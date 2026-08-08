What is the share price of Prajay Engineers Syndicate? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prajay Engineers Syndicate is ₹19.84 as on .

What kind of stock is Prajay Engineers Syndicate? The Prajay Engineers Syndicate is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prajay Engineers Syndicate? The market cap of Prajay Engineers Syndicate is ₹138.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prajay Engineers Syndicate? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prajay Engineers Syndicate are ₹20.29 and ₹19.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prajay Engineers Syndicate? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prajay Engineers Syndicate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prajay Engineers Syndicate is ₹33.80 and 52-week low of Prajay Engineers Syndicate is ₹17.26 as on .

How has the Prajay Engineers Syndicate performed historically in terms of returns? The Prajay Engineers Syndicate has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -0.8% for the past month, -13.17% over 3 months, 10.1% over 1 year, 14.52% across 3 years, and -6.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prajay Engineers Syndicate? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prajay Engineers Syndicate are -7.45 and 0.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global