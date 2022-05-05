Powergrid among 77 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 20 scrips at 52-week lows

In a sharp reversal to previous day’s losses, Indian benchmark indices on Thursday extended opening gains tracking positive global sentiment after the US Fed’s in-line rate hikes. The BSE Sensex rose 800 points to 56,540, while the NSE Nifty climbed 250 points to reclaim the 16,900-mark. Sectorally, Nifty Metals, Banks, Financials, IT and Auto were all leading the gains, up 1-2%. On the other hand, FMCG and consumer durable names were subdued. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened firmly in the positive territory, up to 0.9% higher. As of 12:35 pm, the LIC IPO has been subscribed 82%. A total of 77 stocks have touched 52-week highs on BSE, while 20 scrips were at fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Abhinav Capital Services, Brand Concepts, Choice International, CWD, De Nora India, GokalDas Exports, Hardwyn India, Megastar Foods, Powergrid Corporation, Rajnish Wellness, SEL Manufacturing, Starteck Finance, Yashraj Containeurs were among the stocks at hit 52-week high BSE. Meanwhile, Amerise Biosciences, Balu Forge Industries, CARE Ratings, Future Retail, Global Longlife Hospital and Research, Info Edge (Naukri), KBC Global, Shyamkamal Investments, Shashijit Infraprojects, Soni Medicare were among the scrips at 52-week lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 24 securities hit 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange, while 22 scrips touched new lows. Agro Phos India, BLS International Services, Choice International, Cupid, De Nora India, Gokaldas Exports, GSS Infotech, Industrial Investment Trust, Kritika Wires, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Mold-Tek Technologies, Rajnandini Metal, RSWM, Shanthi Gears, Vaxtex Cotfab Limited were among the stocks that hit 52-week high NSE. On the flip side, Asian Energy Services, Care Ratings, Info Edge, KPI Green Energy, Spicejet, Uma Exports, Zomato, Vardhman Textiles were among the scrips at 52-week lows.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, SBI, Dr Reddy’s, HDFC were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, while Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, Titan, Reliance and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, Tata Steel, Hero Motocorp, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and ONGC were the top gainers, while Tata Consumer Products, Nestle India, Apollo Hospitals, Britannia and IndusInd Bank were the laggards