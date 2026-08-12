Pramodini Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110AP2000PLC035231 and registration number is 035231. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.