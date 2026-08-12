Pramodini Medicare has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 12, 2026 and will close on Aug 14, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹110.00-118.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|-1.79
|-0.36
|9.07
|16.07
|20.92
|21.27
|16.8
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-3.7
|-5.98
|2.19
|-2.15
|-17.5
|25.21
|28.18
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|5.17
|5.17
|5.17
|5.17
|5.17
|1.7
|1.01
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.1
|-2.94
|-1.68
|0.72
|0.38
|43.28
|31.72
|Aster DM Quality Care
|1.52
|4.91
|17.05
|41.81
|41.55
|40.5
|40.37
|Global Health
|2.13
|8.46
|20.73
|25.4
|4.35
|28.59
|28.24
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-2.85
|-9.27
|0.12
|-0.86
|2.04
|23.32
|29.36
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|1.36
|1.51
|8.39
|16.52
|10.49
|29.69
|26.08
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|3.33
|13.03
|22.87
|35.85
|19.77
|19.28
|0.58
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|4.02
|8.87
|20.39
|18.02
|20.55
|10.51
|6.18
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|-5.91
|1.4
|19.07
|23.72
|-2.18
|13.14
|27.28
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|2.78
|2.84
|11.65
|43.6
|35.34
|44.04
|18.16
|Park Medi World
|-0.81
|-2.72
|14.7
|64.05
|90.98
|24.07
|13.81
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-1.82
|0.27
|3.31
|13.97
|8.22
|17.98
|-3.28
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|10.37
|8.85
|21.87
|24.95
|10.75
|30.96
|24.8
|Thyrocare Technologies
|8.23
|27.29
|36.71
|61.57
|44.25
|50.33
|8.22
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.52
|6.77
|26.62
|24.49
|10.19
|13.26
|7.75
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|0.86
|2.4
|5.88
|24.7
|21.94
|37.89
|20.99
|Nephrocare Health Services
|0.34
|11.14
|24.27
|23.82
|51.15
|14.76
|8.61
Source: Dion Global
Pramodini Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110AP2000PLC035231 and registration number is 035231. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global