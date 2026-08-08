What is the share price of PPAP Automotive? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PPAP Automotive is ₹327.00 as on .

What kind of stock is PPAP Automotive? The PPAP Automotive is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PPAP Automotive? The market cap of PPAP Automotive is ₹461.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PPAP Automotive? Today’s highest and lowest price of PPAP Automotive are ₹327.00 and ₹305.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PPAP Automotive? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PPAP Automotive stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PPAP Automotive is ₹377.25 and 52-week low of PPAP Automotive is ₹177.05 as on .

How has the PPAP Automotive performed historically in terms of returns? The PPAP Automotive has shown returns of 4.89% over the past day, 32.55% for the past month, 50.07% over 3 months, 35.4% over 1 year, 16.25% across 3 years, and 5.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PPAP Automotive? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PPAP Automotive are 10.68 and 1.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global