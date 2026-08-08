Here's the live share price of Prajay Engineers Syndicate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prajay Engineers Syndicate
|-3.03
|-0.80
|-13.17
|-14.11
|10.10
|14.52
|-6.05
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prajay Engineers Syndicate has gained 10.10% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Prajay Engineers Syndicate has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.48
|20.34
|10
|20.94
|20.49
|20
|20.35
|20.51
|50
|20.72
|20.76
|100
|21.14
|21.4
|200
|23.77
|22.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prajay Engineers Syndicate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 63.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Prajay Engineers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Prajay Engineers - Sub: Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Financ
|May 25, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Prajay Engineers - Board Meeting Outcome for Sub: Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On "r
|May 19, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Prajay Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for Sub.: Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Reg.29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2
|Apr 30, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Prajay Engineers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1994PLC017384 and registration number is 017384. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prajay Engineers Syndicate is ₹19.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prajay Engineers Syndicate is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prajay Engineers Syndicate is ₹138.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prajay Engineers Syndicate are ₹20.29 and ₹19.79.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prajay Engineers Syndicate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prajay Engineers Syndicate is ₹33.80 and 52-week low of Prajay Engineers Syndicate is ₹17.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prajay Engineers Syndicate has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -0.8% for the past month, -13.17% over 3 months, 10.1% over 1 year, 14.52% across 3 years, and -6.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prajay Engineers Syndicate are -7.45 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global