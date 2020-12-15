  • MORE MARKET STATS

Power Finance Corporation Rating: buy New dividend norms to offer structural boost

By: |
December 15, 2020 3:20 AM

PFC would be eligible to pay up to 25% of net profit; investment thesis remains intact; ‘Buy’ maintained

Electricity transmission pylons near Dungeness Power station, operated by Electricite de France SA (EDF), in Dungeness, U.K., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The U.K.'s power supply buffer is set to shrink this winter compared to last year due to outages at power plants and the unexpected closure of two of Calon Energy Ltd.'s gas-fired stations after the company went into administration. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

RBI’s draft circular on dividend declaration by NBFCs links eligibility and quantum of dividend distribution to net NPA, CRAR and leverage. For PFC, categorised as NBFC-ND-SI, based on its past three years’ CRAR and current net NPA print, the criteria matrix (as per draft circular) makes it eligible for dividend payout of up to 25% of earnings (vs its current policy of 30% of earnings or 5% of net worth, whichever is higher).

However, eligibility criteria are expected to accelerate structural improvement of PFC’s balance sheet for it to pay out higher dividends (shore up CRAR to >18% and contain net NPA to sustain at <2% for 40-45% payout). Note that being a PSE, the government would be keen to receive higher dividend from PFC. In any case, dividend yield would remain above 6%; hence there is no change in our investment rationale. Given PFC’s balance sheet expansion of >10%, steady-state RoE profile of >14% and anticipated stress resolution, we maintain Buy on the stock.

Related News

PFC eligible to pay up to 25% of net profit in near term: PFC’s past 3-year CRAR for FY21 dividend eligibility will be in the range of 15-18% and FY20 net NPA at 3.8%. Company therefore falls in category ‘C’ as per the criteria matrix and is eligible to pay out 25% dividend. This translates to a dividend of Rs 7-8/share for FY21e. At CMP, PFC’s yield would still be higher than 6% (better than prevailing G-Secs). In addition, a relatively lower dividend payout for the year will result in higher book value accretion.

Investment thesis intact; guidelines inculcate long-term discipline: Our investment thesis on PFC remains unchanged. In fact, we expect the company to work towards containing net NPLs below 2% and shore up CRAR to above 18%, so that payout can increase to 40-45%. This is possible with big-ticket resolutions going forward. Thus, the guidelines are structurally positive as they inculcate long-term discipline.

Final guidelines may be a non-event for PFC: We expect the final circular from RBI to be released by Jan’21. There is a likelihood of state-owned NBFCs being exempted in the final guidelines as government is keen to receive higher dividends from profitable PSEs (DIPAM issued an advisory in Nov’20 to PSEs to pay higher dividends). In such a situation, there will be no impact on PFC.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Power Finance Corporation Rating buy New dividend norms to offer structural boost
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ICICI Lombard Rating: reduce Ban on health product would dent income
2Benchmarks attain new closing records amid supportive macro data
3Assam wants tea to go directly from gardens to globe, banks on six airports for agri exports