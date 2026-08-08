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Pramara Promotions Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRAMARA PROMOTIONS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Pramara Promotions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.35 Closed
-1.04₹ -1.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pramara Promotions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.00₹123.75
₹119.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.65₹374.80
₹119.35
Open Price
₹123.75
Prev. Close
₹120.60
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Pramara Promotions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pramara Promotions		-6.39-10.93-65.30-66.10-46.400.790.48
R K Swamy		0.92-2.7811.10-7.79-35.02-26.72-17.02
Vertoz		1.18-8.59-27.73-34.33-62.19-35.66-12.67
Yaap Digital		-2.53-17.28-31.519.679.673.131.86
Simca Advertising		12.9434.4450.0350.0350.0314.488.45
Cash Ur Drive Marketing		-0.37-26.58-14.199.02-15.53-5.47-3.32
Digicontent		7.765.13-18.39-2.38-33.1418.8012.70
Crayons Advertising		2.64-5.56-24.55-33.66-51.43-43.38-22.05
Graphisads		03.64-17.87-38.58-19.72-35.45-23.10
Next Mediaworks		0-4.59-12.03-30.82-36.29-6.61-4.41
Aspire & Innovative Advertising		1.726.88-14.99-6.35-40.88-37.11-24.29
Cyber Media Research & Services		-1.09-6.56-21.14-7.45-21.24-20.56-24.45
Gradiente Infotainment		-5.47-24.27-71.00-71.00-71.00-33.81-21.93
Veritaas Advertising		0-17.06-29.89-46.29-55.48-49.67-33.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pramara Promotions has declined 46.40% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-35.02%), Vertoz (-62.19%), Yaap Digital (9.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Pramara Promotions has outperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.02%) and Vertoz (-12.67%).

Pramara Promotions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pramara Promotions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5125.67122.78
10127.58125.27
20131.34129.29
50135.74157.3
100239.01205.03
200290.23238.87

Source: Dion Global

Pramara Promotions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pramara Promotions saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.19%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.49%, FII holding rose to 1.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pramara Promotions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pramara Promotions fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Pramara Promotions

Pramara Promotions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909MH2006PLC164247 and registration number is 164247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Lamba
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sheetal Lamba
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanket Lamba
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Vikrambhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Utsav Sumantkumar Bhavsar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pramara Promotions Share Price

What is the share price of Pramara Promotions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pramara Promotions is ₹119.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pramara Promotions?

The Pramara Promotions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pramara Promotions?

The market cap of Pramara Promotions is ₹166.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pramara Promotions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pramara Promotions are ₹123.75 and ₹119.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pramara Promotions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pramara Promotions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pramara Promotions is ₹374.80 and 52-week low of Pramara Promotions is ₹117.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pramara Promotions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pramara Promotions has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, -10.93% for the past month, -65.3% over 3 months, -46.4% over 1 year, 0.79% across 3 years, and 0.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pramara Promotions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pramara Promotions are 16.62 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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