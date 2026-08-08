Here's the live share price of Pramara Promotions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pramara Promotions
|-6.39
|-10.93
|-65.30
|-66.10
|-46.40
|0.79
|0.48
|R K Swamy
|0.92
|-2.78
|11.10
|-7.79
|-35.02
|-26.72
|-17.02
|Vertoz
|1.18
|-8.59
|-27.73
|-34.33
|-62.19
|-35.66
|-12.67
|Yaap Digital
|-2.53
|-17.28
|-31.51
|9.67
|9.67
|3.13
|1.86
|Simca Advertising
|12.94
|34.44
|50.03
|50.03
|50.03
|14.48
|8.45
|Cash Ur Drive Marketing
|-0.37
|-26.58
|-14.19
|9.02
|-15.53
|-5.47
|-3.32
|Digicontent
|7.76
|5.13
|-18.39
|-2.38
|-33.14
|18.80
|12.70
|Crayons Advertising
|2.64
|-5.56
|-24.55
|-33.66
|-51.43
|-43.38
|-22.05
|Graphisads
|0
|3.64
|-17.87
|-38.58
|-19.72
|-35.45
|-23.10
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-4.59
|-12.03
|-30.82
|-36.29
|-6.61
|-4.41
|Aspire & Innovative Advertising
|1.72
|6.88
|-14.99
|-6.35
|-40.88
|-37.11
|-24.29
|Cyber Media Research & Services
|-1.09
|-6.56
|-21.14
|-7.45
|-21.24
|-20.56
|-24.45
|Gradiente Infotainment
|-5.47
|-24.27
|-71.00
|-71.00
|-71.00
|-33.81
|-21.93
|Veritaas Advertising
|0
|-17.06
|-29.89
|-46.29
|-55.48
|-49.67
|-33.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pramara Promotions has declined 46.40% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-35.02%), Vertoz (-62.19%), Yaap Digital (9.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Pramara Promotions has outperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.02%) and Vertoz (-12.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|125.67
|122.78
|10
|127.58
|125.27
|20
|131.34
|129.29
|50
|135.74
|157.3
|100
|239.01
|205.03
|200
|290.23
|238.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pramara Promotions saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.19%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.49%, FII holding rose to 1.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pramara Promotions fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Pramara Promotions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909MH2006PLC164247 and registration number is 164247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pramara Promotions is ₹119.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pramara Promotions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Pramara Promotions is ₹166.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pramara Promotions are ₹123.75 and ₹119.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pramara Promotions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pramara Promotions is ₹374.80 and 52-week low of Pramara Promotions is ₹117.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pramara Promotions has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, -10.93% for the past month, -65.3% over 3 months, -46.4% over 1 year, 0.79% across 3 years, and 0.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pramara Promotions are 16.62 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global