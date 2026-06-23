What is the share price of Prabhatam Infra Venture? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prabhatam Infra Venture is ₹23.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Prabhatam Infra Venture? The Prabhatam Infra Venture is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prabhatam Infra Venture? The market cap of Prabhatam Infra Venture is ₹45.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prabhatam Infra Venture? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prabhatam Infra Venture are ₹23.95 and ₹23.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prabhatam Infra Venture? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prabhatam Infra Venture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prabhatam Infra Venture is ₹23.95 and 52-week low of Prabhatam Infra Venture is ₹17.05 as on .

How has the Prabhatam Infra Venture performed historically in terms of returns? The Prabhatam Infra Venture has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 10.22% over 3 months, 40.47% over 1 year, 44.98% across 3 years, and 24.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prabhatam Infra Venture? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prabhatam Infra Venture are -73.06 and -47.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global