scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Power Grid shares tumble nearly 5 per cent in morning trade

The stock declined 4.60 per cent to Rs 253.75 on the BSE.

Written by PTI
Updated:
power grid shares
The company was the biggest laggard among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd fell by nearly 5 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday, after the company posted over a 5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June, 2023. The stock declined 4.60 per cent to Rs 253.75 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tanked 4.62 per cent to Rs 253.75 apiece. The company was the biggest laggard among the Sensex and Nifty firms. On the BSE, 4.30 lakh shares of the company were traded in morning trade, while the figure stood at 89.28 lakh shares at the NSE.

Also Read

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Monday posted over a 5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,597.16 crore due to increased finance costs. It had reported a net profit of Rs 3,801.29 crore during the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read
Also Read

The company’s total income, however, rose to Rs 11,257.60 crore from Rs 11,168.54 crore in the year-ago quarter. Finance cost increased to Rs 2,057.23 crore from Rs 1,959.70 crore a year ago. In a separate statement, the company said it incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 1,506 crore during Q1 FY24.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 11:49 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS