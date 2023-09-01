Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Prabhhans Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRABHHANS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Aquaculture - Deep Sea Fishing | Smallcap | BSE
₹51.99 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prabhhans Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.40₹52.00
₹51.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.80₹86.25
₹51.99
Open Price
₹49.40
Prev. Close
₹51.99
Volume
178

Prabhhans Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R152.86
  • R253.73
  • R355.46
  • Pivot
    51.13
  • S150.26
  • S248.53
  • S347.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.7752.49
  • 1028.5754.92
  • 2027.0158.53
  • 5017.0161.27
  • 1008.5159.14
  • 2004.250

Prabhhans Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.02-25.73-19.52-31.5553.82296.27296.27
-2.3414.2039.3327.15-22.7543.09109.37
17.349.347.8233.02-5.37160.65356.94
-0.187.73-4.37-4.37-4.37-4.37-26.79

Prabhhans Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Prabhhans Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prabhhans Industries Ltd.

Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TG1993PLC016389 and registration number is 016389. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aquaculture - Deep Sea Fishing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Panati
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Syed Khaleel Ahmed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sathaiah Bathula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Jakkani
    Director
  • Mr. Satnam Singh
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Parminder Kaur
    Director

FAQs on Prabhhans Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prabhhans Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is ₹32.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prabhhans Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is 24.05 and PB ratio of Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is 5.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prabhhans Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is ₹51.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prabhhans Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prabhhans Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is ₹86.25 and 52-week low of Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is ₹33.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data