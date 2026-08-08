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Prajay Engineers Syndicate Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRAJAY ENGINEERS SYNDICATE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Prajay Engineers Syndicate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.84 Closed
-4.94₹ -1.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prajay Engineers Syndicate Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.79₹20.29
₹19.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.26₹33.80
₹19.84
Open Price
₹20.19
Prev. Close
₹20.87
Volume
3,565

Source: Dion Global

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prajay Engineers Syndicate		-3.03-0.80-13.17-14.1110.1014.52-6.05
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prajay Engineers Syndicate has gained 10.10% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Prajay Engineers Syndicate has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.4820.34
1020.9420.49
2020.3520.51
5020.7220.76
10021.1421.4
20023.7722.48

Source: Dion Global

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prajay Engineers Syndicate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 63.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prajay Engineers Syndicate Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTPrajay Engineers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTPrajay Engineers - Sub: Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Financ
May 25, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTPrajay Engineers - Board Meeting Outcome for Sub: Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On "r
May 19, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTPrajay Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for Sub.: Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Reg.29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2
Apr 30, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTPrajay Engineers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Prajay Engineers Syndicate

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1994PLC017384 and registration number is 017384. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijaysen Reddy Dantapally
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Reddy Dantapalli
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Kutikalapudi
    Director
  • Mr. Jaya Simha Reddy Lingam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghavender Reddy Marpadaga
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mogulla Varsha Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prajay Engineers Syndicate Share Price

What is the share price of Prajay Engineers Syndicate?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prajay Engineers Syndicate is ₹19.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prajay Engineers Syndicate?

The Prajay Engineers Syndicate is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prajay Engineers Syndicate?

The market cap of Prajay Engineers Syndicate is ₹138.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prajay Engineers Syndicate?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prajay Engineers Syndicate are ₹20.29 and ₹19.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prajay Engineers Syndicate?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prajay Engineers Syndicate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prajay Engineers Syndicate is ₹33.80 and 52-week low of Prajay Engineers Syndicate is ₹17.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prajay Engineers Syndicate performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prajay Engineers Syndicate has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -0.8% for the past month, -13.17% over 3 months, 10.1% over 1 year, 14.52% across 3 years, and -6.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prajay Engineers Syndicate?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prajay Engineers Syndicate are -7.45 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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