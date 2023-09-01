Follow Us

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRABHAT TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹268.00 Closed
0.752
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹264.00₹268.00
₹268.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹173.00₹366.50
₹268.00
Open Price
₹264.00
Prev. Close
₹266.00
Volume
23

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1269.33
  • R2270.67
  • R3273.33
  • Pivot
    266.67
  • S1265.33
  • S2262.67
  • S3261.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5312.15258.79
  • 10309.54251.98
  • 20318.15250.15
  • 50295.57253.97
  • 100277.7259.73
  • 200331.25276.02

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.979.39-5.20-2.55-3.94-21.5218.43
3.976.4513.9026.465.98-8.787.50
4.7613.1416.0713.511.07387.56192.34
36.3372.2353.8041.5044.77587.12188.16
-1.2847.16157.71216.92371.331,222.661,802.60
-0.270.6431.0539.21-21.54300.54140.05
-1.37-6.49-10.00-16.28-45.45-5.26-54.14
-16.6758.7978.0069.4314.18315.33162.82
1.096.5265.4678.3878.0274.32113.17
-4.78-13.684.2750.2484.84276.42216.90
3.7820.7866.74110.2178.91712.00689.44
-6.83-3.956.964.17-13.64-13.64-13.64
2.303.9518.766.69-4.92129.0734.90
7.2320.0947.0749.5540.00215.0080.00
0.184.269.269.99-9.6237.7220.95
-0.731.3660.9841.55-9.48332.11-7.75
04.9415.4427.0386.40167.48138.41
19.0148.22198.05209.44386.57368.37450.80
11.380.42-9.50-18.38-31.0519.67-18.10

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd.

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH2007PLC169551 and registration number is 169551. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pagers, cellular phones and other mobile communication equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishwamani Matamani Tiwari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parag Rameshchandra Malde
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Alberto Agostino Mario Zummo
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Prem Chand Dodhia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geeta Bhosle
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹286.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. is -3392.41 and PB ratio of Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. is 9.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹268.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹366.50 and 52-week low of Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹173.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

