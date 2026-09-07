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Pranav Constructions Share Price

Sector
Construction

Pranav Constructions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 7, 2026 and will close on Sep 9, 2026. The price band has been set at 118.00-124.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Pranav Constructions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Pranav Constructions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Larsen & Toubro		-2.02-2.290.28-1.8511.5513.518.53
Rail Vikas Nigam		-0.81-7.21-9.81-23.91-35.4911.2348.58
IRB Infrastructure Developers		3.04-2.19-7.18-2.63-7.147.8816.84
NBCC (India)		-1.03-9.79-18.58-0.29-15.3332.3823.92
Cemindia Projects		2.31-0.0616.59129.6179.1674.0875.92
Welspun Enterprises		21.3839.2950.2876.5666.3642.5953.14
Afcons Infrastructure		2.154.24-8.392.83-33.3-14.85-9.19
NCC		0.884.272.344.69-27.52-3.2813.64
Hindustan Construction Company		-6.744.88-4.3341.24-5.31-0.7623.87
Man Infraconstruction		1.629.999.3824.14-22.19-6.6721.57
Keystone Realtors		-1.67-3.7-4.16-6.49-39.27-15.15-7.65
PNC Infratech		-6.2-28.07-12.77-7.11-41.51-18.6-12.67
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-6.56-28.31-24.45-20.83-35.87-5.828.79
KNR Constructions		0.09-6.24-4.340.56-37.35-23.22-17.19
PSP Projects		-1.52-7.330.2323.3323.972.7414.47
AGI Infra		-1.87-6.06-24.79-8.8820.4847.4326.23
Ashoka Buildcon		2.57-3.62-5.57-5.57-37.764.092.6
HG Infra Engineering		-2.92-11.22-12.15-3.67-51.73-19.99-3.84
Marathon Nextgen Realty		3.8813.097.091.45-28.413.6738.27

Source: Dion Global

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About Pranav Constructions

Pranav Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70101MH2003PLC141547 and registration number is 141547. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 636.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pranav Kiran Ashar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Ramalingam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ninad N Patkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suneet J Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pritesh Patangia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Gulabchand Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sreedhar Muppala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nina Pradip Kapasi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harish Gopinath Kale
    Independent Director

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