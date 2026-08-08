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Prabhhans Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRABHHANS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Prabhhans Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.40 Closed
1.00₹ 0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prabhhans Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.00₹41.99
₹40.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.20₹85.00
₹40.40
Open Price
₹41.99
Prev. Close
₹40.00
Volume
7,829

Source: Dion Global

Prabhhans Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prabhhans Industries		6.7922.0536.957.73-49.80-14.9625.22
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prabhhans Industries has declined 49.80% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Prabhhans Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Prabhhans Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prabhhans Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.938.02
1034.1836.53
2034.2335.29
5032.8333.84
10031.9434.64
20037.9142.19

Source: Dion Global

Prabhhans Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prabhhans Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.31%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.92%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prabhhans Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTPrabhhans Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 06, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTPrabhhans Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTPrabhhans Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obli
Aug 06, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTPrabhhans Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obli
Aug 01, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTPrabhhans Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Prabhhans Industries

Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TG1993PLC016389 and registration number is 016389. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satnam Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Parminder Kaur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Khurana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaspreet Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parveen Bhadana
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Prabhhans Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Prabhhans Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prabhhans Industries is ₹40.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prabhhans Industries?

The Prabhhans Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prabhhans Industries?

The market cap of Prabhhans Industries is ₹25.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prabhhans Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prabhhans Industries are ₹41.99 and ₹38.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prabhhans Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prabhhans Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prabhhans Industries is ₹85.00 and 52-week low of Prabhhans Industries is ₹26.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prabhhans Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prabhhans Industries has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 22.05% for the past month, 36.95% over 3 months, -49.8% over 1 year, -14.96% across 3 years, and 25.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prabhhans Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prabhhans Industries are 19.00 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Prabhhans Industries News

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