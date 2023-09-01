Follow Us

PPAP AUTOMOTIVE LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹227.45 Closed
-3.93-9.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PPAP Automotive Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹223.95₹239.00
₹227.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹148.75₹280.35
₹227.45
Open Price
₹239.00
Prev. Close
₹236.75
Volume
31,930

PPAP Automotive Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1237.58
  • R2245.82
  • R3252.63
  • Pivot
    230.77
  • S1222.53
  • S2215.72
  • S3207.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5212.04231.08
  • 10214.53226.3
  • 20212.25220.33
  • 50219.8210.94
  • 100210.89204.95
  • 200212.43204.69

PPAP Automotive Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.269.8738.3718.22-0.595.13-54.98
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.7313.8522.2268.0053.05362.23127.32
8.2619.5444.5573.4293.61772.18472.57
6.11-1.5932.8854.0848.43324.8999.52
25.2818.1429.8070.3631.80430.31161.17
-0.53-3.4621.9545.1643.45289.7681.81
11.194.4068.33174.62105.96661.31287.16
-3.513.4439.3476.2376.5568.645.03
10.694.5130.6066.5942.0437.0237.02
0.55-8.2569.6699.4461.93169.6932.19
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.29-0.2727.0136.76-3.261,840.43619.70
-3.692.8017.5244.9412.786.15-10.86
14.4441.5732.7976.85109.90412.39412.39
8.2623.5833.9532.86-24.01103.96-43.75
-3.1721.5926.6333.7512.0417.9117.91
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

PPAP Automotive Ltd. Share Holdings

PPAP Automotive Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PPAP Automotive Ltd.

PPAP Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC073281 and registration number is 073281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 409.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Vinay Kumari Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Celine George
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhuwan Kumar Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on PPAP Automotive Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PPAP Automotive Ltd.?

The market cap of PPAP Automotive Ltd. is ₹318.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PPAP Automotive Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PPAP Automotive Ltd. is 135.87 and PB ratio of PPAP Automotive Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PPAP Automotive Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PPAP Automotive Ltd. is ₹227.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PPAP Automotive Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PPAP Automotive Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PPAP Automotive Ltd. is ₹280.35 and 52-week low of PPAP Automotive Ltd. is ₹148.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

