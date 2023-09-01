PPAP Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC073281 and registration number is 073281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 409.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.