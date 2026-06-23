Here's the live share price of Prabhatam Infra Venture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BJ Duplex Boards
|0
|5.00
|10.22
|15.70
|40.47
|44.98
|24.96
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|9.73
|2.88
|12.73
|-24.70
|-45.79
|16.52
|17.97
|JK Paper
|-1.81
|-8.73
|2.99
|-5.44
|-2.15
|1.69
|14.61
|West Coast Paper Mills
|2.38
|6.32
|16.47
|21.63
|0.79
|-0.78
|16.78
|KS Smart Technologies
|4.20
|-17.17
|-34.51
|18.24
|122.23
|83.19
|43.80
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-1.86
|-4.06
|-13.15
|-7.27
|-26.50
|-7.13
|5.41
|Andhra Paper
|3.12
|-0.77
|3.17
|-7.77
|-20.31
|-9.60
|5.26
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|1.94
|-2.90
|13.73
|2.15
|-5.24
|-11.89
|-3.27
|N R Agarwal Industries
|5.11
|2.33
|11.40
|-4.53
|40.69
|18.03
|16.02
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|4.20
|2.48
|18.65
|-12.76
|-24.03
|26.32
|17.32
|Kuantum Papers
|2.44
|-1.59
|-3.45
|-17.94
|-32.68
|-23.77
|1.38
|Satia Industries
|3.05
|-12.51
|-6.10
|-14.16
|-30.56
|-20.99
|-7.90
|Emami Paper Mills
|2.16
|9.69
|28.19
|0.83
|-5.69
|-11.15
|-10.37
|Subam Papers
|-2.22
|2.80
|34.97
|10.55
|201.37
|13.85
|8.09
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|0.55
|-1.99
|-12.50
|-6.35
|-12.18
|29.83
|9.10
|Asgard Alcobev
|7.49
|6.30
|-37.00
|-35.04
|-52.03
|35.52
|34.86
|Pakka
|1.58
|-12.79
|-5.31
|-22.52
|-56.07
|-10.27
|-1.18
|Orient Paper & Industries
|1.91
|3.40
|12.58
|-23.01
|-35.66
|-25.62
|-8.71
|Ruchira Papers
|0.50
|-10.83
|6.64
|-9.13
|-18.98
|-1.33
|5.87
|Genus Paper & Boards
|5.35
|-3.52
|16.77
|-3.60
|-34.20
|-5.01
|5.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BJ Duplex Boards has gained 40.47% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-45.79%), JK Paper (-2.15%), West Coast Paper Mills (0.79%). From a 5 year perspective, BJ Duplex Boards has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (17.97%) and JK Paper (14.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.05
|23.16
|10
|22.18
|22.16
|20
|20.07
|20.26
|50
|14.51
|0
|100
|12.87
|0
|200
|6.43
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prabhatam Infra Venture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 29, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|BJ Duplex Boards - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026 Pursuant To Regulat
|May 29, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|BJ Duplex Boards - Result For Financial Year Quater & Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|BJ Duplex Boards - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company, Inter
|May 08, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|BJ Duplex Boards - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|May 08, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|BJ Duplex Boards - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Source: Dion Global
BJ Duplex Boards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21090DL1995PLC066281 and registration number is 066281. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prabhatam Infra Venture is ₹23.95 as on Jun 22, 2026.
The Prabhatam Infra Venture is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prabhatam Infra Venture is ₹45.57 Cr as on Jun 22, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prabhatam Infra Venture are ₹23.95 and ₹23.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prabhatam Infra Venture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prabhatam Infra Venture is ₹23.95 and 52-week low of Prabhatam Infra Venture is ₹17.05 as on Jun 22, 2026.
The Prabhatam Infra Venture has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 10.22% over 3 months, 40.47% over 1 year, 44.98% across 3 years, and 24.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prabhatam Infra Venture are -73.06 and -47.40 on Jun 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global