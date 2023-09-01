Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.80
|20.16
|10.95
|28.81
|7.80
|151.24
|50.50
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1994PLC017384 and registration number is 017384. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is ₹107.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is -13.3 and PB ratio of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is 0.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is ₹15.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is ₹18.85 and 52-week low of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.