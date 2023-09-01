What is the Market Cap of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd.? The market cap of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is ₹107.77 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd.? P/E ratio of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is -13.3 and PB ratio of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is 0.19 as on .

What is the share price of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is ₹15.30 as on .