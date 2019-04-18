Post-election hangover looms over Rupee; history shows how ‘sell in May’ hits Indian currency

By: | Published: April 18, 2019 9:59 AM

Still, the German-based bank predicts India’s currency will weaken to 72 per dollar by year-end, Chief India Economist Kaushik Das wrote in a research note.

The currency has tended to reverse course when it has rallied ahead of the vote, said Madhavi Arora, an economist at the brokerage in Mumbai.

India’s rupee has been Asia’s best-performing currency in the past three months but history suggests it will weaken once the current general election is over. The currency has shown a tendency to flip directions after polls have been completed, according to a study by Edelweiss Securities Pvt, based on the past three election cycles.

The currency has tended to reverse course when it has rallied ahead of the vote, said Madhavi Arora, an economist at the brokerage in Mumbai. Seasonality is set to be an issue as well.

The month of May, when election results are usually announced, has proven to be an unfavorable one for the rupee. It has fallen eight times in that month during the past nine years, dropping an average of 2.2 percent. The exception was 2014, when Modi swept into power with the biggest mandate in more than three decades.

History also shows election years tend to see increased inflows from overseas. While foreign buying will depend on a mix of factors, including global developments, the influx seen during past election cycles provides some scope to be optimistic, according to Deutsche Bank AG, which may help the rupee.

Still, the German-based bank predicts India’s currency will weaken to 72 per dollar by year-end, Chief India Economist Kaushik Das wrote in a research note.

The rupee closed Tuesday at 69.605 per dollar, having strengthened 2.3 percent during the past three months. Indian financial markets were shut Wednesday for a holiday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Post-election hangover looms over Rupee; history shows how ‘sell in May’ hits Indian currency
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition