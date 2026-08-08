Here's the live share price of Prabhhans Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prabhhans Industries
|6.79
|22.05
|36.95
|7.73
|-49.80
|-14.96
|25.22
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prabhhans Industries has declined 49.80% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Prabhhans Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.9
|38.02
|10
|34.18
|36.53
|20
|34.23
|35.29
|50
|32.83
|33.84
|100
|31.94
|34.64
|200
|37.91
|42.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prabhhans Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.31%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.92%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Prabhhans Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Prabhhans Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Prabhhans Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obli
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Prabhhans Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obli
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Prabhhans Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TG1993PLC016389 and registration number is 016389. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prabhhans Industries is ₹40.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prabhhans Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prabhhans Industries is ₹25.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prabhhans Industries are ₹41.99 and ₹38.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prabhhans Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prabhhans Industries is ₹85.00 and 52-week low of Prabhhans Industries is ₹26.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prabhhans Industries has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 22.05% for the past month, 36.95% over 3 months, -49.8% over 1 year, -14.96% across 3 years, and 25.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prabhhans Industries are 19.00 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global