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PPAP Automotive Share Price

NSE
BSE

PPAP AUTOMOTIVE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of PPAP Automotive along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹327.00 Closed
4.89₹ 15.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PPAP Automotive Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹305.00₹327.00
₹327.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹177.05₹377.25
₹327.00
Open Price
₹320.15
Prev. Close
₹311.75
Volume
7,479

Source: Dion Global

PPAP Automotive Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PPAP Automotive		14.3632.5550.0761.6835.4016.255.45
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PPAP Automotive has gained 35.40% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, PPAP Automotive has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

PPAP Automotive Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PPAP Automotive Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5285.09289.32
10289.44289.67
20297.42287.1
50256.89267.21
100231.29247.77
200228.55234.09

Source: Dion Global

PPAP Automotive Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PPAP Automotive saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.30%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 5.84%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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PPAP Automotive Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTPPAP Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTPPAP Automotive - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTPPAP Automotive - Record Date For Final Dividend 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTPPAP Automotive - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTPPAP Automotive - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended Jun

Source: Dion Global

About PPAP Automotive

PPAP Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC073281 and registration number is 073281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 536.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Vinay Kumari Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Celine George
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Rajput
    Independent Director

FAQs on PPAP Automotive Share Price

What is the share price of PPAP Automotive?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PPAP Automotive is ₹327.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PPAP Automotive?

The PPAP Automotive is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PPAP Automotive?

The market cap of PPAP Automotive is ₹461.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PPAP Automotive?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PPAP Automotive are ₹327.00 and ₹305.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PPAP Automotive?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PPAP Automotive stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PPAP Automotive is ₹377.25 and 52-week low of PPAP Automotive is ₹177.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PPAP Automotive performed historically in terms of returns?

The PPAP Automotive has shown returns of 4.89% over the past day, 32.55% for the past month, 50.07% over 3 months, 35.4% over 1 year, 16.25% across 3 years, and 5.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PPAP Automotive?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PPAP Automotive are 10.68 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

PPAP Automotive News

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