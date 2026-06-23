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Prabhatam Infra Venture Share Price

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BSE

PRABHATAM INFRA VENTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Prabhatam Infra Venture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.95 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jun 22, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prabhatam Infra Venture Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.95₹23.95
₹23.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.05₹23.95
₹23.95
Open Price
₹23.95
Prev. Close
₹23.95
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

Prabhatam Infra Venture Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BJ Duplex Boards		05.0010.2215.7040.4744.9824.96
Aditya Birla Real Estate		9.732.8812.73-24.70-45.7916.5217.97
JK Paper		-1.81-8.732.99-5.44-2.151.6914.61
West Coast Paper Mills		2.386.3216.4721.630.79-0.7816.78
KS Smart Technologies		4.20-17.17-34.5118.24122.2383.1943.80
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-1.86-4.06-13.15-7.27-26.50-7.135.41
Andhra Paper		3.12-0.773.17-7.77-20.31-9.605.26
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		1.94-2.9013.732.15-5.24-11.89-3.27
N R Agarwal Industries		5.112.3311.40-4.5340.6918.0316.02
Pudumjee Paper Products		4.202.4818.65-12.76-24.0326.3217.32
Kuantum Papers		2.44-1.59-3.45-17.94-32.68-23.771.38
Satia Industries		3.05-12.51-6.10-14.16-30.56-20.99-7.90
Emami Paper Mills		2.169.6928.190.83-5.69-11.15-10.37
Subam Papers		-2.222.8034.9710.55201.3713.858.09
Shree Rama Newsprint		0.55-1.99-12.50-6.35-12.1829.839.10
Asgard Alcobev		7.496.30-37.00-35.04-52.0335.5234.86
Pakka		1.58-12.79-5.31-22.52-56.07-10.27-1.18
Orient Paper & Industries		1.913.4012.58-23.01-35.66-25.62-8.71
Ruchira Papers		0.50-10.836.64-9.13-18.98-1.335.87
Genus Paper & Boards		5.35-3.5216.77-3.60-34.20-5.015.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BJ Duplex Boards has gained 40.47% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-45.79%), JK Paper (-2.15%), West Coast Paper Mills (0.79%). From a 5 year perspective, BJ Duplex Boards has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (17.97%) and JK Paper (14.61%).

Prabhatam Infra Venture Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prabhatam Infra Venture Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.0523.16
1022.1822.16
2020.0720.26
5014.510
10012.870
2006.430

Source: Dion Global

Prabhatam Infra Venture Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prabhatam Infra Venture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prabhatam Infra Venture Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 29, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTBJ Duplex Boards - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026 Pursuant To Regulat
May 29, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTBJ Duplex Boards - Result For Financial Year Quater & Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 22, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTBJ Duplex Boards - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company, Inter
May 08, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTBJ Duplex Boards - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
May 08, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTBJ Duplex Boards - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM

Source: Dion Global

About Prabhatam Infra Venture

BJ Duplex Boards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21090DL1995PLC066281 and registration number is 066281. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mayank Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Pathak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhash Sahu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Puniani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Prabhatam Infra Venture Share Price

What is the share price of Prabhatam Infra Venture?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prabhatam Infra Venture is ₹23.95 as on Jun 22, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prabhatam Infra Venture?

The Prabhatam Infra Venture is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prabhatam Infra Venture?

The market cap of Prabhatam Infra Venture is ₹45.57 Cr as on Jun 22, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prabhatam Infra Venture?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prabhatam Infra Venture are ₹23.95 and ₹23.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prabhatam Infra Venture?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prabhatam Infra Venture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prabhatam Infra Venture is ₹23.95 and 52-week low of Prabhatam Infra Venture is ₹17.05 as on Jun 22, 2026.

How has the Prabhatam Infra Venture performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prabhatam Infra Venture has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 10.22% over 3 months, 40.47% over 1 year, 44.98% across 3 years, and 24.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prabhatam Infra Venture?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prabhatam Infra Venture are -73.06 and -47.40 on Jun 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Prabhatam Infra Venture News

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