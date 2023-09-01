Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.02
|-25.73
|-19.52
|-31.55
|53.82
|296.27
|296.27
|-2.34
|14.20
|39.33
|27.15
|-22.75
|43.09
|109.37
|17.34
|9.34
|7.82
|33.02
|-5.37
|160.65
|356.94
|-0.18
|7.73
|-4.37
|-4.37
|-4.37
|-4.37
|-26.79
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TG1993PLC016389 and registration number is 016389. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aquaculture - Deep Sea Fishing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is ₹32.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is 24.05 and PB ratio of Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is 5.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is ₹51.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prabhhans Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is ₹86.25 and 52-week low of Prabhhans Industries Ltd. is ₹33.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.