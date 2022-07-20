Pramod Rao takes charge as Sebi ED

Pramod Rao, who was group general counsel at ICICI Bank and provided strategic oversight to the legal function of the ICICI group, has been appointed as executive director at Sebi from July 15. He will handle the Department of Debt and Hybrid Securities and Enquiry and Adjudication Department, Sebi said on Tuesday.

Rao is the second senior hire from ICICI Group after Madhabi Puri Buch, who had joined Sebi as a whole time member in 2017 and took over as chairperson on March 1, 2022. Rao’s appointment takes the number of EDs to 11. Earlier this year, it had promoted chief general managers Manoj Kumar and Sunil Kumar to EDs.