Here's the live share price of Positron Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Positron Energy has declined 20.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -49.33%.
Positron Energy’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Positron Energy
|-6.44
|-12.90
|-36.16
|-52.12
|-49.09
|-31.89
|-20.58
|GAIL (India)
|-1.66
|1.39
|-3.05
|-7.27
|7.15
|16.18
|11.00
|Gujarat Gas
|-1.81
|-5.11
|-3.60
|-10.01
|7.00
|-7.89
|-6.25
|Gujarat State Petronet
|-1.30
|-0.55
|-0.71
|-0.94
|11.69
|2.55
|1.58
|Indifra
|-5.23
|-6.85
|-9.93
|-9.03
|-12.82
|-41.63
|-27.61
Over the last one year, Positron Energy has declined 49.09% compared to peers like GAIL (India) (7.15%), Gujarat Gas (7.00%), Gujarat State Petronet (11.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Positron Energy has underperformed peers relative to GAIL (India) (11.00%) and Gujarat Gas (-6.25%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|171.36
|167.09
|10
|179.88
|173.15
|20
|181.86
|178.32
|50
|188.82
|194.8
|100
|243.22
|226.21
|200
|285.46
|266.48
In the latest quarter, Positron Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.10%, FII holding unchanged at 3.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Positron Energy fact sheet for more information
Positron Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01403GJ2008PTC052932 and registration number is 052932. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gas Transmission/Marketing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 336.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Positron Energy is ₹157.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Positron Energy is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Positron Energy is ₹119.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Positron Energy are ₹159.00 and ₹151.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Positron Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Positron Energy is ₹420.00 and 52-week low of Positron Energy is ₹151.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Positron Energy has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, -9.43% for the past month, -36.46% over 3 months, -49.33% over 1 year, -31.89% across 3 years, and -20.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Positron Energy are 0.00 and 7.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.