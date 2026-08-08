What is the share price of Pramara Promotions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pramara Promotions is ₹119.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Pramara Promotions? The Pramara Promotions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pramara Promotions? The market cap of Pramara Promotions is ₹166.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pramara Promotions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pramara Promotions are ₹123.75 and ₹119.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pramara Promotions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pramara Promotions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pramara Promotions is ₹374.80 and 52-week low of Pramara Promotions is ₹117.65 as on .

How has the Pramara Promotions performed historically in terms of returns? The Pramara Promotions has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, -10.93% for the past month, -65.3% over 3 months, -46.4% over 1 year, 0.79% across 3 years, and 0.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pramara Promotions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pramara Promotions are 16.62 and 1.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global