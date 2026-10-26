Rs 11 crore. That is what one business earned in operating profit a year ago. This time, it earned Rs 800 crore, more than 70 times.The stock in focus is Adani Energy Solutions. Jefferies has retained a ‘Buy’ rating on the company and set a target price of Rs 1,980, down from its earlier target of Rs 2,060.

Even after the revision, the target still implies 62% upside potential from the current market price.

Let’s take a look at Jefferies outlook on the stock and the reasons behind its bullish call –

What changed after the latest results?

Adani Energy‘s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in 19% higher than Jefferies’ expectations, largely because its power trading business performed better than expected.

That stronger performance prompted the brokerage to raise its estimate for the FY27 EBITDA by 6%. At the same time, it lowered projections for the FY28 to FY30 by around 4-5%. This is mainly because the management expects lower capital spending in its transmission and smart meter businesses than previously estimated.

The report says it remains confident of “25%+ EBITDA CAGR over FY26-30E.”

Can the trading business become a bigger growth engine?

One of the biggest talking points is Adani Energy’s power trading business. According to the global investment bank report, “Trading segment EBITDA up 36% QoQ”, while its share of overall EBITDA rose to 25% from 20% in the previous quarter.

The company has already tied up 4.6 gigawatts of solar and wind power capacity along with 3.5 gigawatt-hours of battery energy storage system capacity. It has also secured a 25-year round-the-clock power supply agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution.

Jefferies estimates that tied-up trading volumes could rise to 57% in FY28E, compared with just 25% in the first quarter of FY27, making earnings from this segment more stable.

Adani Energy: What about transmission and smart meters?

The transmission business remains another key part of the story. According to the Jefferies report, “Transmission bid pipeline up 45% YoY”, reaching Rs 1.4 lakh crore, while projects worth Rs 87,200 crore are currently under execution.

However, Jefferies has trimmed its capitalisation estimates for this segment to Rs 9,000-10,000 crore for FY27-28, compared with an earlier estimate of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore, reflecting management’s updated guidance.

The smart meter business also continues to expand, although at a slower pace. The company has increased its installed base to 1.48 crore smart meters, which is nearly double last year’s level.

Some projects in Bihar and Maharashtra have faced delays, leading management to reduce its installation guidance for FY27 to 80-90 lakh meters, instead of the earlier 1 crore target.

As per the global investment bank report bidding opportunities still remain large, with 8.6 crore smart meters yet to be awarded under the government’s 25 crore-meter programme.

Why did Jefferies lower the target price for Adani Energy?

Jefferies reduced its target price but did not change its overall view on the stock.

According to the report, the revised valuation reflects lower long-term EBITDA estimates after the company updated its capital spending outlook. Jefferies continues to value most of the business at 22 times enterprise value to EBITDA, while assigning a lower multiple to the trading business because its long-term profitability is still evolving.

The report also highlighted two key risks. Higher interest costs and any loss of market share could affect future performance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.