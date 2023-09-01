Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH2007PLC169551 and registration number is 169551. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pagers, cellular phones and other mobile communication equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹286.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. is -3392.41 and PB ratio of Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. is 9.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹268.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹366.50 and 52-week low of Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹173.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.