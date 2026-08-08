Here's the live share price of PPAP Automotive along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PPAP Automotive
|14.36
|32.55
|50.07
|61.68
|35.40
|16.25
|5.45
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PPAP Automotive has gained 35.40% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, PPAP Automotive has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|285.09
|289.32
|10
|289.44
|289.67
|20
|297.42
|287.1
|50
|256.89
|267.21
|100
|231.29
|247.77
|200
|228.55
|234.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PPAP Automotive saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.30%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 5.84%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|PPAP Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|PPAP Automotive - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|PPAP Automotive - Record Date For Final Dividend 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|PPAP Automotive - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|PPAP Automotive - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended Jun
Source: Dion Global
PPAP Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC073281 and registration number is 073281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 536.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PPAP Automotive is ₹327.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PPAP Automotive is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PPAP Automotive is ₹461.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PPAP Automotive are ₹327.00 and ₹305.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PPAP Automotive stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PPAP Automotive is ₹377.25 and 52-week low of PPAP Automotive is ₹177.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PPAP Automotive has shown returns of 4.89% over the past day, 32.55% for the past month, 50.07% over 3 months, 35.4% over 1 year, 16.25% across 3 years, and 5.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PPAP Automotive are 10.68 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.
Source: Dion Global