.88
|13.09
|7.09
|1.45
|-28.41
|3.67
|38.27
Source: Dion Global
Pranav Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70101MH2003PLC141547 and registration number is 141547. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 636.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global