Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRAJAY ENGINEERS SYNDICATE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹15.30 Closed
2.680.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.85₹16.00
₹15.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.90₹18.85
₹15.30
Open Price
₹14.85
Prev. Close
₹14.90
Volume
5,93,663

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.98
  • R216.57
  • R317.13
  • Pivot
    15.42
  • S114.83
  • S214.27
  • S313.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.3714.97
  • 1014.5714.77
  • 2014.114.21
  • 5014.2613.29
  • 10014.4612.96
  • 20016.5713.27

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.8020.1610.9528.817.80151.2450.50
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. Share Holdings

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1994PLC017384 and registration number is 017384. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijaysen Reddy Dantapally
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Reddy Dantapalli
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Kutikalapudi
    Director
  • Mr. Jaya Simha Reddy Lingam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghavender Reddy Marpadaga
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dwithiya Raghavan
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd.?

The market cap of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is ₹107.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is -13.3 and PB ratio of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is 0.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is ₹15.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is ₹18.85 and 52-week low of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

