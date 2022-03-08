Power Grid, Dhampur, Dwarikesh Sugar, ONGC hit new 52-week highs on BSE; HDFC Bank, HUL, Britannia at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly one per cent down on Tuesday, amid rising crude oil prices and Russia-Ukraine crisis.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly one per cent down on Tuesday, amid rising crude oil prices and Russia-Ukraine crisis. The 30-share index Sensex was ruling in red green on the back of selling in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, among others. NSE’s Nifty 50 index was down 0.7 per cent. So far in the day, only Power Grid Corporation of India stocks hit a fresh 52-week high. Power Grid Corporation of India stock touched a high of Rs 223.35 apiece, surpassing its previous high of Rs 220.85 per share.

While Housing Development Finance Corporation, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Mahindra & Mahindra, and UltraTech Cement stocks hit their respective 52-week lows on S&P BSE Sensex so far on Tuesday. HDFC touched a fresh 52-week low of Rs 2,054 apiece, crossing its previous low of Rs 2,098.20 (7 March 2022), HDFC Bank fell to Rs 1,292 apiece, surpassing its low of Rs 1,297.40, touched in yesterday’s session. HUL hit Rs 1,905 apiece, M&M fell to Rs 676.65, and UltraTech Cement hit a low of Rs 5,631.05 apiece. India VIX, the volatility gauge, was down 1.16 per cent to 28.99 levels.

In the afternoon deals, a total of 65 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on BSE. These include Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Arihant Capital Markets, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Gujchem Distillers India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Ratnabhumi Developers, Aditya Birla Sunlife Nifty IT ETF, Virat Industries, and Visco Trade Associates, among others.

On the flip side, 47 stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. The stocks were Berger Paints India, Britannia Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Hero MotoCorp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indigo Paints, JK Cement, Motherson Suni Systems, One97 Communications (Paytm), Thyrocare Technologies, and Whirlpool of India, among others.

On the NSE, a total of 19 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 10 scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names that touched fresh 52-week highs include Arihant Capital Markets, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Cyber Media (India), Excel Industries, Future Enterprises, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, Mawana Sugars, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India Silver ETF, and Zydus Lifesciences, among others. On the contrary, Akash Infra-Projects, HDFC Bank, HeidelbergCement India, Lumax Industries, Procter & Gamble Health, and Spandana Sphoorty Financial, among others, hit fresh 52-week lows on Tuesday.