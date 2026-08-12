Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Pramodini Medicare Share Price

Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Pramodini Medicare has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 12, 2026 and will close on Aug 14, 2026. The price band has been set at 110.00-118.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Pramodini Medicare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Pramodini Medicare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		-1.79-0.369.0716.0720.9221.2716.8
Max Healthcare Institute		-3.7-5.982.19-2.15-17.525.2128.18
Manipal Health Enterprises		5.175.175.175.175.171.71.01
Fortis Healthcare		1.1-2.94-1.680.720.3843.2831.72
Aster DM Quality Care		1.524.9117.0541.8141.5540.540.37
Global Health		2.138.4620.7325.44.3528.5928.24
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-2.85-9.270.12-0.862.0423.3229.36
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		1.361.518.3916.5210.4929.6926.08
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		3.3313.0322.8735.8519.7719.280.58
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		4.028.8720.3918.0220.5510.516.18
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		-5.911.419.0723.72-2.1813.1427.28
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		2.782.8411.6543.635.3444.0418.16
Park Medi World		-0.81-2.7214.764.0590.9824.0713.81
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.820.273.3113.978.2217.98-3.28
Healthcare Global Enterprises		10.378.8521.8724.9510.7530.9624.8
Thyrocare Technologies		8.2327.2936.7161.5744.2550.338.22
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.526.7726.6224.4910.1913.267.75
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		0.862.45.8824.721.9437.8920.99
Nephrocare Health Services		0.3411.1424.2723.8251.1514.768.61

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Pramodini Medicare

Pramodini Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110AP2000PLC035231 and registration number is 035231. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Chalasani Kuldeep Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Chalasani Kavitha
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Chalasani Durga Aashritha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A Ajay Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Eshwar Chandra Nandury
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manas Dash
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

Pramodini Medicare News

More Pramodini Medicare News
Market Pulse