What is the share price of Prabhhans Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prabhhans Industries is ₹40.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Prabhhans Industries? The Prabhhans Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prabhhans Industries? The market cap of Prabhhans Industries is ₹25.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prabhhans Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prabhhans Industries are ₹41.99 and ₹38.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prabhhans Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prabhhans Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prabhhans Industries is ₹85.00 and 52-week low of Prabhhans Industries is ₹26.20 as on .

How has the Prabhhans Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Prabhhans Industries has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 22.05% for the past month, 36.95% over 3 months, -49.8% over 1 year, -14.96% across 3 years, and 25.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prabhhans Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prabhhans Industries are 19.00 and 2.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global