Post Lok Sabha elections, focus would shift to earnings growth

Updated: May 10, 2019 1:12:05 AM

Elections impact returns in the short term, whereas earnings drive returns over the longer term.

Large caps continued to outperform on account of continued FII flows into the segment.

By Anoop Bhaskar

With the election results less than a month away, domestic markets continued to be volatile with limited domestic retail participation. As a result, large caps continued to outperform on account of continued FII flows into the segment. For the month, Nifty 50 (+1.1% MoM) was positive whereas NSE Mid cap (-3.8% month-on-month MoM) and NSE Small cap (-3.1% MoM) were both negative. NIFTY 50 continued to outperform mid and small cap indices.

Sectoral performance

On a sectoral basis, IT was the key outperformer, up 6.4% MoM, driven by strong results for the leaders. Most IT companies have reported Q4 results, with growth and deal wins significantly higher than expected, though margins have been under pressure. Telecom (-5.0% MoM) and utilities (-3.2% MoM) were the key underperformers. Cement stocks surged as significant price hikes taken in the last two months continued to hold on and some big names reported better than expected results.

Over the last year, IT (+19.9%) has been the best performer whereas auto (-27.1%) has been the worst performing sector. Autos have led the slowdown in consumption witnessed in the last few quarters, with industry experts attributing the slowdown to pre-election uncertainty. March sales for autos continued the past few months’ trend of subdued retail numbers across the board. Two-wheelers reported even weaker volumes in the month, while CVs saw mixed trends.

Macro growth slowdown

The February Index of Industrial Production (IIP) showed signification stagnation, coming in at a 20-month low of 0.1% vs 1.7% in Jan’19. The drag was led by contraction in manufacturing sector (-0.3% YoY) while capital goods output also declined by 8.8% YoY. In terms of industries, 10 of 23 industry groups recorded positive YoY growth in February.

Markets and elections

Markets had a volatile month as elections, crude and global geo-political developments weighed on investor sentiment. FII flows continued to be positive, whereas domestic investors are still cautious pending election results, resulting in continued outperformance of large cap stocks vis-à-vis mid and small cap.

On the domestic front, Lok Sabha elections took centre stage as five of seven polling phases were completed with mixed trends in voter turnouts being seen across states. Recovery in corporate banks profitability is key to earnings growth and hence corporate bank results will be keenly watched.

Election uncertainty has driven markets in the last year with cyclical segments witnessing a significant derating despite posting good results and order books. Elections impact returns in the short term, whereas earnings drive returns over the longer term. With the election results getting out of the way in May, focus should shift to earnings growth visibility.

(The writer is head, Equity, IDFC AMC. Edited extracts from IDFC Mutual Fund’s Market Outlook Report)

