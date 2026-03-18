Another dividend on the table – Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has announced its fourth interim dividend for the FY5-26.

The company announced this after its board meeting held on March 17.

Along with the dividend, the company has also shared key dates such as the record date and payment schedule. These details are important for investors tracking their returns.

Let’s take a look at the key details investors need to watch out for –

Dividend rate announced

In the latest development, Power Finance Corporation has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share.

The company through the exchange filing said, “Declaration of fourth interim dividend Rs 3.25/- (Rupees Three and paisa twenty five only) per equity share (i.e. at 32.50 % ) (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of tlO/- each for the FY 2025-26.”

This amount is based on the face value of Rs 10 for each equity share.

This means that the eligible shareholders will receive this amount for every share they hold.

Record date to watch

For investors, the key date to note is March 23, 2026. This has been fixed as the record date.

In simple terms, only shareholders whose names appear in the company’s records on this date will qualify. These investors will be eligible to receive the dividend.

When will the dividend be paid?

The company has stated that the dividend will be credited to eligible shareholders on or before April 16, 2026.

Fundraising plan also approved

In addition to the dividend, the board has als approved a fundraising plan of up to Rs 1,60,000 crore for FY27.

Through this, the company plans to raise these funds through a mix of long-term and short-term borrowings. This includes bonds, term loans, and commercial papers, from both domestic and overseas markets.

Furthermore, a major portion of the funds will come from long and medium term sources such as domestic bonds, green bonds, and term loans. Meanwhile some amount will be raised through foreign currency borrowings.

Apart from this, remaining will be sourced from short term instruments like commercial papers and certificates of deposit.

Stock performance

In terms of recent movement, the stock has seen a slight rise of around 1% in the last five days.

Over the past six months, it is up about 3%, while on a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained nearly 15%. Over the past one year, it has increased by around 7%.